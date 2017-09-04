₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by pittoilet(f): 8:08pm
There is bad news in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital as a serving policeman attached to the state’s police command, Mr Donatus Oyibe, yesterday afternoon reportedly committed suicide. The incidence, Daily Sun found, happened at Ukwuakpu axis of Abakaliki capital.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/policeman-commits-suicide-in-ebonyi/amp/
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by Bashliveon(m): 8:10pm
The man no wan die... I no blame him... who want to die for a country like Nigeria
6 Likes
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by thesicilian: 8:11pm
He's not patriotic.
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by ShyCypher(m): 8:15pm
Coward Flattino.
No be him mates dey Borno State? Why did he join the Police in d first place? To collect 20 naira tithes from drivers abi?
Idiot.
But which kain name be pittoilet for babe again na?
10 Likes
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by OrestesDante: 8:17pm
RIP.
It is well. I don't want to believe he died because he was posted to borno. Maybe it was something else we are not clear about.
3 Likes
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:19pm
The man no wan die for Shekau boys hand...
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by EricIyke: 8:23pm
thesicilian:LOL Patrio what? Who wants to die for Nigeria? That man is a die hard Biafran.
3 Likes
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by thesicilian: 8:29pm
EricIyke:Hahaha. Nigeria is not worth dying for though. But he could as well have just resigned.
6 Likes
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by mofeoluwadassah: 8:38pm
so which one is better in the two now.....he wasted his life just like that...coward
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by Flashh: 8:42pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by madridguy(m): 8:42pm
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by BroZuma: 8:42pm
The cowards die multiple times before their death...
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by oneeast: 8:42pm
See what Bubu caused because of BH.
3 Likes
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by Gabrielwilliams(m): 8:43pm
Nawa oooo.. Hiw pesin go jz keek hinsef cuz of posting??Naija ppl wey like deir lives.. There is more to this story
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by Deffymanu: 8:43pm
Rip to the dead but this is hilarious
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by hatchy: 8:45pm
The coward doesn't want to die but at last he took his own life.
This is a very good evidence to prove that 95% of those in the police force are there not for service to the public and build a career but their own selfish interest of making ends meet due to unemployment in the land.
His gratuities should be used to feed officers in the front line fighting insurgents in Maiduguri.
4 Likes
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by Adegbenro7643(m): 8:45pm
Bashliveon:And he still died @ last
The fear of Borno+Boko could be the beginning of heart-attack
E for die honourably na
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by Banter1: 8:45pm
I wan laff so hard. If na to harrass innocent citizens now them sabi. Make somebody stick 20 naira for him right hand.
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by Ezedon(m): 8:45pm
The man is not serious
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by Saifullah01: 8:45pm
Bashliveon:
I hope you realize the irony in your post.
I just hope the guy didn't go AWOL they should identify his body and verify
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by adjoviomole(m): 8:45pm
Seriously serious
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by 234GT(m): 8:46pm
Village people remote control
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by burkingx(f): 8:46pm
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by JuneOctober(f): 8:46pm
I am sorry for laughing but... why na?
RIP oga. You shouldn't have
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by Gangster1ms: 8:46pm
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by soberdrunk(m): 8:46pm
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by englishmart(m): 8:46pm
is he an Igbo man? Because even if I book haram shoot me, I won't accept to die
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by 9japrof(m): 8:46pm
There is more to this story, this could be an accident or he was pushed into the well
Selling the suicide card would be wrong, what happened to resignation?
Buh if na true say this man because of borno decide to die, then he is a coward and if to say e be dey bully civilians for road, then he is a bigger coward plus fool join
QED
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by NothingDoMe: 8:47pm
TonyeBarcanista:Welcome. So you have finally found your voice.
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by gurunlocker: 8:47pm
He should have just resigned instead of committing suicide, if this story is really true.
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by mamatayour(f): 8:47pm
Orisirisi
|Re: Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno by sotall(m): 8:47pm
Fear of shekau
