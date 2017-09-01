₦airaland Forum

Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by CastedDude: 5:13pm
Four underage girls, whose ages range between 10 and 13, were among the 13 suspected cultists arrested by the police in Ogun State early this week. According to reports, other male members of the suspected group were in their early teens, and their leader slightly older. He is 19 years of age.

All the suspects were, at time of their arrests, residents of Mosunmore Village near Kobape in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Stunned by the worrisome development, the Baale of the community was said to have alerted the police, sequel to the alarm raised by one of the suspected girl's mother.

True to the allegation, detectives attached to Owode-Egba Police Divisional Headquarters, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Shehu Alao, swung into action and succeeded in smoking them out of their camp during initiation of another set of girls.

Speaking on the ugly incident, the state Police Commissioner, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, disclosed to Crimepuzzle that on Monday, August 28, 2017, at about 6:30 pm, a woman raised alarm to the Baale of Mosunmore Village near Kobape, here in Abeokuta, to the effect that her daughter went out late a day previous.

"Apparently disturbed by the said outing, the woman pestered her daughter who later confessed that she was initiated into a cult group, a development the woman found difficult to conceal to herself and alerted the community head who, in turn called in my men.

"Consequently, officers of Owode-Egba Division stormed the area and successfully apprehended the 13 youngsters in the process of initiating yet another set of underaged girls", CP Iliyasu said.

The girls, all primary six school leavers, confessed to being lured into the group by the boys.

Leader of the group known as "Penalty Guys", 19-year-old Tunde Adio, narrated to Crimepuzzle how he was initiated by one Tosin, also a resident of the community in January, 2017, adding that they came about their own group's name during the last Easter celebration when his third-in-command, 13-year-old Adewale Raphael's church was organizing a picnic.

According to Adio, "we decided to do customized vests, with the the inscription "Penalty Guys". This was what attracted the girls and agreed to be initiated".

Adio's second-in-command, Silas Sunday, 15, was also arrested during the police raid.

Meanwhile, CP Iliyasu has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/shocking-four-underage-girls-nabbed-during-initiation-as-cult-members.html

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by CastedDude: 5:13pm
See more >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/shocking-four-underage-girls-nabbed-during-initiation-as-cult-members.html

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:14pm
Wasted sperms

At their age undecided

Ogun state, home for every evil things you can ever think of #spits

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by smartty68(m): 5:16pm
Youngsters wasting away in these generation. Just imagine how young they're angry

Parental negligence is the worst thing that could ever happened to child upbringing

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by Kashbwoyjnr: 5:16pm
Yoruba and crime sha

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:16pm
Rubbish
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by olatade(m): 5:16pm
Wonders shall never end
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 5:17pm
The biggest problem is we don't have 'juvenile centres' in Nigeria so they might just end up in a notorious jail like 'Elewe eran' and instead of getting rehabilitated, they will probably just meet people who will mould them to become 'harder' criminals angry

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:17pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
Yoruba and crime sha

When I say ipobs are terrorist I mean it

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:18pm
smartty68:
D

Hmmm in other to yearn opata
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by MrRichy(m): 5:19pm
NCAN food don ready....

btw is the CP pregnant ?

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:19pm
ishowdotgmail:
Wasted sperms

At their age undecided

Ogun state, home for every evil things you can ever think of #spits

Fake ipob Jews and ipob occultist all over the place

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:20pm
sarrki:


Fake ipob Jews and ipob occultist all over the place

You need deliverance sir

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by smartty68(m): 5:20pm
sarrki:


Hmmm in other to yearn opata
Opata yearning is your thing. You know what I mean cheesy

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by smartty68(m): 5:22pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
Yoruba and crime sha
Ogar is everywhere ni angry

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:25pm
ishowdotgmail:


You need deliverance sir

Ipob occultist needs full intercession and a lot of night vigil

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by jumobi1(m): 5:25pm
ishowdotgmail:
Wasted sperms

At their age undecided

Ogun state, home for every evil things you can ever think of #spits

You're quite evil. They're still young and can be rehabilitated into positive citizens.
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:29pm
jumobi1:


You're quite evil. They're still young and can be rehabilitated into positive citizens.

Better they were caught now, cos these people am seeing here are potential Badoo members. The Badoo gang members started from here too

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by Jenny1010(f): 5:30pm
we have all made bad decision at some point when we were teens . spare them jarr
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by pyyxxaro: 5:33pm
Ok
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 5:36pm
Speechless
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by Alexk2(m): 5:37pm
Better rehabilitate and reintegrate them back to the society. It is not yet late for these once

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by ozohtony: 6:11pm
Alexk2:
Better rehabilitate and reintegrate them back to the society. It is not yet late for these once
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by boman2014: 7:26pm
undecided undecided angry
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by doctimonyeka(m): 8:14pm
I'm really disappointed in what I read virtually everyday in the news media ..I'm also terribly disappointed with the comments above, tribalising the whole thing.. There is no state or region that is exempted from these societal menace.. I know the days are evil but commenting and castigating one another like kids doesn't show how matured we are as adults... Please lets join hands together to build this country.. I'm a Deltan.. And I believe this country will get to where God wants us to be in no distant time..



#BE A VOICE AND NOT A NOISE...

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:59pm
Sad

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by Pharaoh9(m): 8:59pm
Hmm, after initiation they start skull mining
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by Lexusgs430: 8:59pm
Which kind cult ?
Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by Erhun10z: 8:59pm
So, Na So I For Slap One 13 Years Old Jss1 Girl Then The Next Thing 20 Under Aged Don Track Me Down Like Ants Vs Cockroach Abi !!! No More Small Pekin Again That Is How In Me Area Even 16 Years Old Boy Publicly Smokes Weed...Please My People, Always Respect Everybody And Put Age Aside

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by Akshow: 9:00pm
It's Ogun again. So so rituals and cultism. Fetish people. Afooonjas come and see ur maternal nieces

Re: Four Underage Girls, Others Nabbed During Cult Initiation In Ogun State. Photos by realestniggah: 9:00pm
Nigeria is so backward

if you have any opportunity to leave Nigeria for a better country I will advice you to leave..

