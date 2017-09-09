₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Geestunnar(m): 5:47pm
SuperSuave:BT Sports 1
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Omobolajiatanda(m): 5:50pm
possesscable:naso
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Sakaslim(m): 5:52pm
Deseo:
The sentence attached under your status (dunno what they call it on nairaland) is from Paracelsus..only that you didn't say it well. Either ways my quess is you're either a chemistry student or an Environmental management/ Toxicology student/graduate.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by wristbangle(m): 5:54pm
Bibidear:
Lol mine is a diff combo oo
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 5:55pm
Kimcutie:showing Bayern instead
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 5:55pm
Geestunnar:thanks
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 5:56pm
SuperSuave:Nope see screenshot
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 5:56pm
wristbangle:oh....owk
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 5:58pm
LIVESTREAM: STOKE VS MAN UNITED >> http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-stoke-city-vs-manchester-united/
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:00pm
Dea Gea dey training ground
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Deseo(f): 6:04pm
Sakaslim:
It is called a signature.
Please say it 'well' for me.
You guessed wrong, I'm not in any of the aforementioned fields.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:04pm
Shaqiri can be stupid sometimes. Let's just hope he delivers and also jese too.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by edwife(f): 6:10pm
aieromon how market? Nothing still?
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:12pm
Charles4075:
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:14pm
[quote author=seunny4lif post=60293726][/quote]Bros careful dia or else
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:14pm
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:14pm
Stoke don come again o oooh
Rooney helped last season
We Man Utd will win
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:16pm
Charles4075:Your juju have worked not work
Goooooaaaaaal
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:16pm
Rashford scores
STK 1-1 MUN
1 Like
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:16pm
Goal... Goal... Goal.....
ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO MOTING.
WHAT A GOAL. GOAL GOT ME LIKE.....
1 Like
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by TANKDESTROYER(m): 6:17pm
ma boys ain't giving their best today
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Edenoscar2(m): 6:17pm
Man u must draw this game
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:17pm
Mod dey sleep
1 : 1 and yet he put 0:0
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:18pm
Not finished celebrating Eric goal and that long mouth pogba equalise.
Ohh God.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by TellMeNothing: 6:18pm
Hold up boys...
You can not outshine the Kings...
Them score, we equalize in less than 3 minites #Kingin
Omoh but I swear this stoke city na banzar.there is this sort of ruggedness perculiar to them...make madrid and barca come play stoke city mae dem see how far.. . Now i see why EPL is EPL
1 Like
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:18pm
Half time
STK 1-1 MUN
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:20pm
Charles4075:E pain am
3 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 6:20pm
LIVESTREAM: STOKE VS MAN UNITED >> http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-stoke-city-vs-manchester-united/
World Player Of The Year / PHOTOS: Soaked In Paint, Here Are Chelsea’s Stars As U’ve Never Seen Them Before / Who In Your Opinion Is The Best Striker In Epl For 2010/2011 Season?
