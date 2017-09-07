₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 6:08pm On Sep 06
Who got the invitation mail by Dragnet?
Dear Applicant,
Please read the following email very carefully.
Do not reply to this email, as the sending address cannot accept responses.
Further to your application for the Management Trainee Programme with Nigerian Bottling Company, you have been shortlisted for an Assessment.
The test is divided into sections:
Verbal Reasoning,
Numerical Reasoning,
Abstract Reasoning and
Business Reasoning Assessment.
Your test details are as below:
Date: 09-Sep-2017
Time: 10:00 AM
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Aroboi(m): 6:16pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:Pls help me with past questions if u have (alex.isgood@yahoo.com).....tnx
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by WhiteLavender(f): 6:23pm On Sep 06
I tried to log in but it was showing incorrect username or password. Is that not where we're suppose to accept the invitation?
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by nimaat(f): 6:27pm On Sep 06
Please help me with practice Questions
tomilayomedinat@gmail.Com
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Benedicta009(f): 7:33pm On Sep 06
I also got the invitation mail by dragnet. I need someone to help me with the practice question especially the business reasoning assessment
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Benedicta009(f): 7:35pm On Sep 06
Please my email is benedicta009@yahoo.com.please help with the practice question
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 8:05pm On Sep 06
Benedicta009:.
sent
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Kekule50(m): 8:10pm On Sep 06
PLS i need dragnet practice questions especially the business reasoning test questions pls o,THANKS
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by FAMILY247: 8:46pm On Sep 06
@ Edoboy90 please can you send NBC past question to isaacibrahim247@gmail.com
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Emaax43: 8:46pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:bro. Pls i also need the past questions. Thanks in anticipation. emaax43@gmail.com
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by closerange: 8:52pm On Sep 06
I was not invited
Yet to see my mail..... Am heartbroken.....
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by olhawhaley: 9:03pm On Sep 06
Pls help with the past question whaleymarvelous2@gmail.com
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 9:08pm On Sep 06
olhawhaley:.
sent
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 9:09pm On Sep 06
Emaax43:.
Sent
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by WhiteLavender(f): 9:15pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:please send to my mail, thanks. omadudubecks@gmail.com
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by tolanee(f): 9:16pm On Sep 06
Pls anybody with Business Reasoning Assessment questions shld send it to my email.
Azeeztolani5555@yahoo.com
Thanks
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Jerryojozy(m): 9:16pm On Sep 06
Okay
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by byemx06(m): 9:24pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:bro pls help yemx2016@gmail.com
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by ndes27: 9:42pm On Sep 06
wen did u guys got the mail
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by olhawhaley: 9:52pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by murphyjamaal99: 9:57pm On Sep 06
Pls o. Mk una send me questions o. Abeg. Edoboy90 et Al. I'm grateful.. iy.sezua@gmail.com
No specific venue too. How do we know
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by ndes27: 10:04pm On Sep 06
pls nairalanders wen was this mail sent ad do u have to login before u get the invite
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Abaniwol(f): 10:05pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:pls edoboy help with past question my email is lukahmed@yahoo.com tnx
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Jerryojozy(m): 10:06pm On Sep 06
ndes27:This evening.
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Abaniwol(f): 10:07pm On Sep 06
byemx06:
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Mightyodi(m): 10:10pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:
I have not received mine and I met all the requirements as a biochemist. abeg when did you finish nysc because mine was 2014
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by EdoBoy90: 10:14pm On Sep 06
Mightyodi:.
Maybe. finishing NYSC 2014 that means u didn't fulfill all the requirements.
mine was last yr
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by Oladayopop(m): 10:39pm On Sep 06
past questions please. I take God beg una. popoolaoladayo@rocketmail.com
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by anyaski4real(m): 10:43pm On Sep 06
please if you have past questions send to me anyanwu.emmanuel8080@gmail.com
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by anyaski4real(m): 10:47pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90:please send the NBC past question to me anyanwu.emmanuel8080@gmail.com
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by XwhY(m): 10:49pm On Sep 06
EdoBoy90 Please send the past question to me.
mightysuco2007@gmail.com
Thanks
|Re: NBC Management Trainee Invite? by donskinic(m): 10:54pm On Sep 06
Plz I also need past question, donskinic@gmail.com. thanks
