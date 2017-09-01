₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by stephenduru: 2:22pm
As shared by Prof. Ogba.....
'Another police madness. Just happing now along Enugu Abakaliki Express. police officer knocked ogada rider down because of N20 and left him unconscious. Prof. Ike-Elechi Ogba'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZMr5SKbMN8
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/policeman-knocks-okada-man-downalong.html?m=1
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by Tolexander: 2:23pm
Apart from boko haram and Fulani herdsmen, another terrorist group we have in this country is the Police force.
They are official terrorist group in uniform!
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by stephenduru: 2:23pm
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by abelprice(m): 2:28pm
Number one legal terrorist group in Nigeria.. . the police... there is 1 here in my state who uses magic ring to slap his victim... ...
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by free2ryhme: 3:09pm
na their way
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by paulchineduN(m): 3:09pm
Am just waiting to hear that slogan, 'police is ur friend'. As police as Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by 40kobo77: 3:10pm
Mynd44 the topic is misleading.
Fake News.
There was never a time the okada man was beaten. And from the explanation in the Video,The bike guy fell down while trying to hit the Police,or he was probably pulled by the police guy while trying to get away.
The story should be accurately reported.
You will now see these jobless IPOB youths that did not watch the Video,come here to blame Buhari or how they hate them in the East.
Let us be accurate and fair in our reportings.
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by ElPadrino33: 3:10pm
Lord, please deliver us from the spirit of poverty.
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by sleazy5(m): 3:11pm
I know that area... SpearInDeo,p Presco, Ayofo axis is a terror zone for kekes and okadas. It's so bad that in the evenings the keke drivers are given numbers signifying that you have 'rogered'. Once you get to a check point you spit out your number and you are allowed free access. God help you if you haven't 'rogered'. It is that bad
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by blackbeau1(f): 3:11pm
The Nigerian police killing more people than they save /protect
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by ayodeji9223: 3:11pm
Police is ur friend
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by kaluxy007(m): 3:11pm
too many mayweathers in Nigeria. right person for wrong profession
since them born me i never knock down 1 person na people dey knock me down
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by greatmarshall(m): 3:11pm
Make e kuku kill am eat im meat... Useless police officer
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by kafiz1(m): 3:12pm
plenty story every wia
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by laliga01: 3:12pm
Police and brutality are like vidic and ferdinand. This brutality is usually experienced in the south. I hardly hear such in the north.
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by free2ryhme: 3:12pm
POlice is a thief
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by WebSurfer(m): 3:13pm
Sad
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by Daviestunech(m): 3:13pm
Police is ur
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by kullozone(m): 3:13pm
That's why I'm always happy when bad shii befalls Naija popo. I no even care whether them get few better ones sef. I just hate all of them.
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by kurtCobain(m): 3:13pm
Looking at this Man on the floor is so sad, may evil not befall us on our quest for making ends meet.
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by madridguy(m): 3:13pm
Nigeria police force again.
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by Odianose13(m): 3:13pm
This topic has been dealt with yesterday. And no be because of N20 plus it didn't happen now as posted. I'm sure the rider would have been taken cared of by now.
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by Amajerry83(m): 3:13pm
The police is ur brother
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by Bwaal(m): 3:14pm
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by Jaabioro(m): 3:14pm
....and this is the one people who pay taxes that there reruns be his salary..now you're terrorizing him ..
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by Freemancipation: 3:14pm
Nothing can convince me to change my mind about Biafra. Nnamdi Kanu please fire on.
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by Wanice: 3:14pm
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by eddieguru(m): 3:15pm
i give up
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by ayamprecious: 3:15pm
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by Mechette(m): 3:15pm
NA HAUSA POLICE BE DAT?
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by binaws(m): 3:16pm
Don't mind them na them them. NNCAN FAMILY
|Re: Policeman Beats Okada Man Over N20 Along Enugu/Ebonyi Road by 9japrof(m): 3:17pm
This kind friend wey we get for this kind country wey dey exploit us, beat us up when we no get, and even dash us bullet to our brains or heart when we try query them.
If you never suffer unjustified police brutality, you would never know how wicked their friendship is.
