|Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by Wobegist: 8:31am
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/man-fights-armed-robber-for-stealing-girlfriends-phone-collects-gun/amp/
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by danny56(m): 8:34am
Risky brave hero! The Lady must be proud of her man for real...!
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by HsLBroker(m): 8:34am
Good and brave one.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by Paschal60: 8:38am
.
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by Amajerry83(m): 8:38am
This one is lucky he wasn't lynched unlike his dead colleagues who were not opportune to have a second chance. Hope this will change you for better for the rest of your life.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by SuperSuave(m): 8:41am
"The gun jammed", that was his saving grace. Had it been he was shot dead would his gf not marry another man? is the phone equal to his life? very silly risky decision he took, a risk that's not even worth it
93 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by danny56(m): 8:41am
Summary of a man's life....Check yourliife as a man and you'll see ultimately everything you do is for a woman. Except you're not married yet but even though, still for a lady maybe somewhere..!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by smartty68(m): 8:43am
Ah! Samson and Delilah story
But this story ended well
1 Like
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by thesicilian: 8:43am
Attempting to snatch a fully loaded gun from an armed robber just because of a phone is plain stupidity. Case closed.
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by Yeligray(m): 8:48am
danny56:that is stupidity you think sey na american movie we dey.. Which kind phone wey worth en life na iphone6?... If them bin shoot am now story for change.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by danny56(m): 8:58am
Yeligray:
Well maybe he sure for am na...evidently "the gun jammed..."
1 Like
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by icedfire(m): 9:22am
I dey craze? why would I want to be an hero on top phone of less than 100k? if that gun no jam, the babe go cry max for 2 weeks. by third week, she don dey straff again, while the guy rest in piece. Abeg I no do
danny56:
I dey craze? why would I want to be an hero on top phone of less than 100k? if that gun no jam, the babe go cry max for 2 weeks. by third week, she don dey straff again, while the guy rest in piece. Abeg I no do
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by gunpoint(m): 11:29am
End time boyfriend i swear
Mending fall on you David
He need this lawyer below
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by chinoxstock: 11:29am
1. The guy is a complete fool. He would have been dead untop wetin? Pride? Phone? Girl?
2. The gun doesn't belong to that theif. He was forced into admitting that was his gun. I know police well.
3. Joblessness has driven youths of this once great country into all forms of crime. #SaiBaba.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by emmabest2000(m): 11:31am
danny56:
Brave guy man you mean ba
If you know what I mean ...
1 Share
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by wakililipupuru: 11:31am
Baaddoo
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by muller101(m): 11:31am
Next time try it and u will wake up in hell
1 Like
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by goingape1: 11:31am
Wobegist:his girlfriend must be giving him a real deal of sex for him to take that risk all for a phone?
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by elog(m): 11:31am
Hmmm
The guy risked his life because of his girlfriend's phone, I don't know it sounds kinda dumb to me sha
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by IamGeorgie(m): 11:31am
This is STUPIDITY in a nut shell. How on earth could you done that because of a mobile phone of 39k? Even an iphone doesn't worth this act. Thank your God that the gun jammed and couldn't shoot. Your ghost would have been reading and liking this comment by now.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by itiswellandwell: 11:31am
Hmmmmm
The guy stretched his luck, so reckless of him!
The guy stretched his luck, so reckless of him!
Let a young, dynamic and reliable hand undertake your
visa applications to UK, USA, Canada, Schengen States
for tourism, Business, Study, Medical etc. Most time all
you need is a professional touch for your application to
scale through. Honesty is our watchword as integrity is
our biggest asset. Contact slim consults @ 48 AJOSE
St,
Maryland Lagos. Tel: 08064379710
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by malmo: 11:32am
hmmm that is not bravery
1 Like
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by SOFTENGR: 11:33am
Wasted goat
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by burakado17: 11:34am
Does his action worth it because of a lady? . He should thank his star for not being a dead man by now.
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by refreshrate: 11:34am
The thief thinks the guy is here to play. So that when he runs away with the phone the girl will not allow him hear word about new phone abi?
Do you people know how much phone is now?
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by victor768(m): 11:34am
[color=#990000][/color]If she like make she go marry another man
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by AngelicBeing: 11:35am
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by busjeep: 11:35am
A brave act but also stupid.... Thank God the gun didn't work.
1 Like
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by MEILYN(m): 11:36am
Almost killed himself for 39k
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Fights Armed Robber For Stealing Girlfriend’s Phone, Collects His Gun by PSVITA: 11:36am
brave guy, David and his gangs their cup don full, God just use u to expose them.
1 Like
