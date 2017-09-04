Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount (4200 Views)

During an interview with Broadway TV the Nollywood actress said she can go nude for a movie depending on the amount and story-line of the movie. She also talked about how she landed thr role in jenifa's diary

Here what she had to say;-

During an interview with Broadway TV the Nollywood actress said she can go nude for a movie depending on the amount and story-line of the movie. She also talked about how she landed thr role in jenifa's diary

Wey that olosho picture sef. 7 Likes

amu nkita 1 Like

By their work, we shall know them. Keep at it Cordy Cordy.

This girl use to be dark skinned oh... How time flies 9 Likes 1 Share

Ofcos you can,....

by your fruits, we know ur capabilities

I wonder attimes if all these actress do have flawless skin as seen in pictures 2 Likes

Use what you have to get what you want...

Thats what we call trade by barter.

But meanwhile I would like to know her camera man, maybe he would allow me to assists him 1 Like

Beta pikin

Na dem... 2 Likes

no one is Jennifa's dairy No wonder she was impregnated byis Jennifa's dairy 4 Likes

...



We can all go nude depending on the pay.





The question is who would want to see you nude? 1 Like





You people should help tell her we don't want These days what people say/do to be on the news is really getting out of hand.You people should help tell her we don't want

Please don't be hypocrites, we all watch Game of Thrones and enjoy it when we see Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) Unclad. . . nobody calls her an ashewo or olosho. So why attack her. . .its her industry, its not like she's having sex on camera. If a movie requires nudity to have more effect (such as Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) walk of shame) then why should she not act the scene if she is talented enough and paid well? 4 Likes

Why you no kuku turn yourself to IndecentStar



Oloribu somebody.

porn star in the making

We need more people like you

*In Tony Montana's Voice*

...

Abukia404:

I wonder attimes if all these actress do have flawless skin as seen in pictures Only the ones that take care of their skins that do, the rest are just photo filters and makeup. Only the ones that take care of their skins that do, the rest are just photo filters and makeup.

nawao.....our industry is corrupppttttt

Nollywood ashiis

Its no news na .

we know the drill

Hmmmmm. If we talk say no be movie we dem dey act dey bring the range Rover, designer wears but the olosho wey dem dey do, dem go say we talk too much. Olosho and nudity, wetin be the difference.



truth be told....





she's choppable 1 Like

I'm here to read comments.

Like my post if you're also here for that.

Abeg no talk am again. I dey try eat 4 here abeg Abeg no talk am again. I dey try eat 4 here abegAbeg no talk am again. I dey try eat 4 here abeg

keep your nude Abeg... a lot of nudes are been taken and sent for free, who cares...