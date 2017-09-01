₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:56am
A mentally unstable woman welcomed a bouncing baby in Sapele area of Delta state. According to Sapele Oghenek, a woman who sells 'Bole' (roasted plantain) noticed that the mentally deranged woman was in labour by the roadside. She tried to assist her but noticed that the woman's placenta refused to come out...
The woman called for help and a doctor simply identified as Ugochuckwu arrived the scene. The doctor reportedly injected the woman to aid her push and deliver the baby smoothly...
The baby who was safely delivered was taken by the doctor to the hospital as the woman's family were located...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/mentally-unstable-woman-gives-birth-bouncing-baby-delta-state-photos.html
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:57am
The baby boy has been named Excel, according to reports.
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 10:03am
...
Men!!!
The problem of the world.
it's either they are heart breakers, abusers or murderers
how can a man sleep with a mad woman? what joy does he derive?
wait a woman called for help and a doctor just showed up, hmm I suspect foul play here, he showed up and even injected the woman, how did he know he was suppose to bring an injection or what type. abeg that man is the father of that child, probably raped the poor girl, then waited for her to go into labour, he even took the child.
just look at the poor, helpless, tiny fragile woman someone raped, she doesn't even have boobs or ass.
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 10:03am
Oboy.
Being either third to comment or so, I'm supposed to say something witty so that when this news hits FP, I go amass enough likes, but nna men, this one weak me.
Men get mind o, too many sexual perverts on the loose.
Wallahi, I never chop, but this news weak me pass the hunger.
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by Stevebamdex(m): 10:05am
Congratulations to the mentally deranged woman and her family.
If I may ask,
Who are the psychos taking advantage of most mad women by laying with them and getting them pregnant in the process.?
Why are they adding more burden to their already messed up lives.? That's grossly inhumane and total madness.
Possibly they too have mental issues ?.
But if they are sane men,how heartless and unreasonably can some men be? Having a konji for a mad woman ?
How do they even get erection with all the smell and the stench oozing out during that process? Chai,I can't even imagine it
Does it mean people like that have no self worth and dignity?..shm.
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 10:06am
Who give her belle
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 10:06am
Who did this to these woman, May God deliver us from konji , congratulations to her
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by hucienda: 10:07am
Congratulations to her and her boy.
btw, bouncing baby boy. Was he bouncing?
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by thenny312(m): 10:07am
I wonder the Konji that disturbs men that sleep with mad women hian
Make person just collect d baby nd raise o
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by Maccoy507: 10:07am
For a moment I was speechless. then it occurred to me to think about the bast.ar.d that impregnated her or is it another madman. Just trying to imagine the sx scene.
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by benueguy(m): 10:07am
Cute baby. I love children ���
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by ajokebelle(f): 10:07am
God is wonderful.
She gave birth safely, no antenatal, no any form of health guidance.
......but all the men impregnating mad people sef
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by ugwuishi(m): 10:08am
...the father? where art thou?
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 10:08am
Such a cute baby
But which man did this to her
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by secretcode01: 10:08am
who give her belle
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by 1Sharon(f): 10:08am
The way Nigerian throw madness about. What exact mental illness was she suffering from?
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by vislabraye(m): 10:09am
Men sef. The father fit dey nairaland sef
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by ogbu80: 10:09am
Gross but thank God she didn't die in the process....but some guys no get shame atall!
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 10:09am
FemiEddy:No be ur fellow men u see una life
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by Chascop: 10:10am
MediumStout:na Johnny
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 10:10am
She might have been pregnant with hobby or otherwise before she ran mad,I've seen most cases before
Evaberry:
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:10am
Some Ritualistic men, no get chill ......
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by jrerico1(m): 10:11am
Evaberry:now who told you the mad woman was raped?? you thing mad people are completely insane like you?? no they can't work into a speedy car nor jump from a bridge
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by DjAndroid: 10:12am
Without antenatal. That's to uphold the fact that our wisdom is foolishness unto God.
She gave birth to a bouncing baby even without antenatal care.
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 10:12am
Evaberry:
If she was more endowed with boobs and ass, would that justify this perversion?
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 10:13am
Lalas247:I don't know what you are talking about, on this matter am a lady just like you Na
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by kristisking(m): 10:14am
Who got her pregnant?
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by yehesica: 10:14am
WHAT?
|Re: In Delta, Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside (Photos) by columbus007(m): 10:14am
It's obvious she didn't become pregnant on her own
