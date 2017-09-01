



A Police officer at Lusaka Central has disclosed that after the suspect, whose real identity has been concealed for fear of jeopardizing investigations, was apprehended following an alert by a Lusaka businessman Mwaba Mutale. He led the police anti-robbery squad to a house where a number of weapons, as well as charms and bibles were found.



“The suspect told us to what they consider with his friends their safe house and there we found a lot of charms and bibles as well as passports, NRC and pictures of various people. They even marked certain photos Bleep and there are lots of fake dollars we have recovered,” the Police source reveals.



And the Police officer says there is possibility that the suspect is involved in killings that have in the past characterized Lusaka and some parts of the country adding that, when all the information is gathered following a thorough investigation, the Police through its spokesperson will update the public.



