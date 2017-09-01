Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Corpers Coming From CDS Involved In Accident (Photos, Video) (10065 Views)

'As sinful and unrighteous as I am, HE spared me.I just escaped an unexplainable car accident now!!! On our way back from CDS!Car tumbled more than three times into the Bush!



But HE kept mua, no scratch on me, just N100 #PainKiller issue.'





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZoVslR5IBc





Source: Some NYSC members who were returning from CDS were involved in accident.One of the corp members shared the news and wrote...'As sinful and unrighteous as I am, HE spared me.I just escaped an unexplainable car accident now!!! On our way back from CDS!Car tumbled more than three times into the Bush!But HE kept mua, no scratch on me, just N100 #PainKiller issue.'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/nysc-members-coming-back-from-cds.html?m=1 1 Share

...



In all things we do



we should be reminded that life is short and death can come knocking at anytime. 5 Likes

Eh eh ikunle abiamo OO

Thank God for yr life nd d life others 1 Like

is the dead corper holding her phone.

Abi she want finish her data from the other side. 13 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense CDS

Rubbish NYSC

TarOrfeek:

is the dead corper holding her phone. Abi she want finish her data from the other side. you are sick. you are sick. 18 Likes





God help them.



And dat one release hot piss for her trouser. Accident bad o

Thank God for their lives

thank you Jesus

RIP

Glory be to God for your life

Thank God for safety



Not only 100naira painkiller you better go for checkup scan and XRAY to check yourself for an internal bleeding or cracked Ribs 5 Likes

Just try taking the phone from her and see 1 Like

Wjo is the ma. Loo talking about Hot piss, no be person when dey alive dey piss?



U no dey piss?

God is good

thank God for life........... But wait, who count it

Is d gal dead or resting y she hold her phone like dat

Thank God for your lives. Go and sin no more.





u no well.. jonathanOz:

And dat one release hot piss for her trouser. Accident bad o

Thank God for their lives u no well..

Glory be to God..but una memory sharp o while the motor was tumbling u still dey count ham?



What a mighty God we serve

Glory be to God

1e

Hmm. That girl that was still holding a phone. It is well!



Wishing them quick recovery.

Ope ye Eledumare

To God be the glory 1 Like

Thank God for their lives.



Who else noticed something?



When we talk about ladies and Phones it would look like we talk too much.



***she still held on to that phone though 4 Likes