NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 6:08pm On Sep 06
Who got the invitation mail by Dragnet?

Dear Applicant,

Please read the following email very carefully.

 

Do not reply to this email, as the sending address cannot accept responses. 

Further to your application for the Management Trainee Programme with Nigerian Bottling Company, you have been shortlisted for an Assessment.

 

The test is divided into sections:

Verbal Reasoning,

Numerical Reasoning,

Abstract Reasoning and

Business Reasoning Assessment.

 

Your test details are as below:

 
Date: 09-Sep-2017

Time: 10:00 AM
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Aroboi(m): 6:16pm On Sep 06
Pls help me with past questions if u have (alex.isgood@yahoo.com).....tnx
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by WhiteLavender(f): 6:23pm On Sep 06
I tried to log in but it was showing incorrect username or password. Is that not where we're suppose to accept the invitation?
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by nimaat(f): 6:27pm On Sep 06
Please help me with practice Questions
tomilayomedinat@gmail.Com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Benedicta009(f): 7:33pm On Sep 06
I also got the invitation mail by dragnet. I need someone to help me with the practice question especially the business reasoning assessment
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Benedicta009(f): 7:35pm On Sep 06
Please my email is benedicta009@yahoo.com.please help with the practice question
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 8:05pm On Sep 06
Benedicta009:
Please my email is benedicta009@yahoo.com.please help with the practice question
.

sent
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Kekule50(m): 8:10pm On Sep 06
PLS i need dragnet practice questions especially the business reasoning test questions pls o,THANKS
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by FAMILY247: 8:46pm On Sep 06
@ Edoboy90 please can you send NBC past question to isaacibrahim247@gmail.com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Emaax43: 8:46pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:

sent
bro. Pls i also need the past questions. Thanks in anticipation. emaax43@gmail.com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by closerange: 8:52pm On Sep 06
I was not invited cry cry cry cry cry cry

Yet to see my mail..... Am heartbroken.....
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by olhawhaley: 9:03pm On Sep 06
Pls help with the past question whaleymarvelous2@gmail.com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 9:08pm On Sep 06
olhawhaley:
Pls help with the past question whaleymarvelous2@gmail.com
.


sent
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 9:09pm On Sep 06
Emaax43:
bro. Pls i also need the past questions. Thanks in anticipation. emaax43@gmail.com
.

Sent
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by WhiteLavender(f): 9:15pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:
.
Sent
please send to my mail, thanks. omadudubecks@gmail.com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by tolanee(f): 9:16pm On Sep 06
Pls anybody with Business Reasoning Assessment questions shld send it to my email.
Azeeztolani5555@yahoo.com
Thanks
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Jerryojozy(m): 9:16pm On Sep 06
Okay
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by byemx06(m): 9:24pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:
.
sent
bro pls help yemx2016@gmail.com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by ndes27: 9:42pm On Sep 06
wen did u guys got the mail
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by olhawhaley: 9:52pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:
.Thanks boss I appreciate


sent
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by murphyjamaal99: 9:57pm On Sep 06
Pls o. Mk una send me questions o. Abeg. Edoboy90 et Al. I'm grateful.. iy.sezua@gmail.com
No specific venue too. How do we know
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by ndes27: 10:04pm On Sep 06
pls nairalanders wen was this mail sent ad do u have to login before u get the invite
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Abaniwol(f): 10:05pm On Sep 06
pls edoboy help with past question my email is lukahmed@yahoo.com tnx
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Jerryojozy(m): 10:06pm On Sep 06
ndes27:
wen did u guys got the mail
This evening.
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Abaniwol(f): 10:07pm On Sep 06
byemx06:
pls bro lukahmed@yahoo.com

bro pls help
yemx2016@gmail.com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Mightyodi(m): 10:10pm On Sep 06
I have not received mine and I met all the requirements as a biochemist. abeg when did you finish nysc because mine was 2014
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 10:14pm On Sep 06
Mightyodi:


I have not received mine and I met all the requirements as a biochemist. abeg when did you finish nysc because mine was 2014
.

Maybe. finishing NYSC 2014 that means u didn't fulfill all the requirements.

mine was last yr
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Oladayopop(m): 10:39pm On Sep 06
past questions please. I take God beg una. popoolaoladayo@rocketmail.com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by anyaski4real(m): 10:43pm On Sep 06
please if you have past questions send to me anyanwu.emmanuel8080@gmail.com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by anyaski4real(m): 10:47pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:
.
sent
please send the NBC past question to me anyanwu.emmanuel8080@gmail.com
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by XwhY(m): 10:49pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90 Please send the past question to me.
mightysuco2007@gmail.com
Thanks
Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by donskinic(m): 10:54pm On Sep 06
Plz I also need past question, donskinic@gmail.com. thanks

