Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by Wobegist: 8:31am



A suspected armed robber, Michael David, has been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State, after he robbed a lady, identified simply as Kate, of her phone.

PUNCH Metro gathered that 22-year-old David and two other members of his gang, while armed with a locally-made double-barrelled pistol, attacked Kate and her boyfriend, one Desmond, on Close 26, Satellite Town, Ijegun, around 10pm.

They were said to have taken Kate’s mobile phone and threatened to shoot the couple dead if they resisted.

The gang had allegedly mounted a waiting motorcycle and were about speeding off when Desmond summoned courage and attacked the men.

He was said to have succeeded in pulling down David, as his girlfriend called for help.

Attempts by the suspect to shoot the victim failed, as the gun reportedly jammed.

The Imo State indigene was reportedly mobbed by residents, who handed him over to the police.


The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Edgal Imohimi, paraded David among seven other suspected robbers at the Police Officers’Mess, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

Imohimi said Desmond and Kate had closed from work and were heading home on August 13, 2017, when they were attacked by the robbers.

He said, “On August 13, 2017, at about 10pm, one Demond and Kate, both residents of Satellite Town, Ijegun, Lagos, were on their way home when they were attacked at Close 26, Satellite Town, by three armed robbers with one locally-made double-barrelled pistol. The suspects ordered them to surrender their phones or get shot. They dispossessed them of a mobile phone, valued at N39,000, and jumped on their standby motorcycle.

“But the man summoned courage and dragged one of them, Michael David, down from the motorcycle and with the help of passersby, the suspect was arrested and his gun taken away from him. The two other robbers escaped with the stolen property.”


The suspect, who claimed to be a tiler, said he was not the owner of the gun, adding that it belonged to his friend, one Ahmed.

David said his gang had only approached the girl to collect her phone, adding that he was not an armed robber.

He said, “We were coming from a friend’s party around the Waterside area on that day when we sighted the girl passing with her boyfriend. We went to meet her to collect her phone and she suddenly raised the alarm. My friends ran away, but I was caught. I was not caught with the gun. Two to three hours after the incident, some OPC members brought the gun and said it belonged to me. I am not an armed robber and we didn’t attack the girl; we only collected her phone.”

When, however, the Investigating Police Officer challenged him on his denial of the gun, he owned up.


The policeman explained that the suspect had attempted to shoot Desmond and his girlfriend dead when the gun jammed.

“He made an attempt to shoot at them, but the gun disappointed him. He was the one holding the gun,” he said.

In a related development, the police said five other suspects were arrested with five guns in the Egbeda area of Lagos State during another robbery on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

The police identified the suspects as Musbau Gbadamosi, Kehinde Jimoh, Ayomide Ibile, Adekunle Rasheed and Ayodele Ojo.

PUNCH Metro learnt that police operatives received a tip-off on the activities of the men and swung into action, leading to their arrests.

The suspects, however, denied being robbers, saying they were local vigilance men and they used the guns for their work.

Jimoh said he was a filling station security guard and was wrongly accused.

He said, “On that morning at about 2am, Ojo, who is also a community guard, came to the filling station where I work in the Ikotun area. He said he wanted to buy fuel and I told him we had closed and don’t run 24 hours services.

“When I came out to further talk to him, some men just came out of the dark and held me. They said they were policemen and that I was under arrest. They requested my gun. I told them the gun was given to me by my boss.

“They said I belonged to a robbery gang and I told them it wasn’t true. I requested that I should be allowed to get my identity card from my room and also call the filling station manager, but they took me away. Since then, I have not been allowed to reach anyone. I know nothing about what they are saying.”

Another suspect, 61-year-old Adekunle, said he had been a guard in the Egbeda area for the past four years, adding that his gun was given to him by a former landlord association chairman, who was late.

He said, “I was only doing my job as a security guard before I was arrested. I am too old to be a robber. What I did not do in my youth; is it now that I am old that I will engage in it?”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/man-fights-armed-robber-for-stealing-girlfriends-phone-collects-gun/amp/
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by danny56(m): 8:34am
Risky brave hero! The Lady must be proud of her man for real...!

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by HsLBroker(m): 8:34am
Good and brave one.

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by Paschal60: 8:38am
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by Amajerry83(m): 8:38am
This one is lucky he wasn't lynched unlike his dead colleagues who were not opportune to have a second chance. Hope this will change you for better for the rest of your life.

