https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-man-spotted-lying-lifeless-roadside-killed-photos.html Bayelsa residents have raised an alarm after discovering the dead body of a young man who was killed at Opolo community, Yenagoa, the state capital. According to people who found the man lying lifeless on the roadside, the cause of his death is unknown. See graphic photos below;

I suspect cultist attack 1 Like

Life got little meaning in this corn tree call Niger aria

Get the message

Rest in peace young man.

I trust our Nigerian police. Within 48 hrs they are going to arrest the killer with the aid of DNA and fingerprint analysis. Hopefully the neighborhood CCTV cameras would have caught the image of the culprit. 4 Likes

No atom of respect for humans in these part of the world,the same man an enemy to man. 1 Like

I wonder howmany people left in nigeria, killing everywhere, some even take thier life themself, may God keep preserving his people.





This should be accident, its on the roadside and the blood bath is much, its accident.. HIT-n-RUN



Modified: After taking close look at the picture, this man was hit by a vehicle probably very late in the night/early hours, the dude driving the vehicle actually came down to see if he could survive it, but obviously he cant, so he dragged the victim off the road, if you look closely, you will see trail of blood, its obviously HIT-n-RUN!

lolx.. prophecy lolx.. prophecy 1 Like

I suspect cultist attack nah.. nah..

Humanity is going into extinction; not the people, but the humanity in them.

Human life have no value in this part of the world.



Don't be surprised that the police may not even investigate the cause of this young man's death. RIP

What kind of write up is this?



Man lying lifeless after being killed? 2 Likes

Why only bad news everyday in Nigeria? Kids shouldn't be seeing these type of images, yet NL is full of kids.

You should warn before posting such gory pictures

They are offensive to some of us

Rip but this headline is crazy...







Him suppose get life after being killed?? 1 Like

Like it's a joke aiit? Ok, yes it is.......



Opolo is in the mainstream on Mbiama Yenagoa road. This people no get chill

Op what do you mean



MAN LYINGLIFELESS AFTER BEING KILLED...

I don't understand sir 1 Like

This is sad. Rip



what a country we are in God ! this so unfair

