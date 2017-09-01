It's no longer news that few weeks ago, JAMB pegged the cutoff mark for universities at 120 and despite this decision, varsities like Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, University of Benin and University of Nigeria Nsukka, pegged their cut-off point at 200 and above.



Many other Nigerian universities pegged their cut-off points from 120 to 170.



With this, candidates who had a relatively low score in JAMB may find it difficult to get a university that'll accept 120 as their cut off mark for admission.

So, we don't want people who actually fall into this category to lose hope when it comes to gaining admission into a university this year. During the course of our research, we were able to draw out the list of Nigerian Universities that accept 120 as their cut off marks for 2017 Admission. Kindly find the full list below:



List Of Nigerian Universities That Accept 120 Cut Off Mark For 2017 Admission



The following Universities that set their cut-off mark at include:

1. Achievers University,

2. Adeleke University,

3. Caleb University,

4. Fountain University,

5. Caritas University,

6. Novena University,

7. Renaissance University,

8. Ojiagu-agbani University,

9. Evangel University,

10. McPherson University,

11. South Western University,

12. Samuel Adegboyega University,

13. Wellspring University,

14. Western Delta University,

15. Wesley University,

16. Summit University,

17. Edwin Clark University,

18. Hezekiah University,

19. Kings University,

20. Arthur Javis University,

