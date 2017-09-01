Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) (6339 Views)

The woman called for help and a doctor simply identified as Ugochuckwu arrived the scene. The doctor reportedly injected the woman to aid her push and deliver the baby smoothly...



The baby who was safely delivered was taken by the doctor to the hospital as the woman's family were located...



The baby boy has been named Excel, according to reports.

Men!!!



The problem of the world.



it's either they are heart breakers, abusers or murderers



how can a man sleep with a mad woman? what joy does he derive?



wait a woman called for help and a doctor just showed up, hmm I suspect foul play here, he showed up and even injected the woman, how did he know he was suppose to bring an injection or what type. abeg that man is the father of that child, probably raped the poor girl, then waited for her to go into labour, he even took the child.



just look at the poor, helpless, tiny fragile woman someone raped, she doesn't even have boobs or ass. 6 Likes

Being either third to comment or so, I'm supposed to say something witty so that when this news hits FP, I go amass enough likes, but nna men, this one weak me.





Men get mind o, too many sexual perverts on the loose.





Wallahi, I never chop, but this news weak me pass the hunger. 4 Likes



If I may ask,

Who are the psychos taking advantage of most mad women by laying with them and getting them pregnant in the process.?

Why are they adding more burden to their already messed up lives.? That's grossly inhumane and total madness.

Possibly they too have mental issues ?.

But if they are sane men,how heartless and unreasonably can some men be? Having a konji for a mad woman ?

How do they even get erection with all the smell and the stench oozing out during that process? Chai,I can't even imagine it

Does it mean people like that have no self worth and dignity?..shm. Congratulations to the mentally deranged woman and her family.If I may ask,Who are the psychos taking advantage of most mad women by laying with them and getting them pregnant in the process.?Why are they adding more burden to their already messed up lives.? That's grossly inhumane and total madness.Possibly they too have mental issues ?.But if they are sane men,how heartless and unreasonably can some men be? Having a konji for a mad womanHow do they even get erection with all the smell and the stench oozing out during that process? Chai,I can't even imagine itDoes it mean people like that have no self worth and dignity?..shm. 4 Likes

Who give her belle

, congratulations to her Who did this to these woman, May God deliver us from konji, congratulations to her 1 Like

Congratulations to her and her boy.



btw, bouncing baby boy. Was he bouncing? 2 Likes

I wonder the Konji that disturbs men that sleep with mad women hian

Make person just collect d baby nd raise o

For a moment I was speechless. then it occurred to me to think about the bast.ar.d that impregnated her or is it another madman. Just trying to imagine the sx scene. 1 Like

Cute baby. I love children ���

God is wonderful.

She gave birth safely, no antenatal, no any form of health guidance.



......but all the men impregnating mad people sef 3 Likes

? where art thou? ...the father? where art thou?





But which man did this to her Such a cute babyBut which man did this to her

who give her belle

The way Nigerian throw madness about. What exact mental illness was she suffering from? 1 Like

Men sef. The father fit dey nairaland sef 7 Likes 1 Share

Gross but thank God she didn't die in the process....but some guys no get shame atall!

Who did this to these woman, May God deliver us from konji , congratulations to her No be ur fellow men u see una life No be ur fellow menu see una life

Who give her belle na Johnny na Johnny 1 Like

I hope that woman is being treated to avoid infections and other things associated with pregnancy. She might have been pregnant with hobby or otherwise before she ran mad,I've seen most cases before 1 Like

Some Ritualistic men, no get chill ......

Without antenatal. That's to uphold the fact that our wisdom is foolishness unto God.



She gave birth to a bouncing baby even without antenatal care. 3 Likes 1 Share

No be ur fellow men u see una life I don't know what you are talking about, on this matter am a lady just like you Na I don't know what you are talking about, on this matter am a lady just like you Na

Who got her pregnant?

