Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by PrettyCrystal: 11:06am
A fraudster who has been duping people and lying to them that they have won money and that they would receive through Zoona ( a financial institution in Zambia) has been arrested. The man was apprehended after he attempted to dupe a Lusaka resident yesterday by telling him that he had won money and that he would be paid through Zoona.
A Police officer at Lusaka Central has disclosed that after the suspect, whose real identity has been concealed for fear of jeopardizing investigations, was apprehended following an alert by a Lusaka businessman Mwaba Mutale. He led the police anti-robbery squad to a house where a number of weapons, as well as charms and bibles were found.
“The suspect told us to what they consider with his friends their safe house and there we found a lot of charms and bibles as well as passports, NRC and pictures of various people. They even marked certain photos Bleep and there are lots of fake dollars we have recovered,” the Police source reveals.
And the Police officer says there is possibility that the suspect is involved in killings that have in the past characterized Lusaka and some parts of the country adding that, when all the information is gathered following a thorough investigation, the Police through its spokesperson will update the public.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/charms-bibles-items-recovered-fraudster-tried-dupe-businessman-photos.html
Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by PrettyCrystal: 11:06am
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by Nutase(f): 11:29am
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by TRADELYN: 11:33am
Terrible things...
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by centoke30(m): 3:17pm
What's this world turning into? So people can now use God's name in defrauding people? Had it been we were still in the old testament, there won't be need for police, na thunder wey for Don roast am
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by aynurni220(m): 3:18pm
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by AWOisaCOWARD: 3:18pm
Blame Buhari
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by Vanityupnvanity(m): 3:18pm
in case the charms fail, God will then take over from there
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by Goodluckxz: 3:19pm
Hmm...Strange things everyday.. It's well
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by itiswellandwell: 3:21pm
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by AngelicBeing: 3:21pm
I hereby sentence the useless criminal to 30 years in prison plus 800million lashes of koboko laden with chilly pepper for his crimes and for using the Holy Bible for his 419,case closed, where is my cane to start the deliverance on his head
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by iamnicer: 3:22pm
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by AFONJACOW(m): 3:22pm
Zambia don dey upgrade small small
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by Evablizin(f): 3:23pm
AWOisaCOWARD:you don't mean it,so Buhari is the president of Zambia.
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by lordm: 3:23pm
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by meelerh(f): 3:23pm
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by xtybliss(f): 3:24pm
He no dey even live for better house upon all his duping....make him go learn work from bros Evans
|Re: Charms, Bibles, Recovered From Zambian Fraudster Who Tried To Dupe Businessman by Johnemeka247: 3:25pm
