|Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by stephenduru: 2:40pm
Some NYSC members who were returning from CDS were involved in accident.One of the corp members shared the news and wrote...
'As sinful and unrighteous as I am, HE spared me.I just escaped an unexplainable car accident now!!! On our way back from CDS!Car tumbled more than three times into the Bush!
But HE kept mua, no scratch on me, just N100 #PainKiller issue.'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZoVslR5IBc
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/nysc-members-coming-back-from-cds.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by collinsebuka: 2:41pm
...
In all things we do
we should be reminded that life is short and death can come knocking at anytime.
5 Likes
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by drunkcow(m): 2:42pm
Eh eh ikunle abiamo OO
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by stephenduru: 2:42pm
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by ojun50(m): 2:47pm
Thank God for yr life nd d life others
1 Like
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by TarOrfeek: 2:51pm
is the dead corper holding her phone.
Abi she want finish her data from the other side.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by Davash222(m): 2:53pm
Nonsense CDS
Rubbish NYSC
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by Davash222(m): 2:54pm
TarOrfeek:you are sick.
18 Likes
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by Prec1ous(m): 2:57pm
So is that girl dead or practicing?
God help them.
2 Likes
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by jonathanOz: 3:10pm
And dat one release hot piss for her trouser. Accident bad o
Thank God for their lives
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by imoowo(m): 4:31pm
thank you Jesus
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by enemyofprogress: 4:32pm
RIP
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by akigbemaru: 4:32pm
stephenduru:
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by okonja(m): 4:32pm
Glory be to God for your life
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by maxiuc(m): 4:32pm
Thank God for safety
Not only 100naira painkiller you better go for checkup scan and XRAY to check yourself for an internal bleeding or cracked Ribs
5 Likes
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by jerryunit48: 4:32pm
Just try taking the phone from her and see
1 Like
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by takenadoh: 4:32pm
Wjo is the ma. Loo talking about Hot piss, no be person when dey alive dey piss?
U no dey piss?
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by Clever2: 4:32pm
God is good
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by ajalawole(m): 4:33pm
thank God for life........... But wait, who count it
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by PrinzCarter(m): 4:33pm
Is d gal dead or resting y she hold her phone like dat
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by sleazy5(m): 4:33pm
Thank God for your lives. Go and sin no more.
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by ShyCypher(m): 4:33pm
They counted?
Btw, see as dat last girl khaki don soak 4 her crotch region meanin' her cunt must also be soaked with mud.
Chai! Mah jus put my tongue ontop d muddy clit ehn...
Yummy.
3 Likes
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by agboskipool(m): 4:33pm
u no well..
jonathanOz:
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by moscobabs(m): 4:33pm
Glory be to God..but una memory sharp o while the motor was tumbling u still dey count ham?
What a mighty God we serve
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by CHESTER48(m): 4:33pm
stephenduru:this guy don't know what he is saying. You were just lucky that's all. Nigerians always involving God in anything they cant explain.. If God really, my bro you would have died cause God don't spare sinners actually. It more like saying you got shot and God saved u. Oga u were just lucky.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by apesinola001(m): 4:34pm
Glory be to God
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by davillian(m): 4:34pm
1e
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by Flashh: 4:34pm
Hmm. That girl that was still holding a phone. It is well!
Wishing them quick recovery.
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by t12tosin: 4:34pm
Ope ye Eledumare
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by apesinola001(m): 4:34pm
To God be the glory
1 Like
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by Eberex(m): 4:34pm
Thank God for their lives.
Who else noticed something?
When we talk about ladies and Phones it would look like we talk too much.
***she still held on to that phone though
4 Likes
|Re: Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) by segeti247: 4:35pm
puskin please i cant post in the business section, help me find a solution to it. thanks
