Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road (2921 Views)

Ex-Ondo Gov Mimiko Spotted Treating Accident Victims Along Lokoja/Abuja Road(Pix / 2019 Presidency: Confident Okada Man Vows To Contest And Win Against Buhari / The Soldier Who Has Seen His Family Only 12times In 6yrs Cos Of Boko Haram (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Another police madness. Just happing now along Enugu Abakaliki Express. police officer knocked ogada rider down because of N20 and left him unconscious. Prof. Ike-Elechi Ogba'





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZMr5SKbMN8





Source: As shared by Prof. Ogba.....'Another police madness. Just happing now along Enugu Abakaliki Express. police officer knocked ogada rider down because of N20 and left him unconscious. Prof. Ike-Elechi Ogba'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/policeman-knocks-okada-man-downalong.html?m=1

Apart from boko haram and Fulani herdsmen, another terrorist group we have in this country is the Police force.



They are official terrorist group in uniform! 15 Likes

... Number one legal terrorist group in Nigeria.. . the police... there is 1 here in my state who uses magic ring to slap his victim...... 3 Likes

na their way

Am just waiting to hear that slogan, 'police is ur friend'. As police as Fulani herdsmen 1 Like

Mynd44 the topic is misleading.



Fake News.



There was never a time the okada man was beaten. And from the explanation in the Video,The bike guy fell down while trying to hit the Police,or he was probably pulled by the police guy while trying to get away.



The story should be accurately reported.



You will now see these jobless IPOB youths that did not watch the Video,come here to blame Buhari or how they hate them in the East.



Let us be accurate and fair in our reportings.

Lord, please deliver us from the spirit of poverty. 1 Like

I know that area... SpearInDeo,p Presco, Ayofo axis is a terror zone for kekes and okadas. It's so bad that in the evenings the keke drivers are given numbers signifying that you have 'rogered'. Once you get to a check point you spit out your number and you are allowed free access. God help you if you haven't 'rogered'. It is that bad

The Nigerian police killing more people than they save /protect

Police is ur friend

too many mayweathers in Nigeria. right person for wrong profession









since them born me i never knock down 1 person na people dey knock me down 2 Likes

Make e kuku kill am eat im meat... Useless police officer

plenty story every wia

Police and brutality are like vidic and ferdinand. This brutality is usually experienced in the south. I hardly hear such in the north.

POlice is a thief

Sad

friend enemy Police is urenemy

That's why I'm always happy when bad shii befalls Naija popo. I no even care whether them get few better ones sef. I just hate all of them.

Looking at this Man on the floor is so sad, may evil not befall us on our quest for making ends meet.

Nigeria police force again.

This topic has been dealt with yesterday. And no be because of N20 plus it didn't happen now as posted. I'm sure the rider would have been taken cared of by now.

The police is ur brother

....and this is the one people who pay taxes that there reruns be his salary..now you're terrorizing him .. 1 Like

Nothing can convince me to change my mind about Biafra. Nnamdi Kanu please fire on.

Make una hear my new track o. Guys am the latest Nairaland Artist. You guys should download my track in anticipation of my forthcoming Ep. #Nairaland Support your own. Thanks. Guys am the latest Nairaland Artist. You guys should download my track in anticipation of my forthcoming Ep. #Nairaland Support your own. Thanks. http://briskmusic.com/music-wanice-ft-jezzay-tonightprod-jayrush/

i give up

NA HAUSA POLICE BE DAT?

Don't mind them na them them. NNCAN FAMILY