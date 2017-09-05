Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) (7808 Views)

Medical Students Writing Exams In Bauchi University (Photos) / School Fees Of Anchor University, Deeper Life Owned (Screenshots) / Deeper Life Completes "Anchor " University (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this afternoon reveals that a serious fire outbreak has occurred at Anchor University, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos.



Anchor University, owned by Deeper life Ministries was beseiged by emergency officials of the Lagos state response unit who were quick to put out the Inferno. Several property worth millions were destroyed by the fire. Photos below;

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/05/fire-incident-depper-lifes-anchor-university-photos/ 1 Like



Fire service will come when the ashes of the building has cooled off Fire service will come when the ashes of the building has cooled off 2 Likes

upon nepa is not brought light steadied in our country.



Emergency personal should do and saved what the can saved 1 Like 2 Shares

Very unfortunate incident. I hope all that was burnt can be recovered in due time. God's grace be upon them. 1 Like

hummmmmmmm

The fire is there just to spark up their boring lifestyle. 2 Likes

Hmm

1 Like

Nnamdi Kanu is responsible for this

It is well

Biko wen dem build dis school o?



See old looking buildings!

Just one Sunday offering go cover the whole cost of the building.....even to a larger upgrade....









I hereby declare this a "no-news"

Sheeple must pay

Very terrible incident. An in depth inquiry ought to be done to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak and prevent future occurrence.

Poor safety management.... Poor fire service!!! This is serious

This is really serious...

Destined2win:



Fire service will come when the ashes of the building has cooled off

Just like Police will arrive after armed robbers have finished their operations successfully. Just like Police will arrive after armed robbers have finished their operations successfully.

Seems the fire missed it's target and hit the university.

vizkiz:

The fire is there just to spark up their boring lifestyle. You don't have sense You don't have sense 1 Like





*Don't give in to fear, you can fulfill the dreams and plans you have scheduled for this week...*



*Yeah you can...*



*I designed this video for you with the aim to encourage you not to give up.... Do check it out and kindly share.*





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mheFjJOKnZA



gUdbOi kiaZ *Remember friends, This is a new week.. And There're opportunities in this new week..**Don't give in to fear, you can fulfill the dreams and plans you have scheduled for this week...**Yeah you can...**I designed this video for you with the aim to encourage you not to give up.... Do check it out and kindly share.*gUdbOi kiaZ

Deeper Life sef get university

The devil is a liar, That university has come to stay...

Rapture4real:





Just like Police will arrive after armed robbers have finished their operations successfully. I remember something that happened sometime ago in Aba. About 4 policemen were on the road collecting N20 as usual from bikers and motorists.



Out of nowhere, gun sounds of AK47 rented the air not far from there, you needed to see how these policemen took cover, removed their clothes and hid behind a petrol filling station. Everybody was just laughing. The came out when the environment was calmer, entered their vehicle and ran away with boos from people around I remember something that happened sometime ago in Aba. About 4 policemen were on the road collecting N20 as usual from bikers and motorists.Out of nowhere, gun sounds of AK47 rented the air not far from there, you needed to see how these policemen took cover, removed their clothes and hid behind a petrol filling station. Everybody was just laughing. The came out when the environment was calmer, entered their vehicle and ran away with boos from people around 2 Likes

vizkiz:

The fire is there just to spark up their boring lifestyle.

vizkiz:

The fire is there just to spark up their boring lifestyle.



Haba Haba

vizkiz:

The fire is there just to spark up their boring lifestyle. must u show everybody how stupid your life is must u show everybody how stupid your life is

where's evaberry

dude has been quiet ever since.

Chaii,well sha ,God will take control





His Royal majestic Ademusiwa lll. Emperor and king of Nigeria



Don't insult me online, thinking you are joking.. it may cause you your life.



Live a humble life and have respect for others.. either they are from the north, east, Central or far East nigeria .



Love each other like you love your self. And believe in Nigeria. That God have place leaders on you. Respect the military and politicians..either they are governor or president..



Stop believe, that I am joking, because the Military, no dey shack body.. Dem , no dey Roger me.. speaking naija language...



You have civilian government and Military government . If the civilian fail. The Military takes over the government in all 36 states. Or civilian hand over to the Military, 1966.. when republic guard took over the government.. that the Military is wearing 2 uniform..



Because Military can go republical..means they conducting affairs of civilian government

That why the civilian hand over to the military in 1966.



In 1966 awolowo and the others went to night adult school. Jele o si mi.



Let pray that, God will give the politicians in all the 36 fresh brain.. to understand.





His Royal majestic Ademusiwa lll. Emperor and king of NigeriaDon't insult me online, thinking you are joking.. it may cause you your life.Live a humble life and have respect for others.. either they are from the north, east, Central or far East nigeria .Love each other like you love your self. And believe in Nigeria. That God have place leaders on you. Respect the military and politicians..either they are governor or president..Stop believe, that I am joking, because the Military, no dey shack body.. Dem , no dey Roger me.. speaking naija language...You have civilian government and Military government . If the civilian fail. The Military takes over the government in all 36 states. Or civilian hand over to the Military, 1966.. when republic guard took over the government.. that the Military is wearing 2 uniform..Because Military can go republical..means they conducting affairs of civilian governmentThat why the civilian hand over to the military in 1966.In 1966 awolowo and the others went to night adult school. Jele o si mi.Let pray that, God will give the politicians in all the 36 fresh brain.. to understand.



just because you were educated but you do not go school.

pls rebuild your english my friend.

MurderEnglish:

upon nepa is not brought light steadied in our country.



Emergency personal should do and saved what the can saved I know your english was going to be funny before.just because you were educated but you do not go school.pls rebuild your english my friend.