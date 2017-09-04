₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,049 members, 3,768,716 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 09:09 PM

Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye (14525 Views)

Criminal Who Defrauds People In Banks In Sapele Nabbed (Photo) / Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) / Face Of Man Who Led A 30-man Robbery Gang (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by id4sho(m): 4:47pm
Notorious criminal simply known as Luckman who allegedly led his gang to Senator Dino Melaye’s house at Ayetoro-Gbede in an assassination attempt in April has been killed.

Luckman had been on the wanted list of the Kogi State Police Command after some of his members were arrested.

Our correspondent reliably gathered on Sunday, Sept.3, that the notorious criminal from Obeiba in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State was killed on Sunday afternoon during an exchange of fire with the police.

According to the sources, the heavily armed policemen who stormed Obeiba town at about 3pm on Sunday came with three Hilux Vans and headed straight for the house of Luckman.

An eye witnesse disclosed to our correspondent that immediately Luckman sighted them, himself and his gang members opened fire but was gunned down by the policemen while several arrests were made.
The source said his lifeless body was taken away by the security men.

Luckman was a terrible criminal who had several times kidnapped, killed and also robbed people within and outside Kogi State, the source added.

Some of his gang members were said to have gone on the rampage after his body had been taken away, burning vehicles, a police post, the house of Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Deedat Ozigi Salami, and also the Palace of a traditional ruler, Obobanyi of Emani Clan, Chief Samuel Onimisi.

The Kogi State Police Commissioner, Wilson Inalegwu, confirmed to journalists that it was true that the notorious criminal was killed while arrests were also made.

According to him, the said Lukman and his gang opened fire on the SARS but was killed during the exchange of fire while some of his gang members were arrested.

http://punchng.com/police-kill-criminal-who-led-assassination-attempt-on-dino-melaye/

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by SalamRushdie: 4:49pm
He thought he was a bad guy but has also fallen to Grace around Dino

4 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by nero2face: 4:52pm
But some people said Dino was just cooking up stories, am sure that useless governor won't like this news

12 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Keneking: 4:53pm
Stories

2 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:55pm
These hoodlums wanna kill our comic senator.

Thank God for the arrest (ajekun iyaa ni won aje)

8 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by nero2face: 4:55pm
Keneking:
Stories
...one person sighted

3 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Tolexander: 4:55pm
Ajekun iya.

2 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by optional1(f): 4:59pm
you killed him without letting him to confess who sent him..



undecided

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Omeokachie: 5:17pm
Fall guy??

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by clarocuzioo(m): 5:18pm
All these our politicians can do and undo, I only pity those who are willing tools in their hands.

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Evablizin(f): 5:22pm
sad

Sowie Luckman you ran out of luck yesterday, you ran out of luck today too because ma RIP for today is finished

3 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by binsanni(m): 5:33pm
op you try. but nah soldiers kill the guy not police, your other details were complete for sure.
one by one those thugs will be eradicated from my father land angry

2 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:46pm
optional1:


you killed him without letting him to confess who sent him..




undecided
Confess that he's a criminal or what?
Didn't you even read the part where it says he opened fire at the policemen? Abi you wanna make it look like it was the police fault?!!

9 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Abbeyme: 6:46pm
This is fishy

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by haywhy1026(m): 6:47pm
another innocent life has bin elimimated in the name of cover-up...Nigeria police always find it easy to load presumed gullible Nigerian with un verifiable fact......If it is in a developed country, it will be stated how the criminal was identified first time they had encounter with him may thru DNA identification method or thru sketching or even thru CCTV footage.....the general system of doin things in this our country is obviously questionable but who is is gonna ask the question?

2 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Prinxxdave(m): 6:48pm
Lukeman






finally one is down.

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by mofeoluwadassah: 6:48pm
good cool

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Prinxxdave(m): 6:49pm
binsanni:
op you try. but nah soldiers kill the guy not police, your other details were complete for sure.
one by one those thugs will be eradicated from my father land angry
by God grace dey will be eradicated

2 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by malakus(m): 6:49pm
.
Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by enimooko: 6:49pm
Who breed criminal and who criminal wan kill

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by tobdee: 6:50pm
okojapete:
They killed him to shut him
My thoughts too.

2 Likes

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by millionboi(m): 6:50pm
Dino will b very happy now

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by enimooko: 6:52pm
Tolexander:
Ajekun iya.

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by agabaI23(m): 6:52pm
optional1:


you killed him without letting him to confess who sent him..




undecided
Exactly my thought. They went there to silence him.

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by enimooko: 6:53pm
optional1:


you killed him without letting him to confess who sent him..




undecided
grin

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by free2ryhme: 6:54pm
make una show us the picture grin

1 Like

Re: Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye by Mopolchi: 6:55pm
grin See our Sinator!

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

I Pray They Are Caught! / Nigerian Nanny Jailed 80 Years In The US / Adekunle Adetiloye Sentenced To 17.8 Years In Prison For Credit Fraud

Viewing this topic: estine17, Abiski007, Donaldomo(m), excellence13, TSO4U, tkObserver(m), SparkXXX(m), handsomenonny(m), Sagamaje(m), Maydfourth, spacechuks(m), VERDA, Penco2020(m), collinxboi, adem30, Dayanto, Alexk2(m), Durang(m), boldx(m), dabocity, remmydada(m), katchycouture(f), Rophdiamond, Fatai456(m), jtbnicol, Reborn14(m), mobolaji234, Bleiz(m), Rawlings120(m), morrizo, Habeeb02, ehiabj(f), informatix, JDhotral4, Colinsreal(m), kakakibuy, Jacksyn09(m) and 76 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.