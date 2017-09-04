₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by emekauzor(m): 5:15am
Paul Okoye of the popular act P Square, shared this photos of him waking up and wishing it were same in Nigeria
He wrote on his IG Page
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYlmYQ6nbBO/?hl=en
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by faithugo64(f): 5:19am
Nice view
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by abeniagbon(m): 5:25am
Well I like my room to be cottoned
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by ibkkk(f): 5:34am
Cool view
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by escodotman: 5:48am
Nigerian leaders dont want Nigeria to be like that at all. How would they remain being 'worshipped' by the people once they cant travel abroad again if Nigeria should be like where you woke up from...
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:52am
den aspire to b president
joke of d day :See how this comedian about Economy .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2lD4Ufn91o&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by nero2face: 5:53am
...do u mean now that buhari is still in power?... Wake up from ur slumber
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by Nutase(f): 5:57am
We offended the gods by suffering Buhari in his previous elections before 2015
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by walcut(m): 6:03am
emekauzor:
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by Raydos(m): 6:06am
Lemme blow my nose first.
And then, who fit borrow me lighter?
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by Tolexander: 6:09am
nero2face:you are meant to wake from your slumber either!
Everything about this country has been worse since independence. It didn't start in 2015.
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by evy4ch: 6:22am
pls help me ask GODOOo it seems our case is differ,in terms of electricity nigeria is the worst.for instance in 2013 we had better light than 2014,then 2014 we had better than 2015, 2015better than 2016 ,then 2017 my GOD na the worst of all.
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by ikemesit4477: 6:43am
Somtimes i ask myself why did i even come from nigeria!
emekauzor:
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by falcon01: 6:45am
evy4ch:but electricity isn't owned by the government again. by the way i am currently in the northern part of Nigeria and I get power at least 19 hours a day sometimes it goes up to 5 days without power outage. in terms of electricity 2017 is better.
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by nero2face: 6:46am
Tolexander:i guess U're very much deep asleep, our heroes worked earnestly to provide for us much we needed, even though things got bad, it was since 2015 that it went from bad to worse... Even our Federal high ways will testify to these
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by Tolexander: 6:58am
nero2face:can you see you are sleep typing and posting!
You said something was bad!
Why not blaming the faulty foundation which you attested to, rather than insulting the bad roof laid on the structure?
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by Sniper12: 7:27am
We are simply cursed
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by rex444(m): 7:37am
He is still wishing? With all the money they have, they can replicate their village like that and put poor people there at low cost....heaven can be found on earth if u know what to do
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by evy4ch: 7:38am
falcon01:where did i mention government？
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by Greatmind23: 7:57am
you know what to do now wrap your thing inside boxer from Africa to there now
don't get caught fishboy
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by dakeskese(m): 7:58am
...
Africa my Africa...
isn't it funny that we are the ones that claim all the blessings in the old testament and kill for religion but we never get to develop.
Time don reach Make Africa shine eyes.
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by EternalBeing: 7:58am
"The gods are not to balme" You married Lola despite all tribalistic hate. If we have goodhearted untribalized people like this PSquare guy as leaders, Nigeria would become great within just few years. Insincerity of purpose as a result of tribalism and ethnicity is the problem that has stagnated Nigeria.
Today Sept 4TH, is the remembrance of my friend. To anybody reading this, I pray that you shall not die young, you shall fufill your glorious Destiny IJN. Then, as ardent followers of the Tibetan Guru; T. Lobsang Rampa, we both dabbled into Esoteric stuffs and Metaphysics, chanting mantras, yoga postures, and we used to astral project, etc. I was shocked to the marrow when I received the news that my young friend died peacefully in his sleep. This made me to dig deeper in exhaustive research. I discovered the bitter truth that the mantra we chanted was actually a camouflaged incantation which invites demons, and the Vibration that preceeds projection is due to arrival of and effort of the demon to detach our Soul from body. The demons hides(to make you think you are in control) and holds you from back while he moves you about as you desire so you still see your silver linen connecting your body to soul (if it breaks it means instant death), if he decides it's time to harvest your Soul or a more vicious demon hijacks you from him, you die in your sleep. You don't need to believe my own experience, read true Confessions of exWarlocks:
http://reasonsforjesus.com/astral-projection-exposed/
http://www.theothersideofdarkness.com/human-spirits-and-astral-travel/
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by Dayoade92(m): 7:58am
AN ODE TO DISTRACTION (Full video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66tUfC-k_iY
The story of five youths who decided to make a journey to a beautiful city where all things have been rumoured to be made with gold
BUT
Hades will lure
Heaven will implore
A path they will follow
To bliss or a dreadful hollow
A question here is begging
Where are they heading?
Find out in this short movie.
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by Johngla(m): 7:59am
I buy all your itunes card of any amount quote with your whatsapp contact if you have available
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by Mariinee(f): 7:59am
Ahh gawd, I wanto wake up like that too
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by thesolutions: 8:00am
evy4ch:2018 may be worser than the worst of 2017. oops
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by bamite(m): 8:00am
faithugo64:Fanatic
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by BabbanBura(m): 8:01am
Nutase:
wallahi u funny well well! hahahahahahah
|Re: Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria by marvin902(m): 8:01am
nor worry eko atlantic dey come
