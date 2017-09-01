₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,956 members, 3,775,295 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot (23166 Views)
Girl Goes Nude For Her 20th Birthday Photoshoot / Lady's 15th Birthday Photoshoot Got People Talking / Nigerian Lady's 20th Birthday Photoshoot Sparks Online Controversy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by pzphoto(m): 4:42pm
This lady Goes Unclad for just birthday shoot.
Anyway in case you are out of birthday shoot idea. This is another one.
More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/lady-goes-unclad-for-birthday-shoot.html?m=0
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by dollytino4real(f): 4:50pm
dis one no reach to look na. no to- to open self!
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by dollytino4real(f): 4:50pm
dis one no reach to look na. no to- to open self
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by holatin(m): 5:44pm
with the way ladies fool themselve this days, I hope I no marry man.
just because of attention !
social media is a bad thing to happen in Africa.
mtchewwww
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by Jung: 5:44pm
..
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by Oblitz(m): 5:44pm
hmm
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by Maziebuka01(m): 5:45pm
�
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by Criis(m): 5:45pm
But, why?
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by RexEmmyGee: 5:45pm
Her life her choice
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by noble71(m): 5:45pm
she No still fine sef.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by easyfem: 5:45pm
Is d world insane ? Y do we do diz ?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by thorpido(m): 5:46pm
Pretty you said?
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by steph2sweet(f): 5:46pm
Decency has gone to the dogs.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:46pm
Pretty indeed
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by okerekeikpo: 5:46pm
Why she no show us the main thing Na, I'm disappointed, I rush go collect this soap for nothing now
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by kaycyor: 5:46pm
Huspuppi or whatever his name is, shey him dey confirm everything, make him come confirm if that bobby dey registered with nafdac cos we won't allow unregistered Bobby roam around the streets
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by softworker(m): 5:46pm
sii ha ed lyk hoelumo roq
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by sharpwriter: 5:47pm
easyfem:Exactly my thoughts..... insanity everywhere
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by samskin(m): 5:47pm
Her stomach like Panda ...down of her tiiits get line
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by ifeelgood: 5:47pm
When men refuse to stay madness begins.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by glosplendid(f): 5:47pm
Issorite
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by Cornerstone001: 5:47pm
This one is strong o
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by holatin(m): 5:47pm
softworker:*
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by Naijaphobia: 5:47pm
94 worldcup qlifiers in Durban,NIGvsSA.Backpass by SA defender intercepted by Yekini&scored but was overruled.Bad officiating #NIGvsSAreplay
If you like waka Unclad na you sabi
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by Kobicove(m): 5:47pm
Cornerstone001:
I concur
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by sharpshap(m): 5:47pm
Na she sabi, let me come and be going joor!
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by Mariinee(f): 5:47pm
She's proud of her boobs.
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by pTomz(m): 5:47pm
with those her pimples
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by abiolert(m): 5:47pm
lalastic lala and co make una fear God. haba why dis kain topic go dey hit FP for hia wen beta topic go just dey settle else where without attention?
To d babe wey just dey open bwest anyhow just continue.
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by chomchom1(f): 5:47pm
slay queen sarki wife
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Topless In Birthday Photoshoot by holatin(m): 5:48pm
Kobicove:been trying to pronounce it but it still no make sense.
which language is dat pls
Pictures From A Thai Underwater Wedding / Kindly Help A Bride To Be. ... / After My Wedding,my Club Members Refused To Pay My Right Bc Of Chicken
Viewing this topic: oloriadebusola, komzybrown(f), akeensbussy(m), max39(m), PanickMode(m), LilNetty(m), Maxihood, RALPHOW(m), nopretense, opeyemifelix, navada99, lizzlix(m), Olalan(m), Patrickker(m), salveoP(m), Otykween(f), ranger123, BrickMan, abefe99, AKYEMITE(m), crownprince7(m), flamee(f), Debbime(f), TigerTears(m), Coolval22com, greatboom(m), kunzzy(m), toluls(m), uncleck, Ezemarcel(m), princestars(m), oluscofield(m), bgberbo, Bleiz(m), Samakinsyomex(m), yemmybx(m), stillwendy(f), castro316(m), Drrodwell, Apache2015, StCapital, xzel45, mideactive, sirbold(m), olufunkemie(f), kullozone(m), balayoflife(m), peterpeteru, megautche, Ricky97, arabbunkum, Adetutu300(f), SavoG(f), mismore(f), ahmedgafar7(m), Blackchampion, oshiiteoku, Sakie, ovodino, birdmansoho, Saimeritus(m), truthsayer009(m), lavenjcrown, Lazgiddy(m), mickeymimi, princesweetman2(m) and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16