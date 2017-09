Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido At Eniola Badmus' 34th Birthday Dinner (Photo) (6589 Views)

Eniola Badmus At Her Father's Burial Ceremony (Photos) / Eniola Badmus At Olamide's Live In Concert 2015 (Photo) / Eniola Badmus At Rhythm Unplugged: When You've Dressed To Kill Trey Songz (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





They look so adorable.



More @



Cc lalasticlala fynestboi Davido came through for Eniola Badmus last night!They look so adorable.More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/adorable-photo-of-davido-and-eniola.html?m=0 Cc lalasticlala fynestboi

Cool

Ninja Turtles... 7 Likes 1 Share

yes....they look ADorable 1 Like

Get your verified UAE | US | SA PayPal account in few hours.



Number on Signature.

Cute

gbogbo biz gal

wizkid(man) will never do this...



always feeling like Drake 1 Like

who they help

And this is news worthy cos...?

Eniola Badmus should go and collect Government C of O for those her bobbies o. They're too big to be carried by one person.



See as each bobby be like wall clock. 5 Likes

You de tap ur auntie current abi

Just one of Eniola's bombs is bigger than Davido's head! 1 Like

fake smile from Davido

fatty fatty aunty



with turtle headed broda 1 Like

Too big. Kai

Bhig gyall

Both f them only hve one thing in common, afonja blood







This pix reminds me of one BBW i had escapade with. Omo, lifting her bobby to suck was like lifting a sandbag that night. I had malaria two days after that night. She's 34 years old, right?This pix reminds me of one BBW i had escapade with. Omo, lifting her bobby to suck was like lifting a sandbag that night. I had malaria two days after that night.

Lovetinz:

Just one of Eniola's bombs is bigger than Davido's head!

bomb











don't tell me it's a typo error. lemme inform the SSS bombdon't tell me it's a typo error. lemme inform the SSS

Who is bleeping dz lady

mofeoluwadassah:

yes....they look [b]ADo[/b]rable

too much powder on davido face

mofeoluwadassah:

yes....they look [b]ADo[/b]rable

Beautiful........ She is happy and that's the priority.

O.B.O

tattoo on a dark skin. This is weird.

EponOjuku:

Eniola Badmus should go and collect Government C of O for those her bobbies o. They're too big to be carried by one person.



See as each bobby be like wall clock.

Lwtmb!! Lwtmb!!

DAT is interesting

Adorable