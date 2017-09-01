Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos (9788 Views)

The teenage kidnapper was arrested along with a 4-year-old girl identified as Destiny Gabriel she abducted in Rivers state and was about to deliver to her uncle in Abia state.



On interrogation she confessed that she was taking the little girl to her uncle in Abia State for ritual purpose, she also confessed that this is the second victim she is taking to the said uncle.



It baffles me the extent people go just to make money.



After all these things here on earth we will still die and leave them behind,vanity upon vanity. 2 Likes

These ones are not mining skull!

They are using the whole body! 31 Likes 2 Shares

foolish police.



why release phtoto of an under age just to score cheap points. what of her accomplice. how about a video of her confessing to the crime



where is the shrine, where are evidence of other kidnap or killed ritual victims like we normally see in rituals head quarter of Nigeria.



Nigerian police should stop acting like everybody in Nigeria is a zonbie 5 Likes 2 Shares

IPOBrep:

foolish police.



why release phtoto of an under age just to score cheap points. what of her accomplice. how about a video of her confessing to the crime



where is the shrine, where are evidence of other kidnap or killed ritual victims like we normally see in rituals head quarter of Nigeria.



Nigerian police should stop acting like everybody in Nigeria is a zonbie something is definitely right with what is wrong with you! something is definitely right with what is wrong with you! 44 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

something is definitely right with what is wrong with you! what is that? what is that?

Tolexander:

something is definitely right with what is wrong with you! Do not mind the ritualist.Otokoto is their culture.Human parts and pioneer skull miners.Exporters of ritualists to other regions.God will continue to catch the okijarians.It is their culture.. Do not mind the ritualist.Otokoto is their culture.Human parts and pioneer skull miners.Exporters of ritualists to other regions.God will continue to catch the okijarians.It is their culture.. 22 Likes 1 Share

There is a possibility that they were going to sell the child, but the ritualist angle does not add up. They do not look like ritualists to me. 1 Like

Tolexander:

something is definitely right with what is wrong with you!

are you now a poet are you now a poet 1 Like

Cheap lies.



How about a story like this,



Policemen arrests a little girl coming from a visit to her boyfriends house, and since they cannot exploit her for cash, frame her and write a statement forcing her to sign, then detain the girl while taking turns to sexually abuse her till she agrees to sing and confess to a crime to justify her kind detention.



The little 4 year old girl? An abandoned little girl left by her parents to roam the streets dbutue to recession, but brought to the station by good Samaritans.



The old man? Probably her grandfather who threatened to expose them for what they dis to the teenage girl, and since he may be illiterate, can be framed too.



Better check if the teenager is pregnant already. 5 Likes

Tolexander:

These ones are not mining skull!

They are using the whole body! They are combined harvesters They are 6 Likes

This is pure marginalization

If Only folks knew NwaAmaikpe is from Abia State 3 Likes

Na them 2 Likes

Biafran Special Services 2 Likes

Afonjas looking for ritual crime in SE for over a month, to say that SE do it too like them. If they see anything related to ritual in SE, they quickly send it to front page within seconds. Have you noticed that all purported ritual crimes they send to front page from SE nobody was actually killed; just mere accusation of kidnap for ritual purposes as opposed to actual killing with raw human body parts seen in SW. Who are you fooling...Afonjas? Other tribes and the whole world know that ritual killings is the birthright of Afonjas. Your propaganda will never work 2 Likes 2 Shares

Ok, they call us skull miners then what can we call them. They are "all rounder", they are specialist in all criminal activities. Evans people 3 Likes

Abia. Na them

Afonja then, flatino now. These country is messed up. 1 Like

Please he should also be used for Rituals... Don't I repeat don't take that Animal to prison there's no space for fools like that.. Use him as dinner for the gods 1 Like

Evil know no tribe or religion....



I am d weight loss doctor

Angelanest:

On Sunday, 3rd September 2017, it was revealed that men of Rivers State Police Command foiled a kidnapping attempt and arrested a suspected kidnapper - 16years old Miracle Chibuzor who delivers victims to her uncle for rituals. Her uncle has been apprehended by security operatives in Abia state.



The teenage kidnapper was arrested along with a 4-year-old girl identified as Destiny Gabriel she abducted in Rivers state and was about to deliver to her uncle in Abia state.



On interrogation she confessed that she was taking the little girl to her uncle in Abia State for ritual purpose, she also confessed that this is the second victim she is taking to the said uncle.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-receives-victims-rituals-niece-arrested-abia-photos.html

Ndi jew, nwa biafra.



I wonder why this people are too quick to tribal tag ritualists from the South west as if those ones aren't learners.



The largest skull mine ever in Africa was found in Okija, Biafra land.



Clifford Orji, Otokoto and co were notorious cannibals of Ibo descent.



Igbos keep breaking skull mining and cannibalism records. Ndi jew, nwa biafra.I wonder why this people are too quick to tribal tag ritualists from the South west as if those ones aren't learners.The largest skull mine ever in Africa was found in Okija, Biafra land.Clifford Orji, Otokoto and co were notorious cannibals of Ibo descent.Igbos keep breaking skull mining and cannibalism records. 5 Likes 1 Share

kmcutez:

There is a possibility that they were going to sell the child, but the ritualist angle does not add up. They do not look like ritualists to me.

They do not look like ritualists to you, what does ritualist look like? They do not look like ritualists to you, what does ritualist look like? 2 Likes

hatchy:

It baffles me the extent people go just to make money.



After all these things here on earth we will still die and leave them behind,vanity upon vanity.

You dey mind dem...?



Anyway sha, one nairalander don talk am today say all rich men are handsome.



So may be na dia own handsomeness dem dey find o! You dey mind dem...?Anyway sha, one nairalander don talk am today say all rich men are handsome.So may be na dia own handsomeness dem dey find o! 1 Like

Nice one by the Nigerian Police.



But why not refer to him as a 'suspect' instead of tagging him 'ritualist uncle' ... After all, he hasn't been found guilty.

I don't understand this story. But I understand the words used- police, victim and arrest. Rubbish