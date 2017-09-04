Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Wished He Woke Up Like This In Nigeria (13937 Views)

Acehood And Partner's Halloween Costumes: Dress Up Like Two Nigerian Deities / May D Joins Paul Okoye Of Psquare As Papii J Sticks With Peter (photos) / Actor Ijebuu Dressed-up Like A Lady In A New Movie (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He wrote on his IG Page



Dear God � I woke up this morning in this lovely space and nice view #lasvegas and I want to thank you � but I have a question pls don’t be offended � ..how long will it take for Nigeria my country to be like this?�Abeg who did we offend bikonu �we don’t mind, we will go and beg for forgiveness no pride atall…we go humble our selves � even if they demand for a skeleton of an ant � we shall provide pls �may thunder fire the people that denied us all these good things of life ��� even me that thought I was living life � am a starter �an upcoming �see light everywhere!!! �….and that’s how I will be coming and going back to ����may God help us all �#whodidweoffend#bikonu

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYlmYQ6nbBO/?hl=en Paul Okoye of the popular act P Square, shared this photos of him waking up and wishing it were same in NigeriaHe wrote on his IG Page 18 Likes 5 Shares





Nice view Nice view 24 Likes 1 Share

Well I like my room to be cottoned 3 Likes 1 Share

Cool view 1 Like

Nigerian leaders dont want Nigeria to be like that at all. How would they remain being 'worshipped' by the people once they cant travel abroad again if Nigeria should be like where you woke up from... 29 Likes















joke of d day :See how this comedian about Economy .



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2lD4Ufn91o&feature=youtu.be den aspire to b presidentjoke of d day :See how this comedian about Economy . 3 Likes

...do u mean now that buhari is still in power?... Wake up from ur slumber 3 Likes

We offended the gods by suffering Buhari in his previous elections before 2015 14 Likes

emekauzor:

even if they demand for a skeleton of an ant 1 Like

Lemme blow my nose first.



And then, who fit borrow me lighter? 2 Likes

nero2face:

...do u mean now that buhari is still in power?... Wake up from ur slumber you are meant to wake from your slumber either!



Everything about this country has been worse since independence. It didn't start in 2015. you are meant to wake from your slumber either!Everything about this country has been worse since independence. It didn't start in 2015. 17 Likes

pls help me ask GODOOo it seems our case is differ,in terms of electricity nigeria is the worst.for instance in 2013 we had better light than 2014,then 2014 we had better than 2015, 2015better than 2016 ,then 2017 my GOD na the worst of all. 5 Likes 1 Share

emekauzor:





Paul Okoye of the popular act P Square, shared this photos of him waking up and wishing it were same in Nigeria



He wrote on his IG Page



“Dear God � I woke up this morning in this lovely space and nice view #lasvegas and I want to thank you � but I have a question pls don’t be offended � ..how long will it take for Nigeria my country to be like this?�Abeg who did we offend bikonu �we don’t mind, we will go and beg for forgiveness no pride atall…we go humble our selves � even if they demand for a skeleton of an ant � we shall provide pls �may thunder fire the people that denied us all these good things of life ��� even me that thought I was living life � am a starter �an upcoming �see light everywhere!!! �….and that’s how I will be coming and going back to ����may God help us all �#whodidweoffend#bikonu”



See more photos here

http://www.ezeuzoma.com/2017/09/04/paul-okoye-p-square-woke-room-wondered-well-go/

Somtimes i ask myself why did i even come from nigeria! 2 Likes

evy4ch:

pls help me ask GODOOo it seems our case is differ,in terms of electricity nigeria is the worst.for instance in 2013 we had better light than 2014,then 2014 we had better than 2015, 2015better than 2016 ,then 2017 my GOD na the worst of all. but electricity isn't owned by the government again. by the way i am currently in the northern part of Nigeria and I get power at least 19 hours a day sometimes it goes up to 5 days without power outage. in terms of electricity 2017 is better. but electricity isn't owned by the government again. by the way i am currently in the northern part of Nigeria and I get power at least 19 hours a day sometimes it goes up to 5 days without power outage. in terms of electricity 2017 is better. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Tolexander:

you are meant to wake from your slumber either!



Everything about this country has been worse since independence. It didn't start in 2015. i guess U're very much deep asleep, our heroes worked earnestly to provide for us much we needed, even though things got bad, it was since 2015 that it went from bad to worse... Even our Federal high ways will testify to these i guess U're very much deep asleep, our heroes worked earnestly to provide for us much we needed, even though things got bad, it was since 2015 that it went from bad to worse... Even our Federal high ways will testify to these 9 Likes

nero2face:

i guess U're very much deep asleep, our heroes worked earnestly to provide for us much we needed, even though things got bad, it was since 2015 that it went from bad to worse... Even our Federal high ways will testify to these can you see you are sleep typing and posting!



