|Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by itsdumebi(m): 2:04pm
The spiritual director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke Anambra state, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obinma, has fired back at Mbaka stating that he has always been the problem of Biafra agitators and Igbos in general.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/05/nnamdi-kanu-father-mbaka-fake-rev-fr-obimma/
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by modelmike7(m): 2:10pm
We know the fake men of god and father Mbaka is not one!
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by Zeemic(m): 2:11pm
No. He is not.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by velai(m): 2:13pm
Fake news. Enemies are trying very hard to create enmity between these great men of God. Father Ebubemunso can never go against fr Mbaka. Show me the video and I will believe.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by Aufbauh(m): 2:17pm
Fr. Mbaka we know, who's Fr. Obinna Emmanuel?
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by Eastfield1: 2:19pm
Only fools will listen to Fr Mbaka. the same man told us that Buhari was sent from Heaven
30 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by sekxyqueen: 2:20pm
afonja media propaganda. .Fr.Ebube mounso can't say such, ,as he always say that Fr .Mbaka is his mentor..useless propanganda. umu ekwensu..
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by sekxyqueen: 2:21pm
Eastfield1:this news is fake...Fr. Ebube muonso can't say such
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by Eastfield1: 2:25pm
sekxyqueen:l also believe Mbaka did not open his mouth & say such a thing as alleged Only a fool can say Such a thing
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by sekxyqueen: 2:27pm
Eastfield1:there are many fake news about Igbos and the mods like moving them to fp..don't be surprised of this makes fp ...
8 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by NaeChris: 2:28pm
I no doubt am.
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by peteregwu(m): 2:28pm
Father mbaka is a confirmed politician.
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by jay2pee(m): 4:05pm
Hmmmm.... This is getting more interesting
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by eleojo23: 4:59pm
Na wa o
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by DickDastardLION(m): 4:59pm
Spiritual Warfare .... BMC Zombies up there are already routing for the Rev. Turncoat Mbaka .... I stand with Father Obimma, Ebube muonso. Mbaka represents the hardship that abound in Nigeria today. SHAME ON HIM & THE ZOMBIEs
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by 9jayes: 4:59pm
Christianity as a whole is fake
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by Zebudier: 4:59pm
Abeg both Nnamdi Kanu and Mbaka na the same canoe dey paddle them
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by bamite(m): 5:00pm
No be only spiritual director, na spiritual producer .
Is this not a clear case of incitement? This fake rev fr should be arrested and thrown into the lagoon or river niger
Infact make him chop this one first
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by madridguy(m): 5:00pm
SAI MBAKA.
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by NobleAngell(f): 5:01pm
That man had better not been a true man if God, cos if he is then you just blasphemed.
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by lekeza: 5:01pm
trust us
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by Edu3Again: 5:01pm
Father Mbaka Is confused.
Listen to him rally support for Biafra.
Now Buhari is back he is rejecting Biafra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvH5CVzglxs
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by 9jayes: 5:01pm
Christianity as a whole is fake
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by MhizzAJ(f): 5:02pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by Anjepo: 5:02pm
Please, let our priests not start already
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by magoo10: 5:02pm
mbaka should have just kept quiet and buried his head in shame after supporting the disastrous dullard.
for Mbaka to acknowledge the fact that Hausa's and Yoruba's don't have properties in the east compared to igbos and yet telling Igbo's to continue in the evil contraption makes him a political priest because it is very clear that Igbo's have been more Nigerian than any other region.
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by Shortyy(f): 5:02pm
Nairaland and fake news. I just tire for this site
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by apesinola001(m): 5:03pm
No comment
|Re: Emmanuel Obimma: "Father Mbaka Is Fake, He Gossips With Nnamdi Kanu's Name" by Kobicove(m): 5:03pm
The sh1t is about to hit the fan
