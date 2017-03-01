





The Adeboyes cutting the 50th wedding anniversary cake on Sunday. Photo: Ebenezer Adurokiya.

Septuagenarian General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has declared that he can kill anyone who tampers with his beloved wife, Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adeboye, for love.







Delivering his message on ‘Activating Your Destiny’ at the Throne of Grace parish and National Headquarters of RCCG, Ebutte Meta, Lagos on Sunday, monitored on Facebook from Warri, the revered man of God said 50 years after his wedding, he was still in honey moon with his heartthrob.



Explaining how he would execute the ‘killing,’ Daddy G.O, as he’s fondly called, said he would not do it physically, but report such fellow to his Father (God) and the person would pass on in his or her sleep.



His words: “Be ready to lay down your life for your partner if you’re truly in love. My wife doesn’t like me saying this:



“You can slap me; you can lie against me, you can criticise me, it doesn’t bother me, but touch my wife, I’ll kill you!



“I want the world to hear. They’ll say if I killed they’ll arrest me, jail me, that is if I killed with cutlass or gun.



If you tamper with my wife, I will talk to my Daddy and you’ll sleep and will not wake.”



The declaration was greeted with thunderous cheers from the worshippers who were there in their thousands to worship and celebrate with the couple.



Adeboye was in golden colour suit while his wife was also clad in a golden colour attire to mark the golden jubilee of their marriage at the RCCG headquarters on Sunday.



He enjoined youths, who are ripe for marriage, not no marry for money, beauty and influence, which, he said, were ephemeral, but for love, which he said, was God and eternal.



He, however, perhaps jocularly added that if they wanted to marry for influence, they should opt for pastors whose influence, he claimed, endures if they remained in Christ Jesus.



“If you want to marry a person who’s influential, marry a pastor. If he does not fall into sin, he’ll remain a pastor forever,” he noted.



Pastor Adeboye, whose marriage clocks 50 on September 8, 2017, reiterated the need for youths to marry for love as he did.



Giving reminiscences on his early days in marriage, he said: “Marry for love. It’ll endure. I’ve been married for 50 years and still on honey moon. I was the poorest among those lurking around the girl I married.



“One was a lawyer who had a car; I had nothing. But I told the girl that of you marry me, whatever I am, wherever I ever become will be yours.”



He said his wife cherished his 100 per cent honesty and opted for him in marriage, adding that although things were initially hard, because they were in love, they pulled through.



Adeboye also informed the gathering that he graduated from the university in June and got married in September of 1967 after he had barely collected two months salary from the teaching job he got.



According to him, after their wedding that was conducted without a cake which they could not afford, they immediately resumed work the following working day where they were teaching without going for honey moon.



“I was not a Christian, but i was an incurable optimist. We struggled over ‘pomo’ as I usually hear me say, but today if we want to eat a cow now, God will provide.



“After our wedding in September 8,1967, we faced challenges. The baby came 1968. It was tough. We were happy because we were in love.



I had no car, no house, a married into a rented room and a parlour. We have stories to tell. If you marry for love, the reason it will last is because God is love, ” he enthused.



Adeboye went to substantiate why love matters above other considerations. He described love as fire as contained in Hebrews 12:29 and that the fire must be tended to keep it burning.



He identified what keeps love burning between couples as gifts, no matter how little.



“You must continue to tend the fire., meaning: no matter how little, you must constantly give gifts to your partner. If it’s given in love, it’ll be appreciated.



“When two people are in love, they exchange gifts. Always open your mouth to say to your partner “I love you, ” the holiness preacher urged couples.



He added that his love for his wife is so intense that each time he travelled abroad or anywhere for assignments, he would never do without putting a call across to his wife at least once in a day, just as he’s always eager to return to the waiting arms if his wife and home.



The couple, after the message, were led to cut their 50th wedding anniversary cake and a Thanksgiving followed as they danced with their children and grandchildren before the altar where they were prayed for.



The man of God prayed for the healing of marriages on trials, youths who are about making choices and every other attendee at the service.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/pastor-adeboye-celebrates-wife-says-love-i-can-kill/



The Adeboyes cutting the 50th wedding anniversary cake on Sunday. Photo: Ebenezer Adurokiya. 2 Likes