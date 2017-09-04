₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,990 members, 3,768,492 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 06:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends (2912 Views)
5 Useful Tips For Introverted Entrepreneurs / Please Warn Ur Family And Friends Of This Scammer... / The Dangers Of Loaning Money To Family And Friends (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by Opinionated: 5:02pm
Working with family and friends might generally not be an easy, but there are ways to make it work. However, you have to be determined and ready to put in the required effort to make it work. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 useful tips for working with family and friends.
Ask Yourself This Question
Before bringing a family or friend on board, you need to first ask yourself, “If your friend/family wasn’t your friend/family, would you think he/she was the best candidate for the job?”. If you must bring your friend or family aboard your business, you need to be totally sure it is worth it because it’s not going to be easy, so it has to at least be worth it.
Be Distinctive
Be distinctive about work and family, keep business discussions out of family and personal gatherings. If you must talk about work, let it be to just joke around and share funny work stories, it shouldn’t be anything too sensitive or critical.
Don’t Take Contracts Lightly
Contracts are particularly crucial when working with family and friends, because where sentiments might weaken your stand, a contract will help to give strength to it. If there is a ‘push-back’ while working with family or friends, a legally binding contract can easily help to bring everyone back on the same page. It’s best to have a contract to guide all critical and sensitive parts of the business (like the salary aspect etc.), so everything is well spelt out for everyone to understand without misinterpretation or being sentimental about it.
Properly and Clearly Define Everyone’s Roles
This is very important when working with family and friends. It is important that everyone knows their place in the business. Too often, people jump into a business without clearly defining the roles and extent of authority of each employee, especially with family businesses. Clearly and properly defining everyone’s roles in the business helps to keep employees from stepping on each other’s toes, prevents avoidable problems and keeps everyone focused on what they need to do.
Try Reworking Your Office Space
This can be especially helpful if you’re working with a spouse. Try to mix things up within the workplace and find ways to work remotely, so you’re not all in each other’s faces all the time. This can help to reduce some of the friction that might occasionally arise from working with family and friends.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-useful-tips-working-family-friends/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by slimderek(m): 5:18pm
FTC
Dedicated to queenrock
My NL and real life Crush
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by Lakside1955: 5:19pm
I treated everybody as the same, either family or not
Business is very crucial and I took it seriously
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by Wanice: 5:19pm
Make una hear my new track o. Guys am the latest Nairaland Artist. You guys should download my track in anticipation of my forthcoming Ep. #Nairaland Support your own. Thanks. http://briskmusic.com/music-wanice-ft
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by seyizma(m): 5:19pm
It's better not to work with or employ family and friends. If you try to be too formal with them, before you know they are already backstabbing and planning your downfall esp. if they are not your siblings but extended family members
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by maxiuc(m): 5:19pm
..
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by Keneking: 5:19pm
Mynd44 sef
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by Vicboi1(m): 5:20pm
very true that's why I do keep away my family from My business to avoid stories that touches
1 Like
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by Oluwaseyi00(m): 5:20pm
The rate at which threads reach front page nowadays sef.
You'll still be commenting on one when another one will surface.....
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by Celestyn8213: 5:21pm
I hear you... NEXT
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by maryjan8(f): 5:21pm
Noted
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:25pm
Everything makes the front page now
Lord have mercy
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by xpressng(m): 5:26pm
for real??
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by Evaberry(f): 5:28pm
I'm coming
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by DRISKLEF(m): 5:29pm
All these ones na wash.. A family member that doesn't want to reason with sense will still have conflicts with you no matter how hard you fight it.
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by Benjom(m): 5:29pm
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by AkProsper(m): 5:30pm
noted. . . . . . . . check my signature below⬇⬇⏬⏬⏬
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by millionboi(m): 5:38pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by babyfaceafrica: 5:41pm
Seen
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by techycontents(m): 5:47pm
Booked
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by winkmart: 6:11pm
If you are in Abeokuta.. I need a
|Re: 5 Useful Tips For Working With Family And Friends by winkmart: 6:13pm
If you are in Abeokuta.. I need an office partner that can share my office space with me.
You must be a freelancer with just your laptop and no other office equipment allowed.
Thanks
(0) (Reply)
How Can I Get A Valid Credit Card Accepted World Wide. / GEJ's Economic Reforms Endorsed By Improved Fitch Ratings? / Visafone Bought Over Multilink Nigeria
Viewing this topic: neoly2k5(m), darniejay(m), Adetayo41(m), ICTandILtd, kolawoleahmed(m), Isaacmacdon(m), infantlion(m), Tiredoffakeshit, Nizguy(m), Cakamnonu(m) and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 191