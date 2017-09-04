₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by hollawaley2: 2:34pm
Paschaline Alex Okoli, a nollywood actress who stars in the popular Nollywood series Jenifa's Diary as Cordelia, has revealed what can make her act nude in a movie.
During an interview with Broadway TV the Nollywood actress said she can go nude for a movie depending on the amount and story-line of the movie. She also talked about how she landed thr role in jenifa's diary
Here what she had to say;-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Kwq-bS9QEc
2 Likes
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by NairalandCS(m): 2:36pm
Wey that olosho picture sef.
7 Likes
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by benzene00: 2:37pm
amu nkita
1 Like
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by airmirthd1(f): 2:42pm
By their work, we shall know them. Keep at it Cordy Cordy.
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by poshestmina(f): 2:44pm
This girl use to be dark skinned oh... How time flies
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by elderhimself(m): 2:46pm
Ofcos you can,....
by your fruits, we know ur capabilities
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by Abukia404(f): 2:51pm
I wonder attimes if all these actress do have flawless skin as seen in pictures
2 Likes
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by paiz(m): 2:58pm
Use what you have to get what you want...
Thats what we call trade by barter.
But meanwhile I would like to know her camera man, maybe he would allow me to assists him
1 Like
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by agrovick(m): 3:02pm
Beta pikin
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by ShyCypher(m): 3:05pm
Na dem...
2 Likes
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by decatalyst(m): 3:07pm
No wonder she was impregnated by no one is Jennifa's dairy
4 Likes
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by Evaberry(f): 3:30pm
...
We can all go nude depending on the pay.
The question is who would want to see you nude?
1 Like
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by elog(m): 3:31pm
These days what people say/do to be on the news is really getting out of hand.
You people should help tell her we don't want
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by AnonyNymous(m): 3:31pm
Please don't be hypocrites, we all watch Game of Thrones and enjoy it when we see Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) Unclad. . . nobody calls her an ashewo or olosho. So why attack her. . .its her industry, its not like she's having sex on camera. If a movie requires nudity to have more effect (such as Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) walk of shame) then why should she not act the scene if she is talented enough and paid well?
4 Likes
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by haykinzz(m): 3:31pm
Why you no kuku turn yourself to IndecentStar
Oloribu somebody.
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by marvin902(m): 3:32pm
porn star in the making
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by maberry(m): 3:32pm
We need more people like you
*In Tony Montana's Voice*
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by Benjom(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by maxiuc(m): 3:33pm
...
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by Realfitbody: 3:33pm
Abukia404:Only the ones that take care of their skins that do, the rest are just photo filters and makeup.
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by seunmohmoh(f): 3:33pm
nawao.....our industry is corrupppttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by nonut: 3:33pm
Nollywood ashiis
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by Wanice: 3:33pm
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by valdes00(m): 3:33pm
Its no news na .
we know the drill
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by itiswellandwell: 3:33pm
Hmmmmm. If we talk say no be movie we dem dey act dey bring the range Rover, designer wears but the olosho wey dem dey do, dem go say we talk too much. Olosho and nudity, wetin be the difference.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by northvietnam(m): 3:34pm
truth be told....
she's choppable
1 Like
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by derprince(m): 3:34pm
I'm here to read comments.
Like my post if you're also here for that.
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by CannyBrainy: 3:34pm
Abeg no talk am again. I dey try eat 4 here abeg Abeg no talk am again. I dey try eat 4 here abeg
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by Afrok(m): 3:34pm
keep your nude Abeg... a lot of nudes are been taken and sent for free, who cares...
|Re: Paschaline Alex Okoli: I Can Go Nude For A Movie Depending On The Amount by awa(m): 3:34pm
Olosho. You have already been going nude maybe not to the public but Politicians who brings you in for kerewa