You said something was bad!

Why not blaming the faulty foundation which you attested to, rather than insulting the bad roof laid on the structure? can you see you are sleep typing and posting!You said something was bad!Why not blaming the faulty foundation which you attested to, rather than insulting the bad roof laid on the structure? 3 Likes

We are simply cursed

He is still wishing? With all the money they have, they can replicate their village like that and put poor people there at low cost....heaven can be found on earth if u know what to do 1 Like 2 Shares

falcon01:

but electricity isn't owned by the government again. by the way i am currently in the northern part of Nigeria and I get power at least 19 hours a day sometimes it goes up to 5 days without power outage. in terms of electricity 2017 is better. where did i mention government？ where did i mention government？

you know what to do now wrap your thing inside boxer from Africa to there now

don't get caught fishboy

...



Africa my Africa...

isn't it funny that we are the ones that claim all the blessings in the old testament and kill for religion but we never get to develop.



Time don reach Make Africa shine eyes. 3 Likes





Today Sept 4TH, is the remembrance of my friend. To anybody reading this, I pray that you shall not die young, you shall fufill your glorious Destiny IJN. Then, as ardent followers of the Tibetan Guru; T. Lobsang Rampa, we both dabbled into Esoteric stuffs and Metaphysics, chanting mantras, yoga postures, and we used to astral project, etc. I was shocked to the marrow when I received the news that my young friend died peacefully in his sleep. This made me to dig deeper in exhaustive research. I discovered the bitter truth that the mantra we chanted was actually a camouflaged incantation which invites demons, and the Vibration that preceeds projection is due to arrival of and effort of the demon to detach our Soul from body. The demons hides(to make you think you are in control) and holds you from back while he moves you about as you desire so you still see your silver linen connecting your body to soul (if it breaks it means instant death), if he decides it's time to harvest your Soul or a more vicious demon hijacks you from him, you die in your sleep. You don't need to believe my own experience, read true Confessions of exWarlocks:

http://reasonsforjesus.com/astral-projection-exposed/

http://www.theothersideofdarkness.com/human-spirits-and-astral-travel/ "The gods are not to balme" You married Lola despite all tribalistic hate. If we have goodhearted untribalized people like this PSquare guy as leaders, Nigeria would become great within just few years. Insincerity of purpose as a result of tribalism and ethnicity is the problem that has stagnated Nigeria.Today Sept 4TH, is the remembrance of my friend. To anybody reading this, I pray that you shall not die young, you shall fufill your glorious Destiny IJN. Then, as ardent followers of the Tibetan Guru; T. Lobsang Rampa, we both dabbled into Esoteric stuffs and Metaphysics, chanting mantras, yoga postures, and we used to astral project, etc. I was shocked to the marrow when I received the news that my young friend died peacefully in his sleep. This made me to dig deeper in exhaustive research. I discovered the bitter truth that the mantra we chanted was actually a camouflaged incantation which invites demons, and the Vibration that preceeds projection is due to arrival of and effort of the demon to detach our Soul from body. The demons hides(to make you think you are in control) and holds you from back while he moves you about as you desire so you still see your silver linen connecting your body to soul (if it breaks it means instant death), if he decides it's time to harvest your Soul or a more vicious demon hijacks you from him, you die in your sleep. You don't need to believe my own experience, read true Confessions of exWarlocks: 2 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66tUfC-k_iY



The story of five youths who decided to make a journey to a beautiful city where all things have been rumoured to be made with gold



BUT



Hades will lure

Heaven will implore

A path they will follow

To bliss or a dreadful hollow

A question here is begging

Where are they heading?



Find out in this short movie. AN ODE TO DISTRACTION (Full video)The story of five youths who decided to make a journey to a beautiful city where all things have been rumoured to be made with goldBUTHades will lureHeaven will imploreA path they will followTo bliss or a dreadful hollowA question here is beggingWhere are they heading?Find out in this short movie. 1 Like

I buy all your itunes card of any amount quote with your whatsapp contact if you have available

Ahh gawd, I wanto wake up like that too

evy4ch:

pls help me ask GODOOo it seems our case is differ,in terms of electricity nigeria is the worst.for instance in 2013 we had better light than 2014,then 2014 we had better than 2015, 2015better than 2016 ,then 2017 my GOD na the worst of all. 2018 may be worser than the worst of 2017. oops 2018 may be worser than the worst of 2017.oops

faithugo64:





Nice view Fanatic Fanatic

Nutase:

We offended the gods by suffering Buhari in his previous elections before 2015

wallahi u funny well well! hahahahahahah wallahi u funny well well! hahahahahahah