₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,858 members, 3,774,918 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 04:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price (5085 Views)
Unboxing TECNO Spark K7: Quick Look At Camera, Gaming and Antutu (PICS) / Tecno Spark Plus Specifications And Price / Tecno’s Spark Series Will Take The Youth Market By Storm. Here’s Why With Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by enny66(m): 11:54am
TECNO SPARK/SPARK PLUS
It came as a surprise to everyone when barely a month after the silent launching of a W series (WX) into the Nigerian market, Tecno hit the market again with a Bang! This time, with an entirely new series called the Tecno Spark Series. It comes in two variances, Spark and Spark Plus. The two series they said are targeted towards the youths and social media enthusiasts. It came not as a surprise when Tecno Mobile decided to throw an all-night party launch at the Muri Okunola park in Lagos inviting various university students instead of the regular indoor launch to unveil the device.
OPERATING STSTEM
It runs on a stock ROM. Although it is partly customized with the Tecno's HiOS, its major functionalities are still on the stock ROM. The only places you find the HiOS customization is on the Start screen, Home Screen and Menu UI. The Camera, swipe down menu, settings all carry the Stock ROM interface.
DESIGN
This is one of the strengths of the device. It has an iPhone like design that looks and feels sleek. Tecno got a plus on that. It’s an amazing design. With or without the transparent rubber half-casing, it’s a device that would catch the eye of any one that sees it. One cool thing I would like you to try; at night, with the rubber casing on, put on the flashlight and place the device (face up) on a surface. The flashlight scatters round the casing and creates a beautiful view.
CAMERA
The camera of the Tecno Spark series is a little bit above average. It comes with a 13mp rear camera and a 5mp front camera with Screen Flash. Both the front and back camera comes with a soft led flashlight for amazing photographs as night. The camera is not too wow compared to the Camon CX but it does a pretty good job.
GAMING EXPERIENCE
It should be noted that the Tecno Spark Series is not a gaming device, yet it performs above average in the aspect of gaming performance. Games like Zombie Highway 2, Temple Run, Subway Surfer, Asphalt 8, Turbo Car Traffic 3D, Hill Climb 2 (All these games were tested on it) and it didn’t lag. However, games like D-Day with heavy graphics couldn’t load.
WHATS NEW?
T-POINT
The T-point is a shortcut link that has all your favourite apps, all in one place... A floating bar! All you need to do to activate it is simple. You launch the app and enable it. Then select the apps you want to be on it (Max of . That's all! So any time you need to quickly switch to another app, just click on the floating bar and switch! A long press on the floating bar would activate your flashlight. You can also change the floating bar colour to any colour of your choice. Also, the T-point could also be useful when you have a bad or faulty touch pad as there is a "Back" and "Recent" button present on it.
TRANSFER APP
The new innovation called the Transfer app present on the Tecno Spark is astounding. Like we all know, changing to a device could be a pain in the neck especially when you have to move your files and documents to the new device. Even if you succeed in moving your files, important information stored in the text messages and call logs are lost in the process. People lose very important information like passwords, OTP codes and love messages in the process. With this app, you don't need to stress yourself. Just mark and send.
It helps you transfer call logs, text messages, wallpapers etc. Your new device would feel like the old device clone. It works using a barcode system where the new device scans the old devices’ barcode on the app. The only problem you could have experienced (not having the app on the old device) has been solved by providing an option to send the app to the old phone.
E-MANUAL
Another exciting thing to look out for on the Tecno Spark is the e-manual. While unboxing the Tecno Spark, you would notice that there was no manual in the box. This is because Tecno decided to inculcate the manual inside the device by making it an app.
The idea of an e-manual might not sound too wow to you until you open it... Everything is so clear and makes you want to read it. Also, environmental conservationists have been clamouring for this for a while now, so am sure this would bring a smile to their faces. You would be amazed at the amount of trees felled yearly to produce manual some people never read. This is a real plus for Tecno Mobile and I hope they continue in this trend.
RECHARGE KING
One of the most annoying thing problem you can face is recharging your device using the recharge card. You might not see it as a big deal until you have to do your monthly data subscription and you get to the vendor and he tells you he only has lower denominations and you have to keep loading the recharge card one after the other.
Well, Tecno practically solved the problem by including a new app on the Spark series called Recharge King. All you need to is scan and click send. The interface allows you to select the network you want to recharge based on the sim present in your device. There is even an added functionality where you can put on the phone’s touch in case you want to use the app in the night.
https://naijmobile.com/tecno-spark-review/
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by bravesoul247(m): 12:43pm
Absolutely perfect .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Ennyholar: 12:54pm
Alot of good reviews about this device...
I might consider getting one as my second phone.
