|Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Angelanest: 7:45pm
On Sunday, 3rd September 2017, it was revealed that men of Rivers State Police Command foiled a kidnapping attempt and arrested a suspected kidnapper - 16years old Miracle Chibuzor who delivers victims to her uncle for rituals. Her uncle has been apprehended by security operatives in Abia state.
The teenage kidnapper was arrested along with a 4-year-old girl identified as Destiny Gabriel she abducted in Rivers state and was about to deliver to her uncle in Abia state.
On interrogation she confessed that she was taking the little girl to her uncle in Abia State for ritual purpose, she also confessed that this is the second victim she is taking to the said uncle.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-receives-victims-rituals-niece-arrested-abia-photos.html
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by hatchy: 7:47pm
It baffles me the extent people go just to make money.
After all these things here on earth we will still die and leave them behind,vanity upon vanity.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Tolexander: 7:50pm
These ones are not mining skull!
They are using the whole body!
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by IPOBrep: 7:52pm
foolish police.
why release phtoto of an under age just to score cheap points. what of her accomplice. how about a video of her confessing to the crime
where is the shrine, where are evidence of other kidnap or killed ritual victims like we normally see in rituals head quarter of Nigeria.
Nigerian police should stop acting like everybody in Nigeria is a zonbie
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Tolexander: 7:57pm
IPOBrep:something is definitely right with what is wrong with you!
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Oyindidi(f): 8:07pm
Tolexander:what is that?
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by mercyville: 8:11pm
Tolexander:Do not mind the ritualist.Otokoto is their culture.Human parts and pioneer skull miners.Exporters of ritualists to other regions.God will continue to catch the okijarians.It is their culture..
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by haryorbarmie83(m): 8:17pm
space booked
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by kmcutez(f): 8:22pm
There is a possibility that they were going to sell the child, but the ritualist angle does not add up. They do not look like ritualists to me.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by IPOBrep: 8:27pm
Tolexander:
are you now a poet
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Sprumbabafather: 8:42pm
Cheap lies.
How about a story like this,
Policemen arrests a little girl coming from a visit to her boyfriends house, and since they cannot exploit her for cash, frame her and write a statement forcing her to sign, then detain the girl while taking turns to sexually abuse her till she agrees to sing and confess to a crime to justify her kind detention.
The little 4 year old girl? An abandoned little girl left by her parents to roam the streets dbutue to recession, but brought to the station by good Samaritans.
The old man? Probably her grandfather who threatened to expose them for what they dis to the teenage girl, and since he may be illiterate, can be framed too.
Better check if the teenager is pregnant already.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Tkester: 8:50pm
P
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by tooth4tooth: 8:51pm
Tolexander:They are combined harvesters
6 Likes
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Certificateless: 9:33pm
This is pure marginalization
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by deepwater(f): 10:09pm
If Only folks knew NwaAmaikpe is from Abia State
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by id4sho(m): 10:10pm
Na them
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by chukslawrence(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by okway2: 10:11pm
Biafran Special Services
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by biafranation: 10:11pm
Afonjas looking for ritual crime in SE for over a month, to say that SE do it too like them. If they see anything related to ritual in SE, they quickly send it to front page within seconds. Have you noticed that all purported ritual crimes they send to front page from SE nobody was actually killed; just mere accusation of kidnap for ritual purposes as opposed to actual killing with raw human body parts seen in SW. Who are you fooling...Afonjas? Other tribes and the whole world know that ritual killings is the birthright of Afonjas. Your propaganda will never work
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Zico5(m): 10:12pm
Ok, they call us skull miners then what can we call them. They are "all rounder", they are specialist in all criminal activities. Evans people
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by sunshineV(m): 10:12pm
Abia. Na them
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by fuckerstard: 10:12pm
Afonja then, flatino now. These country is messed up.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Nackzy: 10:12pm
Please he should also be used for Rituals... Don't I repeat don't take that Animal to prison there's no space for fools like that.. Use him as dinner for the gods
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by looseweight: 10:13pm
Evil know no tribe or religion....
I am d weight loss doctor
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Sopigtit: 10:13pm
Angelanest:
Ndi jew, nwa biafra.
I wonder why this people are too quick to tribal tag ritualists from the South west as if those ones aren't learners.
The largest skull mine ever in Africa was found in Okija, Biafra land.
Clifford Orji, Otokoto and co were notorious cannibals of Ibo descent.
Igbos keep breaking skull mining and cannibalism records.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Remisol: 10:13pm
kmcutez:
They do not look like ritualists to you, what does ritualist look like?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by Coldfeets: 10:15pm
hatchy:
You dey mind dem...?
Anyway sha, one nairalander don talk am today say all rich men are handsome.
So may be na dia own handsomeness dem dey find o!
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by guy2two: 10:15pm
Nice one by the Nigerian Police.
But why not refer to him as a 'suspect' instead of tagging him 'ritualist uncle' ... After all, he hasn't been found guilty.
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by ekevwe: 10:16pm
I don't understand this story. But I understand the words used- police, victim and arrest. Rubbish
|Re: Man Who Receives Victims For Rituals From His Niece Arrested In Abia. Photos by webbro007(m): 10:16pm
Question for today
(1) If ur wife head is bigger than ur own,does that make her d head of d family.
(2) if u bought poison to commit suicide,y wait for change.
(3) reasons y it took Moses 40yrs to reach Israel from Egypt, when compared to Usain bolt less than 5mins run.
