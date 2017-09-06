₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by JamieNaija(m): 9:07pm On Sep 06
Nigerian Musician, Wizkid caused pandemonium at Ikeja today as he sprayed cash while leaving African Shrine today.
Wizkid who raised concerns over his health, is said to be currently performing at African Shrine now.
Was he really sick or was it a cover for missing Made in America Concert?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBkI2J0WpPU
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/video-wizkid-sprays-cash-for-crowd-at.html
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by donkossy(m): 9:26pm On Sep 06
wizbaba For you.
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by Evaberry(f): 9:32pm On Sep 06
He's no longer sick. why does he have to behave like a slowpoke?
wizkid always jumping up and down looking for media attention with those short legs
Wizkid - Master of cannabis Lord of weed Ruler of igbo
10 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by Keneking: 9:45pm On Sep 06
N50 N50 spraying
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by yorex2011: 9:45pm On Sep 06
2 comments and frontpage...
Well... Not really my business
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:46pm On Sep 06
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by Austema(m): 9:46pm On Sep 06
And I am here looking for money to photocopy leactures hand-out, even at that I am gratful to God
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by Jwonder(m): 9:46pm On Sep 06
baba nla
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by holysainbj(m): 9:46pm On Sep 06
Give Wizkid two medals
One for feigning sickness to perform free at Afrika shrine, the second incase he looses the first.
Respect Wizzybaba
Davido who
6 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by freesinzu(m): 9:47pm On Sep 06
Smh, showoff
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by maxiuc(m): 9:47pm On Sep 06
...
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by sunnywhyt(m): 9:47pm On Sep 06
gbayi
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by Shortyy(f): 9:47pm On Sep 06
I thought he was sick
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by bjhaid: 9:47pm On Sep 06
He was still taking weed today, smh!
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by olamil34: 9:48pm On Sep 06
wizzy is back online
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by ObiOgechi(m): 9:48pm On Sep 06
wanted to give a Bleep but I left I in d village í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°í ½í°
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by pezeji(m): 9:48pm On Sep 06
i no send u but ur cash
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by Nanjerian: 9:48pm On Sep 06
Okay,lets run... wizkid haff sprayed money
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by IamAirforce1: 9:49pm On Sep 06
Big boy
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by xtybliss(f): 9:49pm On Sep 06
Go and donate it to Benue flood victims joorr
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by Bills2307(m): 9:49pm On Sep 06
freesinzu:your head will soon fall off. bad belle
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by takenadoh: 9:49pm On Sep 06
I dey come
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by sundilazo(m): 9:49pm On Sep 06
Dis guy no get wetin him wan use money do again...chaiiii, I wish I dey lagos nw, I no how much I for don pack by now.
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by internationalman(m): 9:49pm On Sep 06
I don't know why he always follows in the foot steps of d one he called local...
Davido over you anytime any day.
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by OKorowanta: 9:49pm On Sep 06
Happy he's very much alive.
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by Chiefbuddle1: 9:49pm On Sep 06
Spray me d money like ordered in one of his songs
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by pheyimen: 9:49pm On Sep 06
wizkid na baba jare.. I respect you
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by EmekaBlue(m): 9:50pm On Sep 06
there is real hunger in d land...sai baba
|Re: Wizkid Sprays Cash To Crowd At Afrika Shrine In Ikeja by EponOjuku: 9:50pm On Sep 06
xtybliss:
Well done, Mother Theresa, Minister of Displaced Persons.
How much of your own money have you given to the Benue flood victims?
Talk is cheap.
7 Likes