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by paolokonqueror(m): 12:54pm
Affordable class
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Nltaliban(m): 2:58pm
Please wheres the tpoint app?
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Abdstrakt(m): 3:25pm
Been looking for a decent Smartphone to buy. This is just perfect for the price.
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Goodluckxz: 3:44pm
Nice one.
Meanwhile in need of an instagram account for your business.
I have an active 11k followers instagram account for sale.
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for details. Thanks
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by IAmSkinny: 3:44pm
Nice, but na how much? I write about digital cameras on my blog sha, check it out
http://www.fototech.com.ng/camera-buy-answer/
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by femo122: 3:45pm
another china fake product
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by dhope001(m): 3:45pm
The only reason why I like all these China products is avialablity. People can afford it though less quality
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by kejismuse: 3:46pm
Nice one from Tecno!
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by somto10: 3:46pm
dem don produce spark smal time na plug go folo
2 Likes
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by goingape1: 3:46pm
enny66:another set of new rubbish!
6 Likes
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Geestunnar(m): 3:48pm
Tecno Spark Plug
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Unsad(m): 3:48pm
Can't find anywhere in the article where the OP mentioned the price...
11 Likes
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Arysexy(m): 3:49pm
How much
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by mystry(m): 3:49pm
hmmmmm and some mumu persons will loose their virginity to buy it only for the m to see another brand the next day
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by atoleybaba(m): 3:49pm
how much
modified:
rubbish phone with useless spec imagine 1gb and 3000mah mtchewww... op i ought to sue u for sugar coating.....for those interested in price it is btw 32-45k it is not even a 4g lte phone
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by bishopkay: 3:50pm
Useless people! Them Don start again. Churning out below average "smart" phones and putting an exaggerated yeah as price for the rubbish
Most of these fones are rubbish with stupid specs such as 16gb rom, 2gb ram
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Flatties: 3:51pm
Ego'ole?
Nawa ne?
Elo ni?
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by apexJ(m): 3:51pm
op.....what's d price??
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Morhziez(m): 3:52pm
Pls wats the price?
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by YesNo: 3:53pm
Price Nko?
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by donbenz(m): 3:54pm
space booked
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by loomer: 4:00pm
Shey na my eyes nai no see price?
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Deyhmee(f): 4:04pm
Arysexy:
N34,000. Bought one yesterday
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Shakur86(m): 4:04pm
Which one is spark again? Awon chinko yii sha
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by ReorxTohGan(m): 4:05pm
lol...so if D_Day couldnt load cus of high graphics,so games like Godfire,GTA SA etc,wuld make d phone spark,like d name implies? ..Tecno is a joke abeq!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by kittykollinxx(m): 4:06pm
techno spark plug
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by preciousnobel(m): 4:07pm
What about the spark plus?
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by almsofgold: 4:11pm
Nothing about the price,battery life,Rom,ram, processor speed. Piece of scrap
|Re: TECNO Spark Full Review, Specifications And Price by Abdstrakt(m): 4:12pm
IAmSkinny:
Nice blog. You have a new fan.
the spark is sold for 32,800
Newly Discovered! You Can Now Download Freely Follow My Screenshots / Infinix X601 Note 3 Vs Hot S X521 + Antutu Benchmarks / The Walking Dead The Complete First Season Apk Android (all Devices)
Viewing this topic: LEEMAH50, DGenius1(m), djakinwande(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), Kendricklamar(m), Ekwekwe1(m), akinszz, Giddiebabalaw(m), josielewa(m), Muyak(m), kayceshow(m), ip2121918021(m), ALAYORMII, LanreGH(m), believesama(m), wearley21(m), Nneka234(f), bukola08, Kyase(m), Oilwell(m), yilari(m), arireirede, EndtimeJudge(m), Iamdemola(m), LORDON(m), jacojaco, Promxy94(m), Riyikebaby(f), stancod(m), oluwamile(m), abimcdssi(m), markson48(m), Masta2, fufuNegusi(m), luqxxee(m), alatbaba1(m), Olastedy10, Mrreed(m), teexploit, Kingxway, SEOManiac, ghostdvirus(m), Gboyeboy(m), unitysheart(m), samyomz(m), choix007(m), amjakes, emeejinsm, iliyande(m), andycoy4real(m), twingidd(m), Nedumadrid(m), tuniski, olad99(m), dkdigits(m), eteebanky, magajiumar4real, Yomexy11, Nackzy, adebayo111(m), Bimpe29, gbolawhite, SeanDada1(m), zagaina(m), prinzy1(m), stonedigital, lative(m), kingdaro(f), Nltaliban(m), chinaze4real(m), mykeaji(m), faorex(m), babs3310, King4Roller, Unsad(m), abexforeal, BlueScholar(m), FIDELITY24(m) and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10