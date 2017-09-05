Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" (6167 Views)

The spiritual director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke Anambra state, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obinma, has fired back at Mbaka stating that he has always been the problem of Biafra agitators and Igbos in general.



Speaking in his parish on Monday, 4th September 2017, he stated that when Enugu indigenes were massacred by Hausa Fulani herdsmen, Mbaka kept mute, when people were killed all over Igbo Land, nobody heard a single word from Mbaka, what makes him a Prophet is only Gossiping and down casting the work the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who is even fighting to save him from slavery.



Recall that The Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka blasted Kanu, stating categorically clear that he is just using the mind and brain of Igbo youth for his selfish gain. Mbaka also said that all the Igbo youths should pardon him and focus on the upbringing of Nigeria, adding that Igbos are better in one Nigeria than creating Biafra.



Obinma allegedly said; "Nnamdi Kanu is more important to Igbos and more Prophetic than Mbaka, at least, he Nnamdi Kanu foresaw what is happening now in Nigeria while Mbaka was Busy then campaigning For APC, now that his party APC has failed, Mbaka has not condemned the same APC party that he campaigned for, let the will of God be done, and let Mbaka go to rest."

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/05/nnamdi-kanu-father-mbaka-fake-rev-fr-obimma/ 17 Likes 2 Shares

We know the fake men of god and father Mbaka is not one! 29 Likes 4 Shares

No. He is not. 13 Likes 1 Share

Fake news. Enemies are trying very hard to create enmity between these great men of God. Father Ebubemunso can never go against fr Mbaka. Show me the video and I will believe. 14 Likes 3 Shares

Fr. Mbaka we know, who's Fr. Obinna Emmanuel? 16 Likes 2 Shares

Only fools will listen to Fr Mbaka. the same man told us that Buhari was sent from Heaven 30 Likes

afonja media propaganda. .Fr.Ebube mounso can't say such, ,as he always say that Fr .Mbaka is his mentor..useless propanganda. umu ekwensu.. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Eastfield1:

this news is fake...Fr. Ebube muonso can't say such

sekxyqueen:

l also believe Mbaka did not open his mouth & say such a thing as alleged Only a fool can say Such a thing

Eastfield1:



l also believe Mbaka did not open his mouth & say such a thing as alleged

there are many fake news about Igbos and the mods like moving them to fp..don't be surprised of this makes fp ...

I no doubt am.

Father mbaka is a confirmed politician. 1 Like

Hmmmm.... This is getting more interesting

Na wa o



Spiritual Warfare .... BMC Zombies up there are already routing for the Rev. Turncoat Mbaka .... I stand with Father Obimma, Ebube muonso. Mbaka represents the hardship that abound in Nigeria today. SHAME ON HIM & THE ZOMBIEs

Christianity as a whole is fake

Abeg both Nnamdi Kanu and Mbaka na the same canoe dey paddle them

Is this not a clear case of incitement? This fake rev fr should be arrested and thrown into the lagoon or river niger



Is this not a clear case of incitement? This fake rev fr should be arrested and thrown into the lagoon or river niger

Infact make him chop this one first

SAI MBAKA.

That man had better not been a true man if God, cos if he is then you just blasphemed.

Father Mbaka Is confused.

Listen to him rally support for Biafra.



Now Buhari is back he is rejecting Biafra





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvH5CVzglxs 4 Likes 1 Share

Christianity as a whole is fake

Please, let our priests not start already

mbaka should have just kept quiet and buried his head in shame after supporting the disastrous dullard.

for Mbaka to acknowledge the fact that Hausa's and Yoruba's don't have properties in the east compared to igbos and yet telling Igbo's to continue in the evil contraption makes him a political priest because it is very clear that Igbo's have been more Nigerian than any other region. 1 Like

Nairaland and fake news. I just tire for this site

