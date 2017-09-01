₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,665 members, 3,767,356 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 08:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff (5862 Views)
Strike: FG, ASUU Meet Today. / Strike: FG, ASUU Meet Today For Resolution / Babalakin Heads New FG-ASUU Panel (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by actiondrilling: 6:05am
The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has urged the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve the ongoing impasse without further delay.
He said the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU was caused by governments’ failure to address their demands, adding that the more the strike was prolonged, the more the economy and the development of the country suffer.
He said this yesterday at the monthly thanksgiving service, where he celebrated the 50 years anniversary of his marriage with prayers for families and the unmarried at RCCG’s headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.
Adeboye, who spoke through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, said that the need for the Federal Government and ASUU to reach a consensus immediately becomes very crucial because education was the livewire of every successful country.
added that the students were not only at the receiving end but also that the future of the country was at stake if the strike was allowed to continue.
“Higher institutions of learning are the citadels where learning takes place to bring development to any country. Therefore, continuous strike will only continue to aggravate the chaos that would eventually lead to retrogression in the economy.
“I, therefore, plead with the Federal Government to realise that education is the livewire of this country and to the best of its ability, accede to the demands of ASUU, while the union should be considerate with its demands knowing the present state of the country’s economy,” he said.
He lamented the pains herdsmen have caused families and wondered whether those that had brought sorrow to many homes in the country were really Fulani herdsmen.
“Herdsmen that we used to know were simply armed with staff, bottle water and were very friendly anywhere they went. The present day herdsmen go about with AK 47, maiming and killing and Nigerians are wondering who have been supplying them with such weapons and for what reasons,” he said.
more details at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/09/adeboye-sues-for-peace-in-fg-ASUU.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by faceURfront(m): 6:16am
Is he still the general overseer?
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by veekid(m): 7:05am
faceURfront:lemme ask Google
7 Likes
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by Ebuka1988: 7:05am
Ha has said it all
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by clintonopah(m): 7:06am
Well,
Do you need a growth hacker or social media intern?
Do well to contact me.
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by exlinkleads(f): 7:06am
ok
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by iamnoak(m): 7:06am
Well said...
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by dakeskese(m): 7:08am
...
Sell the Jet. Donate the chizz to ASUU.
Let's start from there!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by adetoroamos(m): 7:08am
the oracle has spoken
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by nikbaus(m): 7:09am
Well said baba, but you wan lead protest?
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by Brugo(m): 7:09am
I wonder if we still have exchange program students. Imagine someone leaving his university in a sane country just to be delayed here by ASUU strike.
Students should spend this foolish break learning a skill (programming, catering, interior decor, photography, fashion design, graphics design, shoe making, etc) that may come in handy later in life. I would have mentioned learning the art of makeup but I think there are more artists than clients these days.
Students don't just sit down at home eating and growing fat and coming online to fight political enemies. Engage yourselves.
7 Likes
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by aku626(m): 7:10am
Thank you sir, these govt. has to get education right if they want a good future for the country I feel each govt deliberately ignores education so the people would remain dumb and would continue to vote 'dumbly'
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by Funjosh(m): 7:10am
Daddy G. O
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by intricate(m): 7:10am
Truth be told the ASUU - FG agreement wasn't made by this government and in this state of economy. For all our (students') sake ASUU should compromise just a little. Because those their demands ehn. Besides the education sector is corrupt, common audit that FG asked for ASUU has not been able to provide.
4 Likes
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by DonAustyne(m): 7:11am
All this wouldnt hv been. if all of u dat call urself O.G have made ur university offerable for an ordinary nigeria.
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by mrkings84(m): 7:12am
That's my anointed daddy yet the most humble...
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by CornelG(m): 7:12am
My daddy and spiritual/physical role model thank you for this! More power to your elbow Sir!!
2 Likes
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by BroZuma: 7:12am
And he owns a university right? Conflict of interest; baba remove hand ejoor
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by sanpipita(m): 7:13am
Shebi he visited Buhari hope he raised the herdsmen issue if not he can forget talking about it, our leaders and pastors work together in ruining us.
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by Oghenedoh: 7:14am
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by intricate(m): 7:19am
BroZuma:He doesn't own Uni, RCCG owns UNI he is the spiritual Head of RCCG not owner. Different from Covenant owned by Bishop Oyedepo
2 Likes
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by BroZuma: 7:19am
intricate:
What's the difference?
3 Likes
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by Zeze06(m): 7:29am
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by ElectronicsGuy(m): 7:31am
Generator power booster for sale .
With this gadget, you'll be able to use your gen on pressing iron, even small gens.
N4500
Lagos
0811-9387235
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by chuose2: 7:34am
See this Yahoo Pastor.
How about Fulani Herdsmen?
Always looking for relevance after deceiving us into voting in Mr NEPA certificate.
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by jericco1(m): 7:42am
aku626:lol.. I doubt that.
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by wristbangle(m): 7:42am
chuose2:
U are getting old dude. Don't allow folly to become a big tree in your life.
3 Likes
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by Greatmind23: 7:53am
omo my bobo and baby dey digit up God bless strike
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by Rushmore(m): 8:06am
chuose2:Shame no catch you to say pesin deceive you.. oniranu
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by shine12: 8:24am
Just as every progressive nation, unions needs to me rendered powerless in order to move forward. As far as you have strong unions in any sector, they will continue to go on strike in order to have their demands met.
Universities should start accentuating its Alumni profile in order to attract more donations. They should anticipate to invest more in R&D in order to sell patent to industries and make profit. They can certainly operate a endowment fund that will be perpetuated and then subsequently earn an annual income and of course income from fees. Any extra fund coming from the state will just be additional. University associations should be more of a joint research, knowledge exchange or simply a common interest group.
Do away with ASUU!
Enough is enough to the disruption of education in Nigeria
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by popefuse(m): 8:32am
dakeskese:na him be ASUU? If na your uncle u go advise am like that
1 Like
|Re: Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff by sirsamzy: 8:33am
dakeskese:Why would he sell his jet? Have u heard Reedemers lecturers going on strike cos R.C.C.G hasnt paid dem? abeg think well b4 u yarn.. nothing stops F.G from doing the right things
2 Likes
Unizik Post Ume Results Released / Oauife Admission List Finally Out On Eportal! / Futa Pre Degree Form And Exam Date Has Been Prosponed
Viewing this topic: pimper24, fisayodavid84(m), biosepeter1(m), ijobaooorun(m), xclusiveguy4(m), bigpee11(m), Rayboss(m), jdkoko(m), seXytOhbAd(m), jayinfo2, tunde89, tuwayz(m), MfonIrocks, doctore89, adetoroamos(m), Emezy(m), Champion01(m), Johnrake69, littlewonders, Busbar(m), Steph7u, Ieltstrainer, olahajayi(m), amclimax(m), Baamivic and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22