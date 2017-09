Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Iyanya – Bow For You (official Video) (1714 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJg_PGdKZaw Mavin Records Iyanya unwraps the music video to his single “Bow For You” off his debuted Extended Play premiered back in March “Signature”.cc: lalasticlala

I certify this one

Nice one, more blessings

lalasticlala





Is it not Iyanya?

Ok

Very dope.

Nice one iyanya mbok



Shitty song. Shitty video. Pretty girl. I buy for you anything you want and later you come on NL and complain how girls are materialistic.

Which kind Nonsense Video & Song be dis



He should go and invest his money into a business and move on with life.

Anoda sack song from d stables of anoda overrated naija artiste

@seun is on weed

Mavin and low budget videos

Taking a step down,becoming a mavins act when he was co-owner @ mmmg really baffles me.

Hmmm.

After listening to Nonso Amadi's 'tonight' song, I've not seen any other Nigerian song that's come close

ChappyChase:

mumu boy, the video worth more than your fake beards

iyanya i bow for you, this is rubbish. U better bow out for good. Start a business or be a model.

Noise