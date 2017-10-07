₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Omooba77: 12:36pm On Sep 04
It will be mere training if we win in Yaounde
We got 4 points against Cameroun. ....
Only Nigeria were mathematically able to qualify during the fourth instalment of the third round of African qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, but the Super Eagles will have to wait another month before attempting to obtain the points they require to advance. Their draw with Cameroon did have one direct impact: Les Lions iIdomptables are no longer in the running for a qualifying spot.
Algeria, who competed at Brazil 2014, are also out,
22 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Omooba77: 8:47pm On Sep 04
Russia 2018 .....loading............89%......
15 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by collinometricx: 11:30pm On Sep 04
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by drsteroid(m): 7:11am On Sep 05
Russia! Here we come
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by CriticMaestro: 8:09am On Sep 05
I will be staying in St. Petersburg for world cup
8 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by chiboy7(m): 9:48am On Sep 05
Russia! Here we come 90% loading
8 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Omooba77: 10:05am On Sep 05
CriticMaestro:
Almost same city Iam planning to stay, but I learnt, Russia is a country money can do anything.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by CriticMaestro: 10:19am On Sep 05
Omooba77:can it buy a soul?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Omooba77: 12:40pm On Sep 05
CriticMaestro:Never, only Jesus can purchase Life
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Samunique(m): 3:21pm On Sep 05
Another 3points God willing !!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by yaki84: 3:41pm On Sep 05
we need just one point from our last two games.......irrespective of what other teams play...
Viva super EAGLES.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Omooba77: 10:55pm On Sep 05
Zambia must fall!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Omooba77: 6:19am On Sep 06
yaki84:
We need it atleast against Zambia, we will go through by His grace!
12 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Forzap(m): 6:38am On Sep 06
zambia dey perform wonders o,defeated Algeria home and away, this match will be tough!!
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Omooba77: 7:37am On Sep 06
Forzap:
No cause for alarm, as long we dont go to sleep or start jubilating before the game.
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by joxxy01(m): 8:41am On Sep 06
Zambia are no walk over. But with the right attitude we shall overcome.
21 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Omooba77: 4:16pm On Sep 06
Robosky2 Please see this ooo. Zambia must fall yakata
cc lalasticlala mynd44 seun
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Omooba77: 4:48pm On Sep 06
CriticMaestro:I knew of this city during days of Lenin.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by maxiuc(m): 6:08pm On Sep 06
.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by wwwtortoise(m): 6:08pm On Sep 06
Com'on boys win this game with Over 3.5goals.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by nairavsdollars: 6:09pm On Sep 06
I fear Zambia ooo
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Draei: 6:10pm On Sep 06
And it's on FP, a month before....
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by okerekeikpo: 6:10pm On Sep 06
The zoo must win
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:11pm On Sep 06
The ticket to FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia for the Super Eagles Of Nigeria is sacrosanct and non-negotiable.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by nerodenero: 6:12pm On Sep 06
For the first time, my calculator is resting, no permutation and analysis that can lead to paralysis. Eagles really did wonders!!!
Who would have thought Algeria will be the weeping boys of the group! Truly, football is like biscuit, nobody knows where it'd crack.
Hope Zambia will come to Nigeria with baskets? I suggest they do so. With God on our side, we'd triump. Also I believe it is only Nigeria that can stop Nigeria from qualifying
8 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by enimooko: 6:13pm On Sep 06
$20,000 per goal, and the deal is done!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by jericco1(m): 6:14pm On Sep 06
Zambia no gree o
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by nerodenero: 6:15pm On Sep 06
In football, it is Nigeria and not zoo. When you go to politics section, you can continue with that word. Thank you.
okerekeikpo:
35 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by godfromGod: 6:15pm On Sep 06
Hian.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by EmekaBlue(m): 6:18pm On Sep 06
i want d zoo super eagles to beat d forest chipolopolo...my zambia frienz kip reminding me how they made d green white green boys not to qualify few years back and won d nations cup..my zambian sweet chick also on a bet with me.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm by eddieguru(m): 6:18pm On Sep 06
akwa ibom gorvernor rite now
22 Likes