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by SuperSuave(m): 8:41am
"The gun jammed", that was his saving grace. Had it been he was shot dead would his gf not marry another man? is the phone equal to his life? very silly risky decision he took, a risk that's not even worth it

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by danny56(m): 8:41am
Summary of a man's life....Check yourliife as a man and you'll see ultimately everything you do is for a woman. Except you're not married yet but even though, still for a lady maybe somewhere..!

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by smartty68(m): 8:43am
Ah! Samson and Delilah story shocked

But this story ended well cheesy

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by thesicilian: 8:43am
Attempting to snatch a fully loaded gun from an armed robber just because of a phone is plain stupidity. Case closed.

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by Yeligray(m): 8:48am
danny56:
Risky brave hero! The Lady must be proud of her man for real...!
that is stupidity you think sey na american movie we dey.. Which kind phone wey worth en life na iphone6?... If them bin shoot am now story for change.

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by danny56(m): 8:58am
Yeligray:
that is stupidity you think sey na american movie we dey.. Which kind phone wey worth en life na iphone6?... If them bin shoot am now story for change.

Well maybe he sure for am na...evidently "the gun jammed..."

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by icedfire(m): 9:22am
I dey craze? why would I want to be an hero on top phone of less than 100k? if that gun no jam, the babe go cry max for 2 weeks. by third week, she don dey straff again, while the guy rest in piece. Abeg I no do

danny56:
Risky brave hero! The Lady must be proud of her man for real...!

I dey craze? why would I want to be an hero on top phone of less than 100k? if that gun no jam, the babe go cry max for 2 weeks. by third week, she don dey straff again, while the guy rest in piece. Abeg I no do

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by gunpoint(m): 11:29am
End time boyfriend i swear grin

Mending fall on you David

He need this lawyer below grin

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by chinoxstock: 11:29am
1. The guy is a complete fool. He would have been dead untop wetin? Pride? Phone? Girl?

2. The gun doesn't belong to that theif. He was forced into admitting that was his gun. I know police well.

3. Joblessness has driven youths of this once great country into all forms of crime. #SaiBaba.

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by emmabest2000(m): 11:31am
danny56:
Risky brave hero! The Lady must be proud of her man for real...!

Brave guy man you mean ba


If you know what I mean ...

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by wakililipupuru: 11:31am
Baaddoo
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by muller101(m): 11:31am
Next time try it and u will wake up in hell

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by goingape1: 11:31am
Wobegist:


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/man-fights-armed-robber-for-stealing-girlfriends-phone-collects-gun/amp/
his girlfriend must be giving him a real deal of sex for him to take that risk all for a phone?
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by elog(m): 11:31am
Hmmm

The guy risked his life because of his girlfriend's phone, I don't know it sounds kinda dumb to me sha

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by IamGeorgie(m): 11:31am
This is STUPIDITY in a nut shell. How on earth could you done that because of a mobile phone of 39k? Even an iphone doesn't worth this act. Thank your God that the gun jammed and couldn't shoot. Your ghost would have been reading and liking this comment by now.

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by itiswellandwell: 11:31am
Hmmmmm
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by Eseries(m): 11:32am
The guy stretched his luck, so reckless of him!




Let a young, dynamic and reliable hand undertake your
visa applications to UK, USA, Canada, Schengen States
for tourism, Business, Study, Medical etc. Most time all
you need is a professional touch for your application to
scale through. Honesty is our watchword as integrity is
our biggest asset. Contact slim consults @ 48 AJOSE
St,
Maryland Lagos. Tel: 08064379710
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by malmo: 11:32am
hmmm that is not bravery

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by SOFTENGR: 11:33am
Wasted goat
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by burakado17: 11:34am
Does his action worth it because of a lady? . He should thank his star for not being a dead man by now.
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by refreshrate: 11:34am
The thief thinks the guy is here to play. So that when he runs away with the phone the girl will not allow him hear word about new phone abi?

Do you people know how much phone is now?
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by victor768(m): 11:34am
[color=#990000][/color]If she like make she go marry another man grin
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by AngelicBeing: 11:35am
sad
Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by busjeep: 11:35am
A brave act but also stupid.... Thank God the gun didn't work.

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by MEILYN(m): 11:36am
Almost killed himself for 39k

Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by PSVITA: 11:36am
brave guy, David and his gangs their cup don full, God just use u to expose them.

