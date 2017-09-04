Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye (14525 Views)

Notorious criminal simply known as Luckman who allegedly led his gang to Senator Dino Melaye’s house at Ayetoro-Gbede in an assassination attempt in April has been killed.



Luckman had been on the wanted list of the Kogi State Police Command after some of his members were arrested.



Our correspondent reliably gathered on Sunday, Sept.3, that the notorious criminal from Obeiba in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State was killed on Sunday afternoon during an exchange of fire with the police.



According to the sources, the heavily armed policemen who stormed Obeiba town at about 3pm on Sunday came with three Hilux Vans and headed straight for the house of Luckman.



An eye witnesse disclosed to our correspondent that immediately Luckman sighted them, himself and his gang members opened fire but was gunned down by the policemen while several arrests were made.

The source said his lifeless body was taken away by the security men.



Luckman was a terrible criminal who had several times kidnapped, killed and also robbed people within and outside Kogi State, the source added.



Some of his gang members were said to have gone on the rampage after his body had been taken away, burning vehicles, a police post, the house of Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Deedat Ozigi Salami, and also the Palace of a traditional ruler, Obobanyi of Emani Clan, Chief Samuel Onimisi.



The Kogi State Police Commissioner, Wilson Inalegwu, confirmed to journalists that it was true that the notorious criminal was killed while arrests were also made.



According to him, the said Lukman and his gang opened fire on the SARS but was killed during the exchange of fire while some of his gang members were arrested.

http://punchng.com/police-kill-criminal-who-led-assassination-attempt-on-dino-melaye/ 1 Like

He thought he was a bad guy but has also fallen to Grace around Dino 4 Likes

But some people said Dino was just cooking up stories, am sure that useless governor won't like this news 12 Likes

Stories 2 Likes

These hoodlums wanna kill our comic senator.



Thank God for the arrest (ajekun iyaa ni won aje) 8 Likes

Stories ...one person sighted ...one person sighted

Ajekun iya. 2 Likes









you killed him without letting him to confess who sent him.. 10 Likes 2 Shares

?? Fall guy?? 1 Like

All these our politicians can do and undo, I only pity those who are willing tools in their hands. 1 Like





Sowie Luckman you ran out of luck yesterday, you ran out of luck today too because ma RIP for today is finished Sowie Luckman you ran out of luck yesterday, you ran out of luck today too because ma RIP for today is finished 3 Likes



one by one those thugs will be eradicated from my father land op you try. but nah soldiers kill the guy not police, your other details were complete for sure.one by one those thugs will be eradicated from my father land 2 Likes

you killed him without letting him to confess who sent him..









Confess that he's a criminal or what?

Didn't you even read the part where it says he opened fire at the policemen? Abi you wanna make it look like it was the police fault?!!

This is fishy 1 Like

another innocent life has bin elimimated in the name of cover-up...Nigeria police always find it easy to load presumed gullible Nigerian with un verifiable fact......If it is in a developed country, it will be stated how the criminal was identified first time they had encounter with him may thru DNA identification method or thru sketching or even thru CCTV footage.....the general system of doin things in this our country is obviously questionable but who is is gonna ask the question? 2 Likes

finally one is down. 1 Like

good 1 Like

op you try. but nah soldiers kill the guy not police, your other details were complete for sure.

one by one those thugs will be eradicated from my father land by God grace dey will be eradicated by God grace dey will be eradicated

Who breed criminal and who criminal wan kill 1 Like

They killed him to shut him My thoughts too.

Dino will b very happy now 1 Like 1 Share

Ajekun iya.

you killed him without letting him to confess who sent him..









Exactly my thought. They went there to silence him.

you killed him without letting him to confess who sent him..









1 Like

make una show us the picture 1 Like