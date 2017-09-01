₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by senninalu: 8:14am
Singer, Alfred Inetimi Odiom, aka Timaya, speaks with TOFARATI IGE about his career and misconceptions people have about him
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:16am
sincerely most guys that ran away from home base on seriousness do make it.
*but today some guys run away from home just 2practise their obnoxious whims and caprices and they end up regretting
#anyway lemme dedicate FTC 2 PHCN thanks 4bringing me back 2nairaland
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by Nbote(m): 8:19am
In other words U used to have a sugar Mummy..
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by chuks013: 8:20am
Isokay
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by Nbote(m): 8:20am
In other words U used to have a sugar Mummy.. Well many in d industry actually do
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by TyushTal(m): 8:23am
Timaya, fear God
It's true the di,ck has a mind of its own
But, you constructed your statement like ' you weren't enjoying it, then
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by hacmond(m): 10:45am
We all have a story Mr Timaya
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by Maxwellgunz: 11:40am
I just wish I had someone to abuse me when I was small
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by kingtobi95: 1:53pm
cc Fynestboi, cc MissyB3, cc lalasticlala, cc mynd44
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by takenadoh: 2:11pm
cc:lalasticlala even Linda don Twitter am, Frontpage Loading
Linda Ikeji
@lindaikeji
5s
Timaya says he was once a intimacy gadget to an older woman in Port Harcourt in exchange for food & a roof over his head
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by talk2archy: 2:50pm
God bless your hustle
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by kinzmen: 2:51pm
Ok
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by Lordcenturion2(m): 2:51pm
Front page since July.... Breathe of relief, as for you MOD who banned me for 2 months, I think Seun just employed you and you decide to impress him,you are moderating without any brain, come and banned me at home now modafocker
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by MhizzAJ(f): 2:51pm
He said so much about his daughters
Never knew he used to hawk
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by caesaraba(m): 2:52pm
Lol. Anything for publicity.
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by kingxsamz(m): 2:52pm
Maxwellgunz:
shut up
what are u saying ?
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by officialJP(m): 2:54pm
i need an article on how to stop bet9ja and nairabet etc
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by NgcoboP: 2:55pm
Maxwellgunz:
Your life...as twisted as it can be
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:56pm
Older woman used u as séx object........like say u no like am. Anyway wetin concern me??
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by Atiku2019: 2:57pm
I am not a Niger Delta activist; I am a Nigerian, who wishes nothing but the very best for the country and our people
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by LesbianBoy(m): 2:58pm
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by duroc(m): 2:58pm
Inspired
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by Itzi8: 3:01pm
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by Sebastine1994(m): 3:02pm
What right do you have to label a person bad? You heard what he said demand =supply. They give us rubbish because that is what we want.
But why is he not commenting on that accusation from the woman based abroad.
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by talk2percy(m): 3:03pm
Isorite, please what is the number of that woman that gave u shelter and clothing in exchange for sex?
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by samx4real(m): 3:04pm
Stupid Boy
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by YelloweWest: 3:04pm
Timaya was know for sleeping with married women here in PH
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by anochuko01(m): 3:04pm
officialJP:first...how old are you?
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by free2ryhme: 3:04pm
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by free2ryhme: 3:05pm
LOL. The mentor is a respected man of God. On the other side, the protégé sang "uku".
Timaya na confused man. Funny man.
|Re: Timaya: Bishop Oyedepo Is My Role Model, Older Woman Used Me As Intimacy Gadget by OkpekeBeauty: 3:05pm
Who are your mentors, role models or people that you admire?
Notice he is not a member thats why he says THEIR. but its interesting to note that the if Oyedepo was a poor man, he would have inspired this guy. The world wants the church to be poor and criticizes a man of God who prospers without knowing that the success of many others are tied to the prosperity of a righteous man
