Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by EDonHappen: 4:39pm
The operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested an undergraduate of Ambrose Alli University posing as an online custom auctioneer, for cloning the website of Lagos State College of Health Technology and duping several admission seekers of large sums of money.
The suspect, Mayaki Best, 25, a 300 level student of the university, studying Library and Information Science, was arrested, last Wednesday in Auchi, Edo State.
Mayaki was tracked to Edo State following a petition signed by the Provost of Lagos State College of Health Technology, Dr Moyo Kasim, on the fraudulent activities of one Dr. Odeh Philip Oteche, who cloned the website of the institution and requesting for varied sums of money from admission applicants.
He had cloned admission application and bank details, stating that applicants pay N2,500 for admission form. Mayaki who was in possession of the phone line given in the fraudulent bank details, was arrested with three ATM Cards, which carried Otache Philip Odeh, the owner of the fraudulent account. .
He was also found with other ATM cards of Access bank and UBA with the name, Abua Sunday. In his confession to the police, Mayaki stated that he was the brain behind the cloning of the institution’s website and he had withdrawn series of deposits made to the accounts by different applicants.
He added that he started admission racketing when online custom auction of automobile and seized items failed to yield expected returns. Apart from these, the suspect disclosed that he also uses dating platforms for scamming.
Through the cloned institution’s website, Mayaki stated, he had collected deposits ranging from N2,500 to N157,000, adding that one Charles and Ganiyu Balogun now at large were accomplices. He stated that he opened Access Bank and UBA accounts with Sunday Abua for Nigerian Customs auction vehicles and goods.
He disclosed that the three facebook accounts of female custom officers he had been using. Also found in his possession, were different soft copies of unfilled custom papers.
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/09/fake-student-aau-arrested-duping-admission-seekers/
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by swiz123(m): 4:48pm
Give credit to whom credit it due. Nigerians parade one of the most intelligent criminals in the world
9 Likes
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by emmayayodeji(m): 5:01pm
The guy above me is probably a yahoo boy
7 Likes
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Johngla(m): 5:01pm
.
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by takenadoh: 5:01pm
Ah yah! U for just pay
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Lexusgs430: 5:01pm
Mugu vs Maga
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by mykh01(m): 5:01pm
Use ur intellect to make a honest living they no go gree do. See as d idiot perfect crime.
rot in jail, ode. If na 9ja politicians you dey scam now i for happy, but poor man wey dey struggle like you na dem be ur victim.Idiot
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by uzoclinton(m): 5:02pm
The struggle is real
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by hotspec(m): 5:02pm
That library and information science part got me LOL. Don't ask me why
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by sokapunk: 5:02pm
Interesting
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by babyfaceafrica: 5:02pm
Some guilible ones don fall mugun
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Horlami3370: 5:02pm
swiz123:Lol
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by AWOisaCOWARD: 5:03pm
ok
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Awoo88: 5:03pm
swiz123:If he is intelligent, he would not be having police trouble now
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by uzoclinton(m): 5:03pm
Smart Bro..... I likey. but sorry, jail is waiting for thee
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Celestyn8213: 5:04pm
man must survive the way and manner
1 Like
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by stanley000: 5:04pm
Your mates are collect millions from foreign u decided that local was ur calling...okay oo.
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by itiswellandwell: 5:05pm
Hmmmmm... Eleriburuku omo
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Keneking: 5:05pm
Nigeria commercial banks sef
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by maryjan8(f): 5:05pm
Good
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Oluwaseyi00(m): 5:05pm
But why?? Ehn??
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by 9izone(f): 5:06pm
Afonjaaaaaa
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by aziaka111(m): 5:06pm
at least u smart pass buhari
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Pweetyjuddy(f): 5:06pm
Still watching
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Wanice: 5:07pm
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by burkingx(f): 5:08pm
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by NnamdiN: 5:10pm
Does it mean bvn is useless?
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by okojapete: 5:11pm
End of the road for baba
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by WebSurfer(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:13pm
library and information science.. i rest my case, well i concur with your LOL. That is where he learn all the strategies he use to dupe the mugus and magas. na everyday be research dey come in for new method. the guy is just trying to practices is field. just passing by tho
hotspec:
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:14pm
The earlier Nigerian institutions start employing an in house hacker that would protect there sites from outside hackers just like Foreign countries do then the better for them
|Re: Fake Student Of AAU, Arrested For Duping Admission Seekers by igho003(m): 5:21pm
This guy na IG boy
