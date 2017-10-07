Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Uyo, Oct 7, 2017 By 5pm (32027 Views)

It will be mere training if we win in Yaounde



We got 4 points against Cameroun. ....



Only Nigeria were mathematically able to qualify during the fourth instalment of the third round of African qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, but the Super Eagles will have to wait another month before attempting to obtain the points they require to advance. Their draw with Cameroon did have one direct impact: Les Lions iIdomptables are no longer in the running for a qualifying spot.



Algeria, who competed at Brazil 2014, are also out, 22 Likes 6 Shares

Russia 2018 .....loading............89%...... 15 Likes

Russia! Here we come 2 Likes

I will be staying in St. Petersburg for world cup 8 Likes

Russia! Here we come 90% loading 8 Likes

I will be staying in St. Petersburg for world cup

Almost same city Iam planning to stay, but I learnt, Russia is a country money can do anything.

can it buy a soul?

Never, only Jesus can purchase Life

Another 3points God willing !!! 7 Likes 1 Share

we need just one point from our last two games.......irrespective of what other teams play...





Viva super EAGLES. 24 Likes 1 Share

Zambia must fall! 3 Likes 2 Shares

we need just one point from our last two games.......irrespective of what other teams play...





Viva super EAGLES.





Viva super EAGLES.





We need it atleast against Zambia, we will go through by His grace!

zambia dey perform wonders o,defeated Algeria home and away, this match will be tough!! 8 Likes 3 Shares

zambia dey perform wonders o,defeated Algeria home and away, this match will be tough!!

No cause for alarm, as long we dont go to sleep or start jubilating before the game.

Zambia are no walk over. But with the right attitude we shall overcome. 21 Likes

Robosky2 Please see this ooo. Zambia must fall yakata

cc lalasticlala mynd44 seun

I knew of this city during days of Lenin.

Com'on boys win this game with Over 3.5goals. 1 Like

I fear Zambia ooo

And it's on FP, a month before....

The zoo must win 6 Likes 1 Share

The ticket to FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia for the Super Eagles Of Nigeria is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. 4 Likes

. Eagles really did wonders!!!



Who would have thought Algeria will be the weeping boys of the group! Truly, football is like biscuit, nobody knows where it'd crack.



Hope Zambia will come to Nigeria with baskets? I suggest they do so . With God on our side, we'd triump. Also I believe it is only Nigeria that can stop Nigeria from qualifying For the first time, my calculator is resting, no permutation and analysis that can lead to paralysis. Eagles really did wonders!!!Who would have thought Algeria will be the weeping boys of the group! Truly, football is like biscuit, nobody knows where it'd crack.Hope Zambia will come to Nigeria with baskets? I suggest they do so. With God on our side, we'd triump. Also I believe it is only Nigeria that can stop Nigeria from qualifying 8 Likes

$20,000 per goal, and the deal is done! 2 Likes

Zambia no gree o 1 Like

In football, it is Nigeria and not zoo. When you go to politics section, you can continue with that word. Thank you.

Hian.

i want d zoo super eagles to beat d forest chipolopolo...my zambia frienz kip reminding me how they made d green white green boys not to qualify few years back and won d nations cup..my zambian sweet chick also on a bet with me. 1 Like 1 Share