Faith Building Bible Scriptures For Every Challenge In Life by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:27am
Jesus relied on the Word of God alone to overcome obstacles, including the devil. God's Word is alive and powerful (Hebrews 4:12), useful for correcting us when we are wrong and teaching us what is right (2 Timothy 3:16). So, it makes sense for us to carry God's Word in our hearts through memorization, to be ready to face any problem, every difficulty, and whatsoever challenge that life can send our way.
BIBLE VERSES ABOUT FAITH FOR EVERY CHALLENGE
Presented here are a number of problems, difficulties, and challenges that we face in life, along with corresponding answers from God's Word:
ANXIETY
Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
Philippians 4:6-7 (NIV)
A BROKEN HEART
The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18 (NASB)
CONFUSION
For God is not the author of confusion but of peace ...
1 Corinthians 14:33 (NKJV)
DEFEAT
We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair ...
2 Corinthians 4:8 (NIV)
DISAPPOINTMENT
And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.
Romans 8:28 (NLT)
DOUBT
I tell you the truth, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there' and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.
Matthew 17:20 (NIV)
FAILURE
The godly may trip seven times, but they will get up again.
Proverbs 24:16 (NLT)
FEAR
For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline.
2 Timothy 1:7 (NLT)
GRIEF
Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.
Psalm 23:4 (NIV)
HUNGER
Man does not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.
Matthew 4:4 (NIV)
IMPATIENCE
Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD.
Psalm 27:14 (NIV)
IMPOSSIBILITIES
Jesus replied, "What is impossible with men is possible with God."
Luke 18:27 (NIV)
INABILITY
And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.
2 Corinthians 9:8 (NIV)
INADEQUACY
I can do all this through him who gives me strength.
Philippians 4:13 (NIV)
LACKING DIRECTION
Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.
Proverbs 3:5-6 (NLT)
LACKING INTELLIGENCE
If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him.
James 1:5 (NIV)
LACKING WISDOM
It is because of him that you are in
Christ Jesus, who has become for us wisdom from God—that is, our righteousness, holiness and redemption.
1 Corinthians 1:30 (NIV)
LONELINESS
... the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.
Deuteronomy 31:6 (NIV)
MOURNING
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Matthew 5:4 (NIV)
POVERTY
And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.
Philippians 4:19 (NKJV)
REJECTION
No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Romans 8:39 (NIV)
SORROW
I will turn their mourning into joy and will comfort them and give them joy for their sorrow.
Jeremiah 31:13 (NASB)
TEMPTATION
No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.
1 Corinthians 10:13 (NIV)
TIREDNESS
... but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.
Isaiah 40:31 (NIV)
UNFORGIVENESS
So now there is no condemnation for those who belong to Christ Jesus.
Romans 8:1 (NLT)
UNLOVED
See how very much our Father loves us, for he calls us his children, and that is what we are!
1 John 3:1 (NLT)
WEAKNESS
My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.
2 Corinthians 12:9 (NIV)
WEARINESS
Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.
Matthew 11:28-30 (NIV)
WORRY
Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you.
1 Peter 5:7(NLT)
