₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,049 members, 3,768,716 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 09:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye (14525 Views)
Criminal Who Defrauds People In Banks In Sapele Nabbed (Photo) / Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) / Face Of Man Who Led A 30-man Robbery Gang (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by id4sho(m): 4:47pm
Notorious criminal simply known as Luckman who allegedly led his gang to Senator Dino Melaye’s house at Ayetoro-Gbede in an assassination attempt in April has been killed.
http://punchng.com/police-kill-criminal-who-led-assassination-attempt-on-dino-melaye/
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by SalamRushdie: 4:49pm
He thought he was a bad guy but has also fallen to Grace around Dino
4 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by nero2face: 4:52pm
But some people said Dino was just cooking up stories, am sure that useless governor won't like this news
12 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Keneking: 4:53pm
Stories
2 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:55pm
These hoodlums wanna kill our comic senator.
Thank God for the arrest (ajekun iyaa ni won aje)
8 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by nero2face: 4:55pm
Keneking:...one person sighted
3 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Tolexander: 4:55pm
Ajekun iya.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by optional1(f): 4:59pm
you killed him without letting him to confess who sent him..
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Omeokachie: 5:17pm
Fall guy??
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by clarocuzioo(m): 5:18pm
All these our politicians can do and undo, I only pity those who are willing tools in their hands.
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Evablizin(f): 5:22pm
Sowie Luckman you ran out of luck yesterday, you ran out of luck today too because ma RIP for today is finished
3 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by binsanni(m): 5:33pm
op you try. but nah soldiers kill the guy not police, your other details were complete for sure.
one by one those thugs will be eradicated from my father land
2 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:46pm
optional1:Confess that he's a criminal or what?
Didn't you even read the part where it says he opened fire at the policemen? Abi you wanna make it look like it was the police fault?!!
9 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Abbeyme: 6:46pm
This is fishy
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by haywhy1026(m): 6:47pm
another innocent life has bin elimimated in the name of cover-up...Nigeria police always find it easy to load presumed gullible Nigerian with un verifiable fact......If it is in a developed country, it will be stated how the criminal was identified first time they had encounter with him may thru DNA identification method or thru sketching or even thru CCTV footage.....the general system of doin things in this our country is obviously questionable but who is is gonna ask the question?
2 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Prinxxdave(m): 6:48pm
Lukeman
finally one is down.
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by mofeoluwadassah: 6:48pm
good
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Prinxxdave(m): 6:49pm
binsanni:by God grace dey will be eradicated
2 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by malakus(m): 6:49pm
.
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by enimooko: 6:49pm
Who breed criminal and who criminal wan kill
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by tobdee: 6:50pm
okojapete:My thoughts too.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by millionboi(m): 6:50pm
Dino will b very happy now
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by enimooko: 6:52pm
Tolexander:
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by agabaI23(m): 6:52pm
optional1:Exactly my thought. They went there to silence him.
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by enimooko: 6:53pm
optional1:
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by free2ryhme: 6:54pm
make una show us the picture
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Mopolchi: 6:55pm
See our Sinator!
1 Like
I Pray They Are Caught! / Nigerian Nanny Jailed 80 Years In The US / Adekunle Adetiloye Sentenced To 17.8 Years In Prison For Credit Fraud
Viewing this topic: estine17, Abiski007, Donaldomo(m), excellence13, TSO4U, tkObserver(m), SparkXXX(m), handsomenonny(m), Sagamaje(m), Maydfourth, spacechuks(m), VERDA, Penco2020(m), collinxboi, adem30, Dayanto, Alexk2(m), Durang(m), boldx(m), dabocity, remmydada(m), katchycouture(f), Rophdiamond, Fatai456(m), jtbnicol, Reborn14(m), mobolaji234, Bleiz(m), Rawlings120(m), morrizo, Habeeb02, ehiabj(f), informatix, JDhotral4, Colinsreal(m), kakakibuy, Jacksyn09(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7