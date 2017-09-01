Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Which Is The Highest Selling Smartphone Brand In Nigeria? (8241 Views)

Which Smartphone Brand Is The Most Popular in Nigeria For 2016? / The Top Selling Smartphone Of All Time Will Surprise You / Tecno, The Highest Selling Mobile Brand In Nigeria Revealed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Infinix



E just be like na only me wey no get am, everyone around me nah Infinix.



Me sha na Gionee o, always in power. No time to charge phone 8 Likes 1 Share

ITbomb:

Infinix



E just be like na only me wey no get am, everyone around me nah Infinix.



Me sha na Gionee o, always in power. No time to charge phone Chief.. How far wit the Gionee.. Am about buying a new phone. And I'm still contemplating whether to go for infinix or Gionee Chief.. How far wit the Gionee.. Am about buying a new phone. And I'm still contemplating whether to go for infinix or Gionee 2 Likes

Tecno right now because of Cx series.

Techno, with their aggressive marketing. 2 Likes

the highest selling phone in Nigeria is Samsung 27 Likes 1 Share

It is between two shitty phones; Tecno and Infinix.



Considering that I have at one time or the other used both, Obatala forbids me going back to them 8 Likes

No be tekno and Infinix

Edonet 2.0





best brand ever loved by Africa



can be charge with blood, don't need any WiFi or internet subscription and can be use to browse someone location and destiny.



Evan GPS or Google map can't browse destiny. 8 Likes 1 Share

New Technologies, Specifications and Designs every year...





Wetin concern me... 3 Likes

samsung

tecno

infinix

itel

Infinix has come to stay



In another news, Big Buttocks & Hips Led Me Into My Useless Marriage – Comedian Funny Face Cries Out





More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/09/big-buttocks-hips-led-me-into-my.html

Tecno.

That's what majority of the masses can afford.

Whether new or fairly used 1 Like

Samsung

Gionee

Tecno

Infinix





Some bad mouth Samsung because it's expensive. Not that they dont like it. 8 Likes

ZTE is a nice phone long lasting battery. 2 Likes





Do you need a growth hacker or social media intern in your company? Do well to contact me Emmm,Do you need a growth hacker or social media intern in your company? Do well to contact me

Tecno of course

tecno

Infinix and Tecno, but those phones are just the poor man's version of Android use a samsung HTC Sony or iPhone, those are the real smartphones 6 Likes

Infinix or Techno

I think it's Tecno, followed by infinix and then samsung

ask Google

Team Samsung. .. all chinkos phone want to be like us ... we are different... "If no be panadol, e no fit be panadol... 3 Likes

Kk

Samsung 1 Like