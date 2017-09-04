Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Commits Suicide In Abakaliki, Ebonyi Over Transfer To Borno (6716 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

There is bad news in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital as a serving policeman attached to the state’s police command, Mr Donatus Oyibe, yesterday afternoon reportedly committed suicide. The incidence, Daily Sun found, happened at Ukwuakpu axis of Abakaliki capital.



Also, the decomposing body of a 70-year-old woman allegedly abducted and killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ezi Ajah, Amuro Community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, Mrs Uche Oko, was found in the bush by the residents of the area.



Oyibe, a native of Ndegu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state was said to have jumped inside a deep well when he went to fetch water.



According to sources close to the deceased, his tragic death might be connected with his recent transfer to Borno State. He was reportedly displeased after his posting letter was released on August 28.



The deceased’s daughter, Ukamaka, narrated that his late father took bucket to fetch water from the well but could not be seen for several hours. His unknown whereabouts created suspicion and tension that led to his search.



She added that when they got to the water well, his bucket was seen and they looked inside the well only to discover that he has died.



“He went to fetch water from our well on Sunday night but could not come back after some time that created suspicion and we started looking for him. I went to the well and saw his bucket. When I looked inside the well, I discovered that he has died” she narrated.



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Ogah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said she was not aware of the development. She said that she would get back to our reporter but did not return as at the time of filing this report.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/policeman-commits-suicide-in-ebonyi/amp/

The man no wan die... I no blame him... who want to die for a country like Nigeria 6 Likes

He's not patriotic. 1 Like





No be him mates dey Borno State? Why did he join the Police in d first place? To collect 20 naira tithes from drivers abi?



Idiot.







But which kain name be pittoilet for babe again na? Coward Flattino.No be him mates dey Borno State? Why did he join the Police in d first place? To collect 20 naira tithes from drivers abi?Idiot.But which kain name be pittoilet for babe again na? 10 Likes

RIP.



It is well. I don't want to believe he died because he was posted to borno. Maybe it was something else we are not clear about. 3 Likes

The man no wan die for Shekau boys hand...

thesicilian:

He's not patriotic. LOL Patrio what? Who wants to die for Nigeria? That man is a die hard Biafran. LOL Patrio what? Who wants to die for Nigeria? That man is a die hard Biafran. 3 Likes

EricIyke:





LOL

Patrio what?

Who wants to die for Nigeria?

That man is a die hard Biafran. Hahaha. Nigeria is not worth dying for though. But he could as well have just resigned. Hahaha. Nigeria is not worth dying for though. But he could as well have just resigned. 6 Likes

so which one is better in the two now.....he wasted his life just like that...coward 1 Like

2 Likes 1 Share

The cowards die multiple times before their death... 1 Like

See what Bubu caused because of BH. 3 Likes

Nawa oooo.. Hiw pesin go jz keek hinsef cuz of posting??Naija ppl wey like deir lives.. There is more to this story 4 Likes 1 Share

Rip to the dead but this is hilarious

The coward doesn't want to die but at last he took his own life.



This is a very good evidence to prove that 95% of those in the police force are there not for service to the public and build a career but their own selfish interest of making ends meet due to unemployment in the land.



His gratuities should be used to feed officers in the front line fighting insurgents in Maiduguri. 4 Likes

Bashliveon:

The man no wan die... I no blame him... who want to die for a country like Nigeria And he still died @ last

The fear of Borno+Boko could be the beginning of heart-attack

E for die honourably na And he still died @ lastThe fear of Borno+Boko could be the beginning of heart-attackE for die honourably na

I wan laff so hard. If na to harrass innocent citizens now them sabi. Make somebody stick 20 naira for him right hand. 1 Like

The man is not serious

Bashliveon:

The man no wan die... I no blame him... who want to die for a country like Nigeria

I hope you realize the irony in your post.



I just hope the guy didn't go AWOL they should identify his body and verify I hope you realize the irony in your post.I just hope the guy didn't go AWOL they should identify his body and verify

Seriously serious

Village people remote control

I am sorry for laughing but... why na?

RIP oga. You shouldn't have I am sorry for laughing but...why na?RIP oga. You shouldn't have

is he an Igbo man? Because even if I book haram shoot me, I won't accept to die

There is more to this story, this could be an accident or he was pushed into the well



Selling the suicide card would be wrong, what happened to resignation?



Buh if na true say this man because of borno decide to die, then he is a coward and if to say e be dey bully civilians for road, then he is a bigger coward plus fool join



QED 1 Like

TonyeBarcanista:

The man no wan die for Shekau boys hand...

Welcome. So you have finally found your voice. Welcome. So you have finally found your voice.

He should have just resigned instead of committing suicide, if this story is really true.

Orisirisi