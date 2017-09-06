Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja (19943 Views)

Wizkid who raised concerns over his health, is said to be currently performing at African Shrine now.



Was he really sick or was it a cover for missing Made in America Concert?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBkI2J0WpPU





wizbaba For you.

He's no longer sick. why does he have to behave like a slowpoke?





wizkid always jumping up and down looking for media attention with those short legs





Wizkid - Master of cannabis Lord of weed Ruler of igbo 10 Likes

N50 N50 spraying 1 Like











2 comments and frontpage...









Well... Not really my business 2 comments and frontpage...Well... Not really my business

And I am here looking for money to photocopy leactures hand-out, even at that I am gratful to God 3 Likes 1 Share

baba nla



One for feigning sickness to perform free at Afrika shrine, the second incase he looses the first.

Respect Wizzybaba

Davido who Give Wizkid two medalsOne for feigning sickness to perform free at Afrika shrine, the second incase he looses the first.Respect WizzybabaDavido who 6 Likes

Smh, showoff

...

gbayi

I thought he was sick

He was still taking weed today, smh!

wizzy is back online

wanted to give a Bleep but I left I in d village í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°

i no send u but ur cash

Okay,lets run... wizkid haff sprayed money

Big boy

Go and donate it to Benue flood victims joorr

freesinzu:

Smh, showoff your head will soon fall off. bad belle your head will soon fall off. bad belle 3 Likes

I dey come

Dis guy no get wetin him wan use money do again...chaiiii, I wish I dey lagos nw, I no how much I for don pack by now.

I don't know why he always follows in the foot steps of d one he called local...

Davido over you anytime any day.

Happy he's very much alive.

Spray me d money like ordered in one of his songs

wizkid na baba jare.. I respect you

there is real hunger in d land...sai baba there is real hunger in d land...sai baba