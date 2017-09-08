Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices (14071 Views)

The Lagos State University (LASU) Governing Council has dismissed 15 Academic Staff, including the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the institution, over various malpractices.



The dismissed LASU-ASUU Chairman and Vice Chairman were Isaac Oyewunmi and Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu.



LASU spokesperson, Ademola Adekoya, said in Lagos on Friday that the institution also dismissed two non-academic staff and demoted two others.



Among others dismissed for various financial and academic misconduct were Olatoye Raji, Olugbenro Odofin, Adebowale Ademeso, John Adeogun, Scholastica Udegbe and Olufemi Soyeju.



Other were Olawale Raimi, Ademola Adesina, Shamisudeen Badmus, Christiana Obagbuwa, Emmanuel Asapo, Lateef Salami, Olubukola Oyeniya and Fatimat Bakare.



Mr. Adekoya said that the decision to dismiss the staff was taken at LASU 115th Governing Council Meeting on Thursday.



“Pursuant thereto, the Governing Council with immediate effect dismissed 15 members of the academic staff, two members of non-academic staff, and sanctioned two others for different acts of misconduct.



Mr. Oyewunmi was dismissed for demanding N50, 000 from students while Mr. Adeyemi-Suenu was sacked for “unilaterally altered the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate’’



Mr. Adekoya said the council established that Mr. Oyewunmi demanded N50, 000 from 2003 modular year students of Political Science Education on the sandwich programme to process their results.

According to the council, Mr. Oyewunmi is found culpable of attempt to obtain money for himself as an inducement to carry out his duties, and consequently dismissed from the service of the university.

Mr. Adekoya said that the university established that Mr. Adeyemi-Suenu unilaterally altered the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate in the Department of History and International Studies in the 2015/2016 academic session.



“He changed their status from “withdrawn” to “good standing”. He also changed the results of some final year students and stragglers outside the scope of the departmental decision,” he said.

“Dr Adeyemi-Suenu also awarded grade point of 2.0 to two students in an examination which they were absent.

“This is tantamount to manipulation of students’ results in contravention of provisions of the Conditions and Scheme of Service for Senior Staff and therefore dismissed from the service of the university.”



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/242731-lagos-university-sacks-ASUU-chairman-deputy-15-others.html 2 Likes 1 Share

LASU IS NO LONGER LIKE IT USED TO BE BEFORE. LASU IS NO LONGER LIKE IT USED TO BE BEFORE. 5 Likes

It is sad when people hide under unionism to perpetrate evil and illegalites. These same bad eggs in ASUU are always the ones at the fore front of various crises. They use unionism to veil their evils. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Advanced Secondary School. 3 Likes

Advanced Secondary School. Let us hear word...Which one is not advanced secondary school? Let us hear word...Which one is not advanced secondary school? 23 Likes 1 Share

Advanced Secondary School. naso which school u kon go?? naso which school u kon go?? 11 Likes

Advanced Secondary School.



How is LASU an advanced secondary school? Have you been there recently or you are using the thoughts of 5-10 years ago to judge them?



NUC rates them as the best state university and they are the state university with the highest number of first choice aspirants in Jamb.



Google their Faculty of Law and College of Medicine. They are among the very top around.



The fact that LASU has taken the bold step of flushing away the bad eggs in their rank should not be demonized but lauded. How is LASU an advanced secondary school? Have you been there recently or you are using the thoughts of 5-10 years ago to judge them?NUC rates them as the best state university and they are the state university with the highest number of first choice aspirants in Jamb.Google their Faculty of Law and College of Medicine. They are among the very top around.The fact that LASU has taken the bold step of flushing away the bad eggs in their rank should not be demonized but lauded. 33 Likes 5 Shares

Advanced Secondary School.

Take a gas mask, bulletproof jacket along with you.





You've just called for mentions Take a gas mask, bulletproof jacket along with you.You've just called for mentions 10 Likes

Advanced Secondary School. THE SAME HAS PRODUCED CAPTAINS OF INDUSTRIES,MOVERS AND SHAKERS OF THIS COUNTRY THE SAME HAS PRODUCED CAPTAINS OF INDUSTRIES,MOVERS AND SHAKERS OF THIS COUNTRY 5 Likes 2 Shares

OrestesDante:



Take a gas mask, bulletproof jacket, along with you.



You've just called for mentions He Also Needs A Thick Skin He Also Needs A Thick Skin 9 Likes 2 Shares

LASU IS NO LONGER LIKE IT USED TO BE BEFORE. in what way ? in what way ? 2 Likes

ASUU VS STRIKE... they are live 5&6 2 Likes

Matters arising

Sack them all,this set of miscreants hide under the guise of one stupid union and destroy the lives of students.





Ui up next!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Sacking then is just a way to introduce student to more smarter way.

To be frank Nigerians don't know how to handle criminals. Like say Mal-practise go reduce.Sacking then is just a way to introduce student to more smarter way.To be frank Nigerians don't know how to handle criminals. 1 Like

That's what happens to you when you come to equity with soiled hands. 5 Likes

Advanced Secondary School. U Okay so U Okay so 1 Like

for these recession 3 Likes

The reward of ASUU strike.

just like that....dere is something fishy 1 Like

Please explain...to me it's better than what it was when I left there in 97. Please explain...to me it's better than what it was when I left there in 97. 2 Likes

Good riddance 2 Likes

