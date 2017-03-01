₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by celebsnest(m): 7:57pm
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/pastor-adeboye-celebrates-wife-says-love-i-can-kill/
The Adeboyes cutting the 50th wedding anniversary cake on Sunday. Photo: Ebenezer Adurokiya.
2 Likes
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by Babsmike(m): 8:01pm
Love is a beautiful thing
2 Likes
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by MhizzAJ(f): 8:01pm
Well said
50 years in marriage and some can't even stay for 5 months
7 Likes
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by auntysimbiat(f): 8:02pm
Hmmm... Good
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by ShyCypher(m): 8:06pm
Even Jesus scolded Peter for attackin' the guards who hurt him, didn't ask the disciples to revenge those who crucified him on the cross. In other words, murder IS murder - justified or not.
Yet this 'Pastor' will kill (murder).
His brain washed members will come here now & defend him. They might even call it "Holy Kill" becayse he "prayed" for it and didn't do it physically. How is he different from a herbalist who consults a deity to kill another?
Fools.
3 Likes
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by Cholls(m): 8:10pm
my brother's and sisters help me remind daddy dis is not 1967....girls of today are very selfish
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by EgusiShankly: 8:12pm
a lawyer back then in the 60's would so influential and attractive.....hmm,mama tried oh....
many girls of this days just get Camry,they are urs
1 Like
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by Evaberry(f): 8:16pm
This old man has come again
We don't know what you do behind closed doors.
I will modify and say more if this make fp
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by Neminc: 9:31pm
Na person wey marry better woman dey talk like that. I personally know some men wey dey find who go help release dem from the hell wey dem call marriage
2 Likes
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by AuroraB(f): 9:35pm
Touch her
How?
Seriously
Does he have a young second wife Or, abeggggggy
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by Flashh: 10:13pm
But who would touch your wife? Let's come to think of it. Or are these bloggers crazy again?
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by Rorachy(f): 10:14pm
I need someone that will kill for me like daddy Adebayo .
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by Atiku2019: 10:15pm
True Love
2 Likes
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by IdeaCashKid(f): 10:15pm
So Daddy G.O can kill?
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by oshemus: 10:15pm
I just waiting for for daddy freeze response
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by ShyCypher(m): 10:16pm
Evaberry:
E don make fp, oya talk.
Parrot.
1 Like
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by ilyasom(m): 10:17pm
So we should fry beans
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by noble2faith(m): 10:17pm
ShyCypher:
See as i dey look at ur stupidity wey dey overflow frm ur head.
1 Like
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by Thobiy(m): 10:17pm
MhizzAJ:well said, it is about getting married to the right person
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by elitejosef: 10:18pm
ShyCypher:I pity the level of your stupidity
You talk this way bcoz u don't even know the scripture
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by Badboiz(m): 10:18pm
Ok
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by fumiswtpusy(f): 10:18pm
These scammer.definitely one day you shall be exposed.but enjoy your loot while it last.
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by IdeaCashKid(f): 10:18pm
Neminc:
Stop talking shiit, men have always been scum since time immemorial.
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by dirtymoney(m): 10:18pm
THEY'VE BECOME Demigods and can say whatever they like.
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by teemanbastos(m): 10:18pm
why marriages don't last?
-married for sex
-married for the wrong ephemeral things..
why marriages last?
-communication
-communication
-communication
-God
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:18pm
Some will bounce on ths words and twist it give it a different dimensional meaning 4gettin he's jes an individual like us, that tends to protect our trully loved ones wth everythng we got.
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by baakus(m): 10:19pm
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by wickyyolo: 10:19pm
Love is a beautiful thing. Like how everyday I fall in love again with the love of my life.
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by dingbang(m): 10:19pm
We are in 2017... Not 1967
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by greatiyk4u(m): 10:19pm
Rorachy:
You are at the wrong place
Try whites may be they still can but not definately here in naija
|Re: "Touch My Wife, I Will Kill You" - Pastor Adeboye Declares by ShyCypher(m): 10:19pm
noble2faith:
As usual - no counter points.
Jus childish insults...
All Unrighteousness Is Sin - I John 5:17a / Pope Francis Says That Our Hope Is Not Jesus, but Mary And Mother Church / How To Save Towards Paying Your First Salary To God Next Month......
