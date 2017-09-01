₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,726 members, 3,770,921 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 08:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark (5503 Views)
VCs, ASUU Reject 120 Cut-Off Mark For University Admission / 120 Cut-off Mark Is A Trap, My Advice To Those Seeking Admission / Afe Babalola Rejects 120 Cut-off Mark For Nigerian Universities (1) (2) (3) (4)
|List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by iamleumas: 6:25pm
It's no longer news that few weeks ago, JAMB pegged the cutoff mark for universities at 120 and despite this decision, varsities like Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, University of Benin and University of Nigeria Nsukka, pegged their cut-off point at 200 and above.
Please share this to help someone. Thanks...
Source: http://www.nigeriaschoolsupdate.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/lnigerian-universities-accept-120-cut-off-mark.html
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by cantok: 8:24pm
Some people here will rush to say that 120 CO mark is too low
You mean I'm FTC
Hallelujah, Hallelujah,
Hallelujah, Hallelujah,
H--a--l--l--e--l--u--j--a--h
G--l--o--r-y in the h--e--i--g--h--t--s
1 Like
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by jnrcess(m): 8:24pm
Eyaa
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by TreasuredLeidy(f): 8:24pm
Hmmmm., all private universities. They just dey find money
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by kefasdamil: 8:24pm
Just passing
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by Nma27(f): 8:24pm
Unserious universities interested in your money= Private Universities.
9 Likes
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by Criis(m): 8:24pm
Schools for the intellectually less-privileged
15 Likes
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by masterplan303(m): 8:25pm
Yeye schools
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by tyav7: 8:25pm
Not surprised
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by NorthSide: 8:25pm
But some people said that the cut-off mark was set cus thats the only way Northerners can gain admissions into universities, but how comes only southern universities Accept the cut-off mark?
6 Likes
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by IgedeBushBoy(m): 8:25pm
Mumu mumu names. All dese wans dey inside Naija?
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by DWJOBScom(m): 8:25pm
They need to fill up their account abeg
They might even be willing to accept 90 just to have students.
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by wins18(m): 8:25pm
naija Uni : following the directives of jamb policy, we have finally stamped our cut off mark to be 120.
.
.
Me : why is it like that, na Jamb dey pay una salary?
naija Uni : Na so we see am bros...
.
.
me : but wait oo, una no go reduce something from the 120 to 100 or 80, This na my 7th yr of writing jamb, abeg.
.
.
naija Uni : sorry we can't, thats the last price.
.
.
.
Me : ok
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by greatman247(m): 8:25pm
Seen
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by ct2(m): 8:25pm
choose and go bankrupt
1 Like
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by eleojo23: 8:25pm
All they need is your money...
1 Like
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by Bishop4bella(m): 8:25pm
All are private universities...looking for means to gain more candidates (money)
4 Likes
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by danysi(m): 8:25pm
Good for them
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by Bills2307(m): 8:25pm
which one is Caleb and Hezekiah university again
7 Likes
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by Omero(m): 8:25pm
All Private Unis.hmmmmm!
1 Like
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by TechEnthusiast(m): 8:26pm
Small universities
1 Like
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by fatymore(f): 8:26pm
See names of school.. Private school for that matter...
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by frankmoney(m): 8:26pm
So Edwin Clark has a university ?
1 Like
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by Zebudier: 8:27pm
Naija which way
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by topsyking: 8:27pm
what kind of universities names are these:
Summit University,
17. Edwin Clark University,
6. Novena University,
7. Renaissance University,
8. Ojiagu-agbani University,
9. Evangel University, ;
1 Like
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by martineverest(m): 8:27pm
We know them already
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by agabaI23(m): 8:27pm
Already.most of those schools have been accepting JAMB attempted. So it doesn't make a difference
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by martineverest(m): 8:27pm
frankmoney:na now u know?
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by maryjan8(f): 8:27pm
Ok
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:27pm
All private.... Why??
|Re: List Of Universities That Accept 120 Cut-Off Mark by Tianahbey(f): 8:27pm
That good �
Scholarships Available / Charms In The University / Good News For Corpers & All People But Without Job
Viewing this topic: seglius(m), Ekinematics, iyisco2001(m), ozie96(f), MzEloise, Yeyelite(m), iamozipatrick(m), igbeke, Onedibe1, gredenco1(m), ShinyJay22(m), riyanxeally(f), Andalus(m), AmehHAS, illustrious(m), Praissey, Kaodek(m), Ballistical(m), JudasIsCucumber, Hashimyussufamao(m), lekanimport, TechEnthusiast(m), donnaD(f), NeuroBoss(m), Uyi168(m), kokomaster3d, slizzyb(m), shamme2005(m), leonene(m), 1luvmypple, Softhands(m), Chukwudaalu(m), Peterdredd, amebovillage(m), Koats14(m), balogz(m), OnowuOra(m), adesqr(f), madampresident(f), Bigii(m), PatrickOkunima(m), Birminghamvirgo(m), dosage150(m), chloride6, Buben(m), Ololanla, daniel5711(m), Ezemarcel(m), dryakson, lastmessenger, DAMILAREY85, erinolu(m), doyex03, PlanetAjose(m), lekelowo, edupedia, msqtahir, brainpower(m), koolcat, Peterflexy001(m), hos4x(m), onyeka205(m), Emejnr(m), olutop(m), youngwarlocks, chakula(m), johnbuck81(m), ojotobiloba1(m), zeanslim(m), HonNze, stphrank(m), Ore000, Bomi(m), skipppo90, Abdulqareem(m), estluv(f), Lustig(m), handsomeclouds(m), larryhills, HajimeSaito, Collins87, yomzee, elmessi(m), olaruchi, Watchit1, hillsnValley1(f), Ganiz(m), BIGBANGTHEORY, Clever2, chinawapz(m), gentilityndu, shortgun(m), horllybabe(f), Shakeeraw(f), BIGKemsey, Moneyfem, Remmybaby, Koolmak(m), Jdtester, naijaboy756, Ayodee2(m), NorthSide, kingPhidel(m), uchman80(m), rheether(f), onostar(m), paulsowande(m), ladykolly(f), Paradise2015(m), bellville, jueezyjaey(m), eRex(m), yakamata(m), onpoint247, amaka4eva, akankemi1(f), Smartsyn(m), dustydee, dapsyd1(m), bennymark, mrbillz(m), jujutom(m), hotspec(m), Farmerforlife, noble71(m), idee91, TheKingIsHere, Newbiee, GoroTango, mofogmholu(m), Phemi93(m), 25ahmad(m), ezimo777(m), oracle2583, STARKACE(m), crazydude1, Mrkumareze, femijay8271(m), Akpuoru, lobul, Ebonka1, MMMuazu(m), actioncadet, Stevengerd(m), Maxem85, Trinity33(m), Benz4pimp(m), aro1(m), BeenieB, erico2k2(m), Topshow2010(m), kayc0(m), Igwe85(m), kalan, ibnalafia1(m), Dharkchild, FATMUS20(m), dejjythomas(m), CLIQBOY(m), itsabdul(m), pipedraft, Iamabraham(m), cyberwhiz, Flashh, Remilekun101, Joelfinest(m), manciti and 197 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4