|Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by lacemose(m): 2:17pm
This crocodile was captured in lagos, wandering on the street
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTEZQ_rbuuc
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by HsLBroker(m): 2:22pm
lacemose:food is ready
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by nero2face: 2:22pm
See as Devil dey remote control that boy, see as him carry bare hands dey open crocodile mouth, if e happen na them go dey find who go do freewill donation...
2 Likes
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by HsLBroker(m): 2:23pm
lacemose:food is ready
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by thesicilian: 2:24pm
You people will not even allow the poor crocodile to take a stroll on the streets
1 Like
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by waxxydude: 2:29pm
The rate at which Nigerians dey chop animals ehn, naso for calabar see where men dey chop horse,vulture. Chaii
Nawa
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Nutase(f): 2:54pm
Another crime against animals. Its high time we criminalize this in Nigeria.
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by winkmart: 5:27pm
Chai
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Zebudier: 5:27pm
Food is ready last last....
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by vizkiz: 5:27pm
Nutase:
We now have animal rights activist on nairaland. You have to understand this shìt you typed sounds silly.
America whey dem dey do all those shìt get food to give out to the less privilege. It's more like a jungle here in the streets of Nigeria.
If you are not careful sef, boys go chop you.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by CutChain: 5:27pm
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Anjepo: 5:27pm
They don start to they negotiate price immediately, from there na pepper soup things
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Innov8ve1: 5:28pm
Dem don sharply break the head of the croc.
Dem don sharply break the head of the croc.
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Prestige16(m): 5:28pm
Everything is food to Nigerians
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Ayoswit(f): 5:28pm
K
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by captainbell: 5:28pm
RIP in advance to that animal. Arin fese si
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Innov8ve1: 5:29pm
H
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 5:29pm
Someone's grandmother cannot just stroll and take small breeze on a weekday?
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by TheVevo: 5:29pm
Food is ready lol.
Free waec gce mathematics expo answers 2017
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Sniper12: 5:30pm
West african croc specie harmless to humans
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Koolking(m): 5:30pm
Nigerians? They have already dissected the croc. Poverty is a curse
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by diggz: 5:30pm
CutC....hain:
Cc funlord
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Pennywise(m): 5:30pm
The poor thing is up and about looking for food like any other Lagos resident. This Buhari govt na wa.
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by TheVevo: 5:30pm
Food is ready lol.
Free waec gce mathematics Questions and answers 2017
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 5:31pm
Cruelty against animals
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by spaggyy(m): 5:31pm
CutChain:U should include the dollar equivalent
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by Kobicove(m): 5:32pm
This crocodile is a juvenile...
I bet they wont dare try this stunt with a full grown adult
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by GrandFinale2017(m): 5:32pm
Crocodile ke? Tis' a pity you guys don't know the difference between an alligator and crocodile.
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by IMASTEX: 5:32pm
A moment of silence
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by RoyalBoutique(m): 5:32pm
vizkiz:
Leave am.
You want do animal rights for people wey never see food chop.
Nigeria is a multi cultural society, there are things you can't ban because it will affect someone's culture/religion/stomach
Idiat
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wandering Crocodile Captured On The Street Of Lagos (Video) by emmyspark007(m): 5:32pm
vizkiz:So true
Food stamp etc
All this so called animal rights activists for naija no well I swear. So get mind dey against killing of snake sef
1 Like 1 Share
