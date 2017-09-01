Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Adeboye Sues For Peace In Fg, ASUU Faceoff (5862 Views)

Strike: FG, ASUU Meet Today. / Strike: FG, ASUU Meet Today For Resolution / Babalakin Heads New FG-ASUU Panel (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He said the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU was caused by governments’ failure to address their demands, adding that the more the strike was prolonged, the more the economy and the development of the country suffer.

He said this yesterday at the monthly thanksgiving service, where he celebrated the 50 years anniversary of his marriage with prayers for families and the unmarried at RCCG’s headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.



Adeboye, who spoke through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, said that the need for the Federal Government and ASUU to reach a consensus immediately becomes very crucial because education was the livewire of every successful country.

added that the students were not only at the receiving end but also that the future of the country was at stake if the strike was allowed to continue.

“Higher institutions of learning are the citadels where learning takes place to bring development to any country. Therefore, continuous strike will only continue to aggravate the chaos that would eventually lead to retrogression in the economy.

“I, therefore, plead with the Federal Government to realise that education is the livewire of this country and to the best of its ability, accede to the demands of ASUU, while the union should be considerate with its demands knowing the present state of the country’s economy,” he said.

He lamented the pains herdsmen have caused families and wondered whether those that had brought sorrow to many homes in the country were really Fulani herdsmen.

“Herdsmen that we used to know were simply armed with staff, bottle water and were very friendly anywhere they went. The present day herdsmen go about with AK 47, maiming and killing and Nigerians are wondering who have been supplying them with such weapons and for what reasons,” he said.

more details at The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has urged the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve the ongoing impasse without further delay.He said the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU was caused by governments’ failure to address their demands, adding that the more the strike was prolonged, the more the economy and the development of the country suffer.He said this yesterday at the monthly thanksgiving service, where he celebrated the 50 years anniversary of his marriage with prayers for families and the unmarried at RCCG’s headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.Adeboye, who spoke through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, said that the need for the Federal Government and ASUU to reach a consensus immediately becomes very crucial because education was the livewire of every successful country.added that the students were not only at the receiving end but also that the future of the country was at stake if the strike was allowed to continue.“Higher institutions of learning are the citadels where learning takes place to bring development to any country. Therefore, continuous strike will only continue to aggravate the chaos that would eventually lead to retrogression in the economy.“I, therefore, plead with the Federal Government to realise that education is the livewire of this country and to the best of its ability, accede to the demands of ASUU, while the union should be considerate with its demands knowing the present state of the country’s economy,” he said.He lamented the pains herdsmen have caused families and wondered whether those that had brought sorrow to many homes in the country were really Fulani herdsmen.“Herdsmen that we used to know were simply armed with staff, bottle water and were very friendly anywhere they went. The present day herdsmen go about with AK 47, maiming and killing and Nigerians are wondering who have been supplying them with such weapons and for what reasons,” he said.more details at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/09/adeboye-sues-for-peace-in-fg-ASUU.html 3 Likes 2 Shares

Is he still the general overseer?

faceURfront:

Is he still the general overseer? lemme ask Google lemme ask Google 7 Likes

Ha has said it all 1 Like

Well,



Do you need a growth hacker or social media intern?

Do well to contact me.

ok

Well said...

...



Sell the Jet. Donate the chizz to ASUU.

Let's start from there! 5 Likes 1 Share

the oracle has spoken 1 Like

Well said baba, but you wan lead protest?

I wonder if we still have exchange program students. Imagine someone leaving his university in a sane country just to be delayed here by ASUU strike.



Students should spend this foolish break learning a skill (programming, catering, interior decor, photography, fashion design, graphics design, shoe making, etc) that may come in handy later in life. I would have mentioned learning the art of makeup but I think there are more artists than clients these days.



Students don't just sit down at home eating and growing fat and coming online to fight political enemies. Engage yourselves. 7 Likes

Thank you sir, these govt. has to get education right if they want a good future for the country I feel each govt deliberately ignores education so the people would remain dumb and would continue to vote 'dumbly' 1 Like

Daddy G. O 1 Like

Truth be told the ASUU - FG agreement wasn't made by this government and in this state of economy. For all our (students') sake ASUU should compromise just a little. Because those their demands ehn. Besides the education sector is corrupt, common audit that FG asked for ASUU has not been able to provide. 4 Likes

All this wouldnt hv been. if all of u dat call urself O.G have made ur university offerable for an ordinary nigeria.

That's my anointed daddy yet the most humble... 1 Like

My daddy and spiritual/physical role model thank you for this! More power to your elbow Sir!! 2 Likes

And he owns a university right? Conflict of interest; baba remove hand ejoor

Shebi he visited Buhari hope he raised the herdsmen issue if not he can forget talking about it, our leaders and pastors work together in ruining us. 1 Like

BroZuma:

And he owns a university right? Conflict of interest; baba remove hand ejoor He doesn't own Uni, RCCG owns UNI he is the spiritual Head of RCCG not owner. Different from Covenant owned by Bishop Oyedepo He doesn't own Uni, RCCG owns UNI he is the spiritual Head of RCCG not owner. Different from Covenant owned by Bishop Oyedepo 2 Likes

intricate:

He doesn't own Uni, RCCG owns UNI he is the spiritual Head of RCCG not owner. Different from Covenant owned by Bishop Oyedepo

What's the difference? What's the difference? 3 Likes

Generator power booster for sale .

With this gadget, you'll be able to use your gen on pressing iron, even small gens.



N4500

Lagos

0811-9387235

See this Yahoo Pastor.



How about Fulani Herdsmen?

Always looking for relevance after deceiving us into voting in Mr NEPA certificate.

aku626:

Thank you sir, these govt. has to get education right if they want a good future for the country I feel each govt deliberately ignores education so the people would remain dumb and would continue to vote 'dumbly' lol.. I doubt that. lol.. I doubt that.

chuose2:

See this Yahoo Pastor.



How about Fulani Herdsmen?

Always looking for relevance after deceiving us into voting in Mr NEPA certificate.

U are getting old dude. Don't allow folly to become a big tree in your life. U are getting old dude. Don't allow folly to become a big tree in your life. 3 Likes

omo my bobo and baby dey digit up God bless strike

chuose2:

See this Yahoo Pastor.



How about Fulani Herdsmen?

Always looking for relevance after deceiving us into voting in Mr NEPA certificate. Shame no catch you to say pesin deceive you.. oniranu Shame no catch you to say pesin deceive you.. oniranu

Just as every progressive nation, unions needs to me rendered powerless in order to move forward. As far as you have strong unions in any sector, they will continue to go on strike in order to have their demands met.



Universities should start accentuating its Alumni profile in order to attract more donations. They should anticipate to invest more in R&D in order to sell patent to industries and make profit. They can certainly operate a endowment fund that will be perpetuated and then subsequently earn an annual income and of course income from fees. Any extra fund coming from the state will just be additional. University associations should be more of a joint research, knowledge exchange or simply a common interest group.



Do away with ASUU!



Enough is enough to the disruption of education in Nigeria

dakeskese:

...



Sell the Jet. Donate the chizz to ASUU.

Let's start from there! na him be ASUU? If na your uncle u go advise am like that na him be ASUU? If na your uncle u go advise am like that 1 Like