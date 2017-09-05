₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 4:00pm
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this afternoon reveals that a serious fire outbreak has occurred at Anchor University, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/05/fire-incident-depper-lifes-anchor-university-photos/
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by Destined2win: 4:01pm
Fire service will come when the ashes of the building has cooled off
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 4:04pm
upon nepa is not brought light steadied in our country.
Emergency personal should do and saved what the can saved
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by Nutase(f): 4:12pm
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 4:16pm
Very unfortunate incident. I hope all that was burnt can be recovered in due time. God's grace be upon them.
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by joyfavour(f): 4:16pm
hummmmmmmm
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by vizkiz: 4:16pm
The fire is there just to spark up their boring lifestyle.
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 4:17pm
Hmm
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by ProudtobeaMUMUM(m): 4:17pm
Nnamdi Kanu is responsible for this
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by catherineokezie(f): 4:17pm
It is well
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 4:18pm
Biko wen dem build dis school o?
See old looking buildings!
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by cummando(m): 4:19pm
Just one Sunday offering go cover the whole cost of the building.....even to a larger upgrade....
I hereby declare this a "no-news"
Sheeple must pay
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by sleazy5(m): 4:19pm
Very terrible incident. An in depth inquiry ought to be done to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak and prevent future occurrence.
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by powerdiode(m): 4:20pm
Poor safety management.... Poor fire service!!! This is serious
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by makimberlly01(f): 4:20pm
This is really serious...
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by Rapture4real(m): 4:20pm
Destined2win:
Just like Police will arrive after armed robbers have finished their operations successfully.
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by davillian(m): 4:21pm
Seems the fire missed it's target and hit the university.
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by ProudtobeaMUMUM(m): 4:21pm
vizkiz:You don't have sense
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 4:21pm
Deeper Life sef get university
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by jashar(f): 4:22pm
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by Samfigo1(m): 4:23pm
The devil is a liar, That university has come to stay...
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by Destined2win: 4:23pm
Rapture4real:I remember something that happened sometime ago in Aba. About 4 policemen were on the road collecting N20 as usual from bikers and motorists.
Out of nowhere, gun sounds of AK47 rented the air not far from there, you needed to see how these policemen took cover, removed their clothes and hid behind a petrol filling station. Everybody was just laughing. The came out when the environment was calmer, entered their vehicle and ran away with boos from people around
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by haywhyy(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by jide219(m): 4:24pm
vizkiz:must u show everybody how stupid your life is
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by collinsebuka: 4:24pm
where's evaberry
dude has been quiet ever since.
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by jide219(m): 4:25pm
Chaii,well sha ,God will take control
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by obajoey(m): 4:26pm
I know your english was going to be funny before.
just because you were educated but you do not go school.
pls rebuild your english my friend.
MurderEnglish:
|Re: Fire Incident At Anchor University (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:26pm
MurderEnglish:no let ur English cause another fire
