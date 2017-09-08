₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,635 members, 3,777,887 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 11:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking (20723 Views)
Nadia Buari's Outfit To The Golden Movie Awards Got Fans Talking / Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking / Miyonse, Soma And Busty Female Fan Pictured (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by Kolababe: 6:31pm
The manner in which some Nigerian guys react at the sight of big boobs will make you wonder whether they weren't breastfed at infancy.So, Nollywood actress Adediwurah Blackgold hours ago, shared some photos with a friend of hers named Busty Benny on Instagram. That was when trouble started. People started started refering to the lady's massive boobs. We must not pretend, this lady is endowed. People on Instagram could not control themselves and some even called her boobs "atomic bomb", while one lady even surrendered by saying "Just when i thought i was busty . I give it to you ma".
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/fans-go-gaga-as-yoruba-actress-shares-pics-of-her-very-busty-friend-on-ig
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by Kolababe: 6:32pm
SEE HER BRALESS PHOTOS WEARING TRANSPARENT SEE-THROUGH DRESSES HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/fans-go-gaga-as-yoruba-actress-shares-pics-of-her-very-busty-friend-on-ig
SEE HER BRALESS PHOTOS WEARING TRANSPARENT SEE-THROUGH DRESSES HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/fans-go-gaga-as-yoruba-actress-shares-pics-of-her-very-busty-friend-on-ig
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by OrestesDante: 6:36pm
I be like:
18 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by GloriaNinja(f): 6:42pm
YORUBA PEOPLE RESEMBLE THEMSELVES DIE.... SEE AS SHE RESEMBLE BISOLA.
9 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by Evaberry(f): 6:45pm
Her Man no longer needs a pillow in his house.
7 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by 10eola(m): 6:47pm
mawu mawu ppl
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by Redman36(m): 6:49pm
Yoruba girls can dirty and smell and wear tear tear pant for Africa.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by EmyLeo(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by EmyLeo(m): 7:01pm
chaii!! lawd have mercy..
###Bigshoutout ,to that bra tho , You are really doing a great job.
10 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:03pm
i once "mistakenly" dated a gal with such boobs... and while she was dressed she looked A-M-A-Z-I-N-G and so sexy, but then we went for bedroom acrobatics, and as she lay on her back, she undid her bra, and ONE BREAST fell on the bed on one side of her body, and the other breast fell on the bed on the other side. i have never seen anything so repulsive in my ENTIRE LIFE. my erection disappeared in a minute, and i had to ask her to put on her bra again.
so, humongous breast for me?! no thank you!
54 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by Partnerbiz3: 7:10pm
Sells sells and women know this...
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by menstrualpad: 7:18pm
MrBrownJay1:Hahaha
17 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by MustiizRaja(m): 7:24pm
yeeeeehhh yeeeeehhhh. ki ré eja osan
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by HajimeSaito: 8:10pm
What an ugly pair of baboons. See how their ungainly and oversized bosoms are stretching the thin fabric of their t shirts. Nigerian men sometimes have the worst taste in women.
10 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by Keneking: 8:11pm
But where is Mynd44 sef
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by yarimo(m): 8:22pm
I will only believe it's really BOOBS when she remove her clothes and bra.
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by massive1019(m): 8:53pm
chaaiiiiiiiiii...........let me comment my reserve.
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by stingg(m): 9:11pm
See as the two orangutans don bleach common sense comot for dia system sef Dindinrin meji
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by LastMumu: 9:17pm
HajimeSaito:
Redman36:
stingg:
Too much hate and bile on nairaland these days. I do not understand how you lot manage to co-habit and smile with everyone outside but come online to post these odious & loathsome remarks about humans like yourself. Like how do you cope?
45 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by CaptainGOOD: 9:17pm
Out of shape...
Dont look sexy to me
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by stingg(m): 9:26pm
LastMumu:Calm down, I didn't write that with any iota of bigotry as we're both the same but I detest seeing any lady bleached up moreso unevenly like these ladies.
Scroll up and check those pictures again - the ankles, the fingers, it's horrible. If you would ever bleach, then tone it up evenly.
I'm a fan of huge bweassst but multicolour is a great turn off...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by LesbianBoy(m): 9:55pm
Nonsense! Click LIKE if you are team big nyansh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by Danieldexii(m): 10:04pm
MrBrownJay1:
clap for ursef, ur erection disappear? ...mehn, somtin u supose pack togeda nd press wella
8 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by sisisioge: 10:10pm
Chai! Even her head is smaller than each of her girls! The Lord is awesome!
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by iamdannyfc(m): 10:11pm
Omg
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by Icon79(m): 10:11pm
Naija men and big boobs sha.
*Yuck* I find these kinda boobs grossly unattractive
O pari
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by Whoeppme(m): 10:11pm
If you know good thing you will know the enjoyment this girl carry for chest. ..
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by veacea: 10:12pm
This is meat ooooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by LexngtonSteele: 10:12pm
Gentlemen of Le Vaseline Crew....Shall we?
8 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by salbis(m): 10:13pm
white face + black neck!
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by fratermathy(m): 10:13pm
I'm not fan of anything too big. Besides...
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Adediwurah Blackgold And Busty Benny, Her Friend Got Fans Talking by dimeji877(m): 10:13pm
Oluwa e to ni oo
E to bi oooo
Mhen
Flavour Refers To Himself As 'baby Daddy' In New IG Post / Darey Denies $500,000 Payment To Kim Kardashian / Kate Henshaw Dazzles In African Inspired Photoshoot
Viewing this topic: Nneka234(f), delkinz(m), bravozulu, wasco8(m), Sleekytreatment(f), Ojugunrege(f), MAYOWAAK, Spiritsy, jamesy212(m), Yhemit(m), solrussia(m), imoh4king(m), Dopeluiz(m), smilyice(m), vincencior(m), sweetetlove(f), abraham324, gen2lpat(m), 2LESS(m), intruxive(m), eshietIntrepid(m), kgbwills, ExInferis(m), uniquetreasure, eistien(m), Apoztl3(m), bimsie(f), Jobia(f), Dapo179(m), Solace5, usernameG, alossy, uhiochris1(m), jrusky(m), COVERT2(m), jor7636, olabode89(m), MrShine(m), playboy99(m), Saveasoul, MyzDee(f), Liyyor, CzarChris(m), Arthurwinner(m), yaki84, babson50, 0one(m), jakD, Babajide800(m), berrychez(f), Kelly404(m), picki(f), saintjoel(m), vera031(f), oloyede252(m), lexio(m), Kaetoh, mozkidayo(m), mctony5050(m), Raintaker(m), BraveHeart72(m), ifegadinma, nzedon2(m), AlanTuringAI, tboks(m), bulakos25(m), WORDSENSEI, geek212update(m), godspeed, checkolatunji, freeage7(m), Mutaino7(m), MISSCONGENIALITY(f), MrZachs(m), junibobo(m), babablogger, ELTON123(m), Wapapod(m), olaoreofe(f), opethom(m), ozuru(m), bolexy1, sir05za(m), mystery1979, uscofield, alabosian(m), InlandTown046, holusormi(m), bolaji2020(m), kayultimate(m), luvme0702, teexploit, Tridenttt(m), JVgal(f), JONNYSPUTE(m), keitharina(f), StageLeft(m), chris20000, missmalachi, congenial, biokis007, danmasani101, oluwajosh, Sgttanner and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6