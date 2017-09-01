₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,726 members, 3,770,921 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 08:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together (12681 Views)
Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) / EFCC: Billionaire Businessman, Tunde Ayeni Regain Freedom / Tony Elumelu Working In His Private Jet (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 5:18pm
UBA Chairman and father-of-seven Tony Elumelu shared this rare photo with his twin boys, Tony and Toby, via Instagram today.
He has five other girls with his wife, Awele.
The photo was captioned;
"On that Tuesday work grind But first Tony & Toby wanted their own time with daddy. #FamilyFirst #DaddyDuties"
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/billionaire-businessman-tony-elumelu.html
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by Pierocash(m): 5:18pm
Ok
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by ojun50(m): 5:26pm
I like them twin 2boys nd 2girls
4 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by DanseMacabre(m): 5:27pm
Nice one. If I talk say I wish say this man na my papa some fools go wan use me shine, so make I just maintain.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by Pierocash(m): 5:33pm
STOP WASTING YOUR MONEY ON PONZI! DO YOU KNOW THAT JUST 3,000 NAIRA CAN FETCH YOU 15,000 -20,000 NAIRA MONTHLY BY JUST SHARING ADS?
HOW DOES IT WORK
Please read carefully and understand before joining Recad Media. You can also contact our customer support if you need any clarification or have any query.
Create An Account With Us: Click on the register on the menu to register an account. Please kindly note that we have imposed a compulsory payment of N3000 only to both existing and new users, this is in a bid to reduce the rate at which users open multiple accounts and also this fee would grant you exclusive access to premium marketing tools and paid seminar, and also business/product listings for free only for 1month.
Make sure to logon to your account everyday to share whichever post seen on your account dashboard to your social media account i.e. Facebook. We pay ₦400 per post shared
Although referral isn't compulsory, and you absolutely don't need it to earn on Recad Media, but it is a great and faster way of earning more, we pay ₦1000 per referral
We have a 5 days refund policy starting from the day of registration should incase a user decides to opt out of the platform, in which the N3000 registration fee would be refunded back. Kindly note that you are only eligible for a refund if you have made no use of Recad Media's tools i.e sharing of posts on your facebook, marketing tools present of dashboard.
CLICK ON THIS ����LINK TO GET STARTED
NOTE: MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS IS ALLOWED.
CLICK BELOW TO GET STARTED
I can't drop link here because of Nairaland rule. Whatsap me on
ZERO,SEVEN,ZERO,THREE, EIGHT, FIVE, SEVEN, NINE, ONE, EIGHT , FIVE
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by Dotwillis1(m): 5:36pm
I just like this man
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by Tamarapetty(f): 6:21pm
lovely
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by rattlesnake(m): 6:53pm
genetic modified twins
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:46pm
.
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by baakus(m): 7:46pm
Baba God bless my hustling . Ameen
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by GreenMavro: 7:46pm
cute kids...so he has 7 children
even person wey get 1 pikin sef never fit feed him pikin the way Mr Elumelu go feed him 7 children!
if he like make he born 15, the money is dere.....God punish Poverty.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by damola1: 7:47pm
7! must have really wanted boys.. geez 7 kids!
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by nairavsdollars: 7:48pm
What's rare in the photo?
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by softworker(m): 7:48pm
Ehn Ehn. ..Make I chop poo ?
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by bedspread: 7:49pm
Nigerian Army uniform has being bastardized in this nation....
Cool boys... cool dad
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by maryjan8(f): 7:49pm
Nice one
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by Atlantia(f): 7:50pm
damola1:Atleast he's financially capable of taking good care of them all.
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by einsteino(m): 7:51pm
damola1:
so long as he has the means to take care of them, it is alright for him to even want hermaphrodites
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by Flexherbal(m): 7:51pm
Lovely!
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by eezeribe(m): 7:51pm
Adopted...
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by Flashh: 7:52pm
One is his name sake?
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by Sleyanya1(m): 7:53pm
Cooool. But the photo quality is poor.
Or could it be my phone?
I love twins sha.
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by enemyofprogress: 7:54pm
See his childrens looking like toys
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by heed101(m): 7:55pm
Pictures not displaying. Or is it bloggers trick for page visitation.
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by enemyofprogress: 7:55pm
Flashh:that's the one he likes most,the other one belongs to his driver
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by enemyofprogress: 7:56pm
eezeribe:did he adopted them?
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by Thobiy(m): 7:56pm
Tamarapetty:very appealing
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:57pm
Listen to my freestyle @ https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670
Also listen to my song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by valemtech(m): 7:57pm
Nice one people
Call 08037607036 to order
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by obaival(m): 7:57pm
My burada
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by hotspec(m): 7:57pm
God, pls I need 2 boys, even 1 is OK
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu And His Twin Boys, Tony And Toby Pictured Together by enemyofprogress: 7:57pm
Sleyanya1:unfortunately your prick is not big enough to produce them
1 Like
Is Financial Independence Truly Linked to Self-Employment? / Starting Shawarma Business: Help Please / Is It Ok To Set Up A Barbing Salon Without Being A Barber?
Viewing this topic: CharliParker, joseboy199(m), monimay(m), mrdcai, ademoladeji(m), Lordave, odigilimorrison(m), filcast(m), Vicolan, tuoky, DMerciful(m), funds1234, ibizgirl(f), Emperor100(m), Moneyyy, adrian3000(m), Harvard13(m), obiiyke1, KingyKing, Chidex50, generaliy07(m), cigie(m), agulion, inspiredbelieve, sirlaykeens(m), Zionista(m), firo08(m), Tolams16, FENZY24(m), honoursi, eagleeye2, collinxboi, legalgoon, Emmacious07, dechriscool(m), olagift(f), Electronzeez(m), joebeckz(m), pascaldebravo, kcprince, oloolo, Axelrod(m), tonyirore(m), Django50, ecosystm(m), OsuGanja(m), ModJ1(m), Pweetiebabe(f), Anjeco, Ravissante(f), combophonist01(m), airclipse(m), amakufrancis(m), baoku, CircleOfWilis, jay6records, lekoni2, FAMILY247, Paradise163(f), mamatayour(f), Alphyno, sacrono, lifefaith(m), Agunne, Notfaraway(m), J3da, Manseydour(m), richguyTX(m), pimpchi(m), Fabre, PlanetAjose(m), AYANFEGOLD, Nickymezor(f), ruggedised, adedayoa2(f), namdyz(m), slimiyke(m) and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13