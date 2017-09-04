Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lilian Esoro, Her Son And Mother In 3 Generation Picture (5099 Views)

Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Step Out Together With Son / Why Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin's Marriage Crashed - Vanguard / Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin Have Problems With Their Marriage? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)













Isa 3 geneartion photo. Lol.





Source :: Lilian Esoro was recently pictured with her beautiful mum with her son.Isa 3 geneartion photo. Lol.Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/3-generation-photo-lilian-esoro-and-her.html?m=0

Where is her husband and father of the son? 7 Likes 1 Share

Cool.

Tolexander:

Where is her husband and father of the son?

Kweshun.



OP, provide an answer. My guy here is suspecting baby Mama things. Kweshun.OP, provide an answer. My guy here is suspecting baby Mama things. 3 Likes

Lovely

where is d dad? 2 Likes

wow! Beautiful.... wedding MC

Tolexander:

Where is her husband and father of the son? If u ask me, na who I go ask If u ask me, na who I go ask 1 Like

� Who cares

Nice pics...















Meanwhile I have an active 10.5k followers instagram page for sale.

Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for cool biz.

Lovely. . .



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66tUfC-k_iY



The story of five youths who decided to make a journey to a beautiful city where all things have been rumoured to be made with gold



BUT



Hades will lure

Heaven will implore

A path they will follow

To bliss or a dreadful hollow

A question here is begging

Where are they heading?



Find out in this short movie. AN ODE TO DISTRACTION (Full video)The story of five youths who decided to make a journey to a beautiful city where all things have been rumoured to be made with goldBUTHades will lureHeaven will imploreA path they will followTo bliss or a dreadful hollowA question here is beggingWhere are they heading?Find out in this short movie. 1 Like 1 Share

correctguy101:





Kweshun.



OP, provide an answer. My guy here is suspecting baby Mama things. What Is D Meaning Of Dis "OP" sef What Is D Meaning Of Dis "OP" sef

Tolexander:

Where is her husband and father of the son?

Issa 3 generation picture nah...the husband no follow Issa 3 generation picture nah...the husband no follow

Una go come dey ask why man no dey show 3 or 4 generation picture

Beautiful

nice one

Tolexander:

Where is her husband and father of the son? Who are you asking? Who are you asking?

cute

Who she be



and watch, subscribe FOR FREE by clicking on the place written subscribe in a reddish colour, then share to everybody on WhatsApp, Facebook etc... you episode 2 will be released on this coming Wednesday thanks. Hahaha ��� I can't laugh alone ��������. Pls subscribe Finally Frankdollars Comedy Episode 1 has come out!!! Pls click on the link below https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_bBFfyjv5I and watch, subscribe FOR FREE by clicking on the place written subscribe in a reddish colour, then share to everybody on WhatsApp, Facebook etc... you episode 2 will be released on this coming Wednesday thanks. Hahaha ��� I can't laugh alone ��������. Pls subscribe

The young chap is Ubi's carbon copy. What a striking resemblance of his father jeez!

Tolexander:

Where is her husband and father of the son? HOW IS THAT YOUR HEADACHE. MUST THE HUSBAND BE IN THE PICTURE? HOW IS THAT YOUR HEADACHE. MUST THE HUSBAND BE IN THE PICTURE? 1 Like

baracutie:

What Is D Meaning Of Dis "OP" sef Original Poster or Original Post. Dig? Original Poster or Original Post. Dig?

correctguy101:

Original Poster or Original Post. Dig? Thanks Thanks

itspzpics:

Lilian Esoro was recently pictured with her beautiful mum with her son.











Isa 3 geneartion photo. Lol.





Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/3-generation-photo-lilian-esoro-and-her.html?m=0





Copy cat agenda folding !!! Copy cat agenda folding !!!

Tolexander:

Where is her husband and father of the son?



Hmmm nobody cares.. Hmmm nobody cares..

Partnerbiz3:

where is d dad? in cross river state in cross river state

This runs girl