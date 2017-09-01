₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by nicholaskajoh: 4:01pm On Sep 03
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by ITbomb(m): 4:28pm On Sep 03
Infinix
E just be like na only me wey no get am, everyone around me nah Infinix.
Me sha na Gionee o, always in power. No time to charge phone
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by Gentlesoul96(m): 6:02pm On Sep 03
ITbomb:Chief.. How far wit the Gionee.. Am about buying a new phone. And I'm still contemplating whether to go for infinix or Gionee
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by directonpc(m): 9:46pm On Sep 03
Tecno right now because of Cx series.
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by encryptjay(m): 10:01pm On Sep 03
Techno, with their aggressive marketing.
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by franzis(m): 5:29am
the highest selling phone in Nigeria is Samsung
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by Mynd44: 7:07am
It is between two shitty phones; Tecno and Infinix.
Considering that I have at one time or the other used both, Obatala forbids me going back to them
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by veekid(m): 7:07am
No be tekno and Infinix
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by holatin(m): 7:08am
Edonet 2.0
best brand ever loved by Africa
can be charge with blood, don't need any WiFi or internet subscription and can be use to browse someone location and destiny.
Evan GPS or Google map can't browse destiny.
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by Chidexsco8448(m): 7:08am
New Technologies, Specifications and Designs every year...
Wetin concern me...
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by kekakuz(m): 7:08am
samsung
tecno
infinix
itel
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by exlinkleads(f): 7:09am
Infinix has come to stay
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by DesChyko(m): 7:09am
Tecno.
That's what majority of the masses can afford.
Whether new or fairly used
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by lonelydora(m): 7:09am
Samsung
Gionee
Tecno
Infinix
Some bad mouth Samsung because it's expensive. Not that they dont like it.
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by breadtom: 7:10am
ZTE is a nice phone long lasting battery.
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by clintonopah(m): 7:10am
Emmm,
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by Freiden(m): 7:10am
Tecno of course
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by DonAustyne(m): 7:10am
tecno
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by gbzed(m): 7:10am
Infinix and Tecno, but those phones are just the poor man's version of Android use a samsung HTC Sony or iPhone, those are the real smartphones
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:10am
Infinix or Techno
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:10am
I think it's Tecno, followed by infinix and then samsung
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by coalcoal1(m): 7:10am
ask Google
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by gilgal7(f): 7:10am
Team Samsung. .. all chinkos phone want to be like us ... we are different... "If no be panadol, e no fit be panadol...
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by Turks: 7:11am
Kk
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by DanWrites(m): 7:12am
Samsung
|Re: Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? by dgitrader(m): 7:13am
Infinix!!!! for smart phones according to the question.
but if general phones, give it to tecno
