₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,068 members, 3,772,085 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos (8085 Views)
Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) / Man Who Has Killed Policemen And Soldiers In Ikorodu Killed (Photos) / Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 8:53am
Bayelsa residents have raised an alarm after discovering the dead body of a young man who was killed at Opolo community, Yenagoa, the state capital. According to people who found the man lying lifeless on the roadside, the cause of his death is unknown. See graphic photos below;
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-man-spotted-lying-lifeless-roadside-killed-photos.html
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by Florblu(f): 8:54am
I suspect cultist attack
1 Like
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by HsLBroker(m): 8:54am
CastedDude:wicked world
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by heendrix(m): 8:56am
Life got little meaning in this corn tree call Niger aria
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:09am
OP goan sue your english
to avoid him/her spreading that deadly disease
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by OrestesDante: 9:11am
DOUBLEWAHALA:Get the message
1 Like
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by OrestesDante: 9:11am
Na wa ooo
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by haryorbarmie83(m): 9:13am
Rest in peace young man.
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by thesicilian: 9:14am
I trust our Nigerian police. Within 48 hrs they are going to arrest the killer with the aid of DNA and fingerprint analysis. Hopefully the neighborhood CCTV cameras would have caught the image of the culprit.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:15am
OrestesDante:I have a thick skull I can't get the massage
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by columbus007(m): 9:41am
No atom of respect for humans in these part of the world,the same man an enemy to man.
1 Like
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by vchykp(m): 10:13am
I wonder howmany people left in nigeria, killing everywhere, some even take thier life themself, may God keep preserving his people.
This should be accident, its on the roadside and the blood bath is much, its accident.. HIT-n-RUN
Modified: After taking close look at the picture, this man was hit by a vehicle probably very late in the night/early hours, the dude driving the vehicle actually came down to see if he could survive it, but obviously he cant, so he dragged the victim off the road, if you look closely, you will see trail of blood, its obviously HIT-n-RUN!
4 Likes
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by vchykp(m): 10:26am
thesicilian:
lolx.. prophecy
1 Like
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by vchykp(m): 10:28am
Florblu:nah..
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by SmartMugu: 10:52am
.
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by 01mcfadden(m): 10:52am
Humanity is going into extinction; not the people, but the humanity in them.
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by oake(m): 10:52am
Human life have no value in this part of the world.
Don't be surprised that the police may not even investigate the cause of this young man's death. RIP
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by itiswellandwell: 10:52am
Rip
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by NothingDoMe: 10:53am
What kind of write up is this?
Man lying lifeless after being killed?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by SmartMugu: 10:53am
Why only bad news everyday in Nigeria? Kids shouldn't be seeing these type of images, yet NL is full of kids.
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by itiswellandwell: 10:53am
Rip nigga... .
Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by Esepayan(m): 10:54am
You should warn before posting such gory pictures
They are offensive to some of us
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by dansomo221: 10:54am
Rip but this headline is crazy...
Him suppose get life after being killed??
1 Like
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by Odianose13(m): 10:54am
thesicilian:
Like it's a joke aiit? Ok, yes it is.......
Looks like a hit and run.
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by cantok: 10:57am
Opolo is in the mainstream on Mbiama Yenagoa road. This people no get chill
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by bedspread: 10:58am
Op what do you mean
MAN LYINGLIFELESS AFTER BEING KILLED...
I don't understand sir
1 Like
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by shalaeteh: 10:59am
This is sad. Rip
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by Ladyjumong(f): 10:59am
God ! this so unfair
what a country we are in
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by DonaldJTrump: 11:00am
fakenews.
|Re: Man Lying Lifeless By The Roadside In Yenagoa After Being Killed. Graphic Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 11:00am
RIP man
So Young. So Deadly. So Dangerous and cold. / Picture Of Aborted Babies Found In Garbage Bags / Policemen Beat Driver, Set His Bus Ablaze
Viewing this topic: Jidefido(m), xule20(m), ehissi(m), Genmustymustafa, aremuforlife, Tunagee, adejuve, Michaeljoshua(m), strangeworld, blessudu1(m), Breezy90(m), lami37, Kentazzz, uzoizuce00898, MustiizRaja(m), kenelink11, XFive, vanvick247(m), cathodekazim, flootintin, ojimbo(m), stolaonipekun, kennypedia(m), Alphybuks(m), surveyorng, tombla(m), Whobedatte(m), chidex28, ayoadee(m), AfriAskMen, macfranklin(m), komekn(m), Mujaheedeen300, tgmservice, uzzy73(m), billycayana(f) and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11