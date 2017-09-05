Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) (3370 Views)

see video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTEZQ_rbuuc This crocodile was captured in lagos, wandering on the streetsee video

lacemose:

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44 food is ready food is ready

See as Devil dey remote control that boy, see as him carry bare hands dey open crocodile mouth, if e happen na them go dey find who go do freewill donation... 2 Likes

lacemose:

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44 food is ready food is ready

You people will not even allow the poor crocodile to take a stroll on the streets 1 Like

The rate at which Nigerians dey chop animals ehn, naso for calabar see where men dey chop horse,vulture. Chaii



Another crime against animals. Its high time we criminalize this in Nigeria.

Food is ready last last....

Nutase:

Another crime against animals. Its high time we criminalize this in Nigeria.





America whey dem dey do all those shìt get food to give out to the less privilege. It's more like a jungle here in the streets of Nigeria.



America whey dem dey do all those shìt get food to give out to the less privilege. It's more like a jungle here in the streets of Nigeria.

If you are not careful sef, boys go chop you. We now have animal rights activist on nairaland. You have to understand this shìt you typed sounds silly.

They don start to they negotiate price immediately, from there na pepper soup things

Dem don sharply break the head of the croc.



in other news, guys checkout thethese popular posts on my blog, the link is on my profile signature

Everything is food to Nigerians

RIP in advance to that animal. Arin fese si

Someone's grandmother cannot just stroll and take small breeze on a weekday?





Free waec gce mathematics expo answers 2017

West african croc specie harmless to humans

Nigerians? They have already dissected the croc. Poverty is a curse

The poor thing is up and about looking for food like any other Lagos resident. This Buhari govt na wa.





Free waec gce mathematics Questions and answers 2017

Cruelty against animals

This crocodile is a juvenile...



I bet they wont dare try this stunt with a full grown adult

Crocodile ke? Tis' a pity you guys don't know the difference between an alligator and crocodile.

vizkiz:









America whey dem dey do all those shìt get food to give out to the less privilege. It's more like a jungle here in the streets of Nigeria.

Leave am.



You want do animal rights for people wey never see food chop.



Nigeria is a multi cultural society, there are things you can't ban because it will affect someone's culture/religion/stomach



Leave am.

You want do animal rights for people wey never see food chop.

Nigeria is a multi cultural society, there are things you can't ban because it will affect someone's culture/religion/stomach