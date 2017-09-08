₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Crispels(m): 5:19pm
The Lagos State University (LASU) Governing Council has dismissed 15 Academic Staff, including the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the institution, over various malpractices.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/242731-lagos-university-sacks-ASUU-chairman-deputy-15-others.html
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by GloriaNinja(f): 5:21pm
LASU IS NO LONGER LIKE IT USED TO BE BEFORE.
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Crispels(m): 5:25pm
It is sad when people hide under unionism to perpetrate evil and illegalites. These same bad eggs in ASUU are always the ones at the fore front of various crises. They use unionism to veil their evils.
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Crispels(m): 5:27pm
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by iamleumas: 5:31pm
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by thesicilian: 5:31pm
Advanced Secondary School.
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Horlohlah: 5:36pm
thesicilian:Let us hear word...Which one is not advanced secondary school?
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by rotimi9: 5:45pm
thesicilian:naso which school u kon go??
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Crispels(m): 5:46pm
thesicilian:
How is LASU an advanced secondary school? Have you been there recently or you are using the thoughts of 5-10 years ago to judge them?
NUC rates them as the best state university and they are the state university with the highest number of first choice aspirants in Jamb.
Google their Faculty of Law and College of Medicine. They are among the very top around.
The fact that LASU has taken the bold step of flushing away the bad eggs in their rank should not be demonized but lauded.
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by OrestesDante: 5:52pm
thesicilian:
Take a gas mask, bulletproof jacket along with you.
You've just called for mentions
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by charleff512(m): 7:00pm
thesicilian:THE SAME HAS PRODUCED CAPTAINS OF INDUSTRIES,MOVERS AND SHAKERS OF THIS COUNTRY
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by charleff512(m): 7:06pm
OrestesDante:He Also Needs A Thick Skin
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by rotimi9: 7:59pm
GloriaNinja:in what way ?
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by lathrowinger: 8:12pm
ASUU VS STRIKE... they are live 5&6
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by modelmike7(m): 8:12pm
Matters arising
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Mologi(m): 8:12pm
Sack them all,this set of miscreants hide under the guise of one stupid union and destroy the lives of students.
Ui up next!!!!
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by chiiraq802(m): 8:13pm
Dat wan concern dem
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Keneking: 8:13pm
Nice
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by seunAccount: 8:14pm
Like say Mal-practise go reduce.
Sacking then is just a way to introduce student to more smarter way.
To be frank Nigerians don't know how to handle criminals.
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by quiverfull(m): 8:14pm
That's what happens to you when you come to equity with soiled hands.
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by youngguru23(m): 8:14pm
thesicilian:U Okay so
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by pointstores(m): 8:14pm
for these recession
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by heebahiqram(f): 8:15pm
Not interested
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by karimcarim(m): 8:15pm
The reward of ASUU strike.
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by GreenMavro: 8:15pm
just like that....dere is something fishy
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by richidinho(m): 8:16pm
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by dotunbekro06(m): 8:16pm
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Toks2008(m): 8:16pm
GloriaNinja:
Please explain...to me it's better than what it was when I left there in 97.
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by fabulousfortune(m): 8:17pm
Good riddance
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by iamogunlowo(m): 8:17pm
GloriaNinja:so these mean those people sacked can't get a job else where regarding school
|Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by oshe11(m): 8:18pm
buhari
