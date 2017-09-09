₦airaland Forum

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Geestunnar(m): 5:47pm
SuperSuave:
which mobdro channel is broadcasting pls??
BT Sports 1
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Omobolajiatanda(m): 5:50pm
possesscable:
oya na we go see
naso tongue
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Sakaslim(m): 5:52pm
Deseo:
Okay boys!

Go go go goooooooooo
#GGMU angry

The sentence attached under your status (dunno what they call it on nairaland) is from Paracelsus..only that you didn't say it well. Either ways my quess is you're either a chemistry student or an Environmental management/ Toxicology student/graduate.
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by wristbangle(m): 5:54pm
Bibidear:

lol funny...thought it is arsenal/barca and manutd/madrid

Lol mine is a diff combo oo
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 5:55pm
Kimcutie:
Direct link >> http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-stoke-city-vs-manchester-united/
showing Bayern instead
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 5:55pm
Geestunnar:

BT Sports 1
thanks
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 5:56pm
SuperSuave:
showing Bayern instead
Nope see screenshot

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 5:56pm
wristbangle:

Lol mine is a diff combo oo
oh....owk
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 5:58pm
LIVESTREAM: STOKE VS MAN UNITED >> http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-stoke-city-vs-manchester-united/

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:00pm
Dea Gea dey training ground grin grin
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Deseo(f): 6:04pm
Sakaslim:


The sentence attached under your status (dunno what they call it on nairaland) is from Paracelsus..only that you didn't say it well. Either ways my quess is you're either a chemistry student or an Environmental management/ Toxicology student/graduate.

It is called a signature.

Please say it 'well' for me.

You guessed wrong, I'm not in any of the aforementioned fields.
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:04pm
Shaqiri can be stupid sometimes. Let's just hope he delivers and also jese too.

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by edwife(f): 6:10pm
aieromon how market? Nothing still?
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:12pm
Charles4075:
Shaqiri can be stupid sometimes. Let's just hope he delivers and also jese too.

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:14pm
[quote author=seunny4lif post=60293726][/quote]Bros careful dia or else

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:14pm
cry cry
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:14pm
Stoke don come again o oooh
Rooney helped last season
We Man Utd will win
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:16pm
Charles4075:
Bros careful dia or else
Your juju have worked not work
Goooooaaaaaal

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:16pm
Rashford scores

STK 1-1 MUN

1 Like

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:16pm
Goal... Goal... Goal.....
ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO MOTING.
WHAT A GOAL. GOAL GOT ME LIKE.....

1 Like

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by TANKDESTROYER(m): 6:17pm
ma boys ain't giving their best today
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Edenoscar2(m): 6:17pm
Man u must draw this game
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:17pm
Mod dey sleep
1 : 1 and yet he put 0:0
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 6:18pm
Not finished celebrating Eric goal and that long mouth pogba equalise.
Ohh God.

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by TellMeNothing: 6:18pm
Hold up boys...
You can not outshine the Kings...

Them score, we equalize in less than 3 minites #Kingin


Omoh but I swear this stoke city na banzar.there is this sort of ruggedness perculiar to them...make madrid and barca come play stoke city mae dem see how far.. . Now i see why EPL is EPL

1 Like

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:18pm
Half time

STK 1-1 MUN
Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:20pm
Charles4075:
Not finished celebrating Eric goal and that long mouth pogba equalise.

Ohh God.
E pain am

3 Likes

Re: Stoke City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 6:20pm
LIVESTREAM: STOKE VS MAN UNITED >> http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-stoke-city-vs-manchester-united/

