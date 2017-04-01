₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by aliyoung11(m): 7:55pm On Sep 06
Jamb has ordered all candidates to re upload their results onto the portal AGAIN. This was released from jamb official twitter account @JAMBHQ
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Evaberry(f): 8:29pm On Sep 06
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Keneking: 8:35pm On Sep 06
Seun pls epp upload oh
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by TarOrfeek: 8:48pm On Sep 06
This Jamb office was affected by Rats.
It swallowed the data storage.
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Chascop: 9:10pm On Sep 06
Does JAMB still exist
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by amiru98(m): 9:12pm On Sep 06
I have already uploaded mine,does that mean that i have to upload it again?
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by FreshShavedBalls(m): 9:33pm On Sep 06
Does this include those that uploaded theirs during registration?
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by SNIPER123: 9:34pm On Sep 06
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by evanstinobbc: 9:34pm On Sep 06
why is it that every thing in
Nigeria is bad, the education system is the worst in africa
bunch of confused miscreants
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Naijabams(m): 9:34pm On Sep 06
He hehe jamb again ....get ur admission news gist @ www.myschoolzone.com.ng
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by free2ryhme: 9:34pm On Sep 06
aliyoung11:
na quarrel
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by abbaapple: 9:35pm On Sep 06
Nija my countery everyrhing goin Left.
Y the upload again
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by free2ryhme: 9:35pm On Sep 06
aliyoung11:
e never reach fight na
no be ordinary result
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Pampasi: 9:36pm On Sep 06
Nothing is right with this administration. Even ordinary jamb?
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Yascoby(m): 9:36pm On Sep 06
it has not been easy 4 Jambites, na NAVY u applied for?
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:36pm On Sep 06
Kkkmkmmmm
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by rotexteymie(f): 9:37pm On Sep 06
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Agimor(m): 9:37pm On Sep 06
What happened to the previous ones Jamb must have been visited the same rat that paid bubu a courtesy visit in his aso villa.
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Austema(m): 9:38pm On Sep 06
This is what is called ''OTOTOLOGY'' in English Language
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by MrMcJay(m): 9:40pm On Sep 06
The level of ridiculous steps taken by JAMB since they got this present Registrar is legendary.
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:41pm On Sep 06
Gurusmanner:
Jesus is coming soon
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by maxwelloweezy(m): 9:42pm On Sep 06
Change is the only constant thing in life why the change jamb maka y.
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by ElderlyPerson(m): 9:42pm On Sep 06
Now, i see a true sense in an insight saying who once said "this JAMB of a thing has outlived its usefulness"
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by PROPUNTER(m): 9:43pm On Sep 06
Jambites dont upload and nothing will happen na O Level go grant u admission
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by olaboy33(m): 9:43pm On Sep 06
Yeye people led by yeye man in a yeye government.
Sha update the poor students data to their respective school of choice ND let them sit for PUTME before registration closes
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by hopsydboi(m): 9:48pm On Sep 06
ElderlyPerson:
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by NSK4U(m): 9:50pm On Sep 06
ok.....
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by Sremmurd: 9:54pm On Sep 06
Jamb Again
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by enemyofprogress: 9:55pm On Sep 06
amiru98:ask JAMB to translate the message for you in your dialect for you to understand
|Re: JAMB Orders Candidates To Upload Their O'Level Results Again by purecall: 9:55pm On Sep 06
Chascop:
