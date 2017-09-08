₦airaland Forum

LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices

LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Crispels(m): 5:19pm
The Lagos State University (LASU) Governing Council has dismissed 15 Academic Staff, including the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the institution, over various malpractices.

The dismissed LASU-ASUU Chairman and Vice Chairman were Isaac Oyewunmi and Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu.

LASU spokesperson, Ademola Adekoya, said in Lagos on Friday that the institution also dismissed two non-academic staff and demoted two others.

Among others dismissed for various financial and academic misconduct were Olatoye Raji, Olugbenro Odofin, Adebowale Ademeso, John Adeogun, Scholastica Udegbe and Olufemi Soyeju.

Other were Olawale Raimi, Ademola Adesina, Shamisudeen Badmus, Christiana Obagbuwa, Emmanuel Asapo, Lateef Salami, Olubukola Oyeniya and Fatimat Bakare.

Mr. Adekoya said that the decision to dismiss the staff was taken at LASU 115th Governing Council Meeting on Thursday.

“Pursuant thereto, the Governing Council with immediate effect dismissed 15 members of the academic staff, two members of non-academic staff, and sanctioned two others for different acts of misconduct.

Mr. Oyewunmi was dismissed for demanding N50, 000 from students while Mr. Adeyemi-Suenu was sacked for “unilaterally altered the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate’’

Mr. Adekoya said the council established that Mr. Oyewunmi demanded N50, 000 from 2003 modular year students of Political Science Education on the sandwich programme to process their results.
According to the council, Mr. Oyewunmi is found culpable of attempt to obtain money for himself as an inducement to carry out his duties, and consequently dismissed from the service of the university.
Mr. Adekoya said that the university established that Mr. Adeyemi-Suenu unilaterally altered the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate in the Department of History and International Studies in the 2015/2016 academic session.

“He changed their status from “withdrawn” to “good standing”. He also changed the results of some final year students and stragglers outside the scope of the departmental decision,” he said.
“Dr Adeyemi-Suenu also awarded grade point of 2.0 to two students in an examination which they were absent.
“This is tantamount to manipulation of students’ results in contravention of provisions of the Conditions and Scheme of Service for Senior Staff and therefore dismissed from the service of the university.”

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/242731-lagos-university-sacks-ASUU-chairman-deputy-15-others.html

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by GloriaNinja(f): 5:21pm
undecided LASU IS NO LONGER LIKE IT USED TO BE BEFORE.

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Crispels(m): 5:25pm
It is sad when people hide under unionism to perpetrate evil and illegalites. These same bad eggs in ASUU are always the ones at the fore front of various crises. They use unionism to veil their evils.

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Crispels(m): 5:27pm
Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by iamleumas: 5:31pm
Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by thesicilian: 5:31pm
Advanced Secondary School.

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Horlohlah: 5:36pm
thesicilian:
Advanced Secondary School.
Let us hear word...Which one is not advanced secondary school? undecided

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by rotimi9: 5:45pm
thesicilian:
Advanced Secondary School.
grin smiley naso which school u kon go??

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Crispels(m): 5:46pm
thesicilian:
Advanced Secondary School.


How is LASU an advanced secondary school? Have you been there recently or you are using the thoughts of 5-10 years ago to judge them?

NUC rates them as the best state university and they are the state university with the highest number of first choice aspirants in Jamb.

Google their Faculty of Law and College of Medicine. They are among the very top around.

The fact that LASU has taken the bold step of flushing away the bad eggs in their rank should not be demonized but lauded.

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by OrestesDante: 5:52pm
thesicilian:
Advanced Secondary School.

Take a gas mask, bulletproof jacket along with you.


You've just called for mentions

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by charleff512(m): 7:00pm
thesicilian:
Advanced Secondary School.
THE SAME HAS PRODUCED CAPTAINS OF INDUSTRIES,MOVERS AND SHAKERS OF THIS COUNTRY

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by charleff512(m): 7:06pm
OrestesDante:

Take a gas mask, bulletproof jacket, along with you.

You've just called for mentions
He Also Needs A Thick Skin

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by rotimi9: 7:59pm
GloriaNinja:
undecided LASU IS NO LONGER LIKE IT USED TO BE BEFORE.
in what way ?

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by lathrowinger: 8:12pm
ASUU VS STRIKE... they are live 5&6 cry

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by modelmike7(m): 8:12pm
Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Mologi(m): 8:12pm
Sack them all,this set of miscreants hide under the guise of one stupid union and destroy the lives of students.


Ui up next!!!!

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by chiiraq802(m): 8:13pm
Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Keneking: 8:13pm
Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by seunAccount: 8:14pm
Like say Mal-practise go reduce.

Sacking then is just a way to introduce student to more smarter way.
To be frank Nigerians don't know how to handle criminals. cool

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by quiverfull(m): 8:14pm
That's what happens to you when you come to equity with soiled hands.

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by youngguru23(m): 8:14pm
thesicilian:
Advanced Secondary School.
U Okay so

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by pointstores(m): 8:14pm
for these recession

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by heebahiqram(f): 8:15pm
Not interested

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by karimcarim(m): 8:15pm
The reward of ASUU strike.
Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by GreenMavro: 8:15pm
just like that....dere is something fishy

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by richidinho(m): 8:16pm
Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by dotunbekro06(m): 8:16pm
Mologi:
comment if you want to comment, stop booking space

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by Toks2008(m): 8:16pm
GloriaNinja:
undecided LASU IS NO LONGER LIKE IT USED TO BE BEFORE.

Please explain...to me it's better than what it was when I left there in 97.

2 Likes

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by fabulousfortune(m): 8:17pm
Good riddance grin

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by iamogunlowo(m): 8:17pm
GloriaNinja:
undecided LASU IS NO LONGER LIKE IT USED TO BE BEFORE.
so these mean those people sacked can't get a job else where regarding school

Re: LASU Sacks ASUU Chairman, Vice Chairman And 15 Other Lecturers For Malpractices by oshe11(m): 8:18pm
