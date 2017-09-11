₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by UrennaNkoli(f): 9:06pm On Sep 10
We all know about our local breeds we find around. Call it basenji, call it indian pariah call it ekuke, call it meat 404 call it stray dogs, call it poo eaters but truth is, these breeds need more care and need not to be treated like a pack of poo
Here are some reasons why you should own an
1. Immunity and disease resistance
Have you ever seen an ekuke being dewormed or vaccinated at birth? Fact is no and never. Why ? Well thats because these breeds are so much immune to so many diseases affecting canines. You'll see them in gutters and dump yards yet, dem go still dey healthy . But with that boarboel of yours, you'll always be scared of pavo virus and the rest hoping your 150k + doesn't go with the wind. You can't even let your dogs out anyhow but with an ekuke, you don't need to be worried.
2. Feeding
Some people spend 10k+ every month just to feed their GSD. Some spend 15k+ just to feed their caucasian. With your local breed, why should you spend that much when all you have to do is feed it the remains of last night's food. They'll eat anything, they don't complain. Give them eba, they'll eat. If you want to treat them well, give them spoilt beans, they'll love you for ever.
3. Cost
To get a very pure boarboel from S.A, ready your 200k+ , same goes for caucasian and about 150k+ for a good GSD but with your 1k, you can get your local dog. Some even goes for as low as 500 naira. So come to think of it, why spend that much on just a dog that can die at any time.
4. Security
Some say these breeds are not security conscious but thats a fat lie. If you want to mess with them visit them at night when they are most active. (Which thief or burglar operates during the day tho). They are naturally sight hounds and speed hounds (hunters use them to catch meat and their success rate is 90%). They'll alert you way before any intruder gets in. Moreover, why spend 100 thousand naira or more on a foreign breed when you can get 100 ekukes to guard your home (who born any thief well when you have hundreds of dogs waiting in line to have a taste of your juicy flesh) . Afterall, there's strength in numbers they say
5. Longevity
They never fall sick, they never starve (even if you don't feed them they'll go an look for food themselves. Thats how smart they are). So what will kill them then?
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by soberdrunk(m): 9:08pm On Sep 10
Op i agree with your points except "No.4", we had an Ekuke' many years ago and when armed robbers visited, the dog did not make a single sound and we didnt see the dog for 'two days'
Ps-The dog had an unusual appetite for licking engine oil and destroying slippers and shoes........
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by lafflaff123(m): 9:09pm On Sep 10
And they taste good too.
Especially with fresh palmwine.
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by youngreva(m): 9:09pm On Sep 10
E get one ekuke for ma area,this thing specializes in eating poo from baby diapers near the dustbin.the dog will open the diapers carefully like a pro and then consume the poo,you will not even see any trace left.
The dog just died recently,ithink its as a result of eating too much infested poo.........say no to ekuke the poo chopper.
;DE
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by BlackDBagba: 9:09pm On Sep 10
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by UrennaNkoli(f): 9:13pm On Sep 10
youngreva:seriously, sometimes in the 90's , our landlady used to have one. That dog really terrorized me and it was very alert. If you train them to what you want them to be, you'll be astonished.
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by blackylola(m): 9:14pm On Sep 10
The are not big and presentable
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by Adaowerri111: 9:14pm On Sep 10
soberdrunk:
A whole 2 days?
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by UrennaNkoli(f): 9:16pm On Sep 10
lafflaff123:and what makes you think that caucasian of yours isn't tastier ? Only that someone won't be foolish enough to eat a meat worth over a hundred and fifty thousand naira in one sitting . Ekuke isn't expensive thats why people are eating it.
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by decatalyst(m): 9:16pm On Sep 10
soberdrunk:
Who should come and die, biko?
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by blackylola(m): 9:17pm On Sep 10
soberdrunk:who wan die
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by lafflaff123(m): 9:18pm On Sep 10
UrennaNkoli:
No not true.
The other one has too much chemicals via injections in them.
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by MrDickman: 9:21pm On Sep 10
soberdrunk:used to have an ekuke close to my house that hides behind the owner and be barking. Na dog suppose dey protect owner but na this ekuke go dey seek for protection instead
Also noticed many of them na for night when everywhere don dark dem dey get power. When dem know u no fit see them stone dem go con dey bark from one angle. . u sef fear go con catch you small
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by youngreva(m): 9:24pm On Sep 10
The only reason why i love this breed is dat they are very nutritious when consumed
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by Evablizin(f): 9:26pm On Sep 10
Omoh see Hushekuke thread
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by Nutase(f): 9:30pm On Sep 10
Very funny but true article.
I love my ekukes any day anytime.
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by blackylola(m): 9:32pm On Sep 10
Where can I get one @ #500
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by Nutase(f): 9:34pm On Sep 10
youngreva:all dogs eat poo. Opportunity is the difference. Foreign dogs are confined and lack that opportunity.
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by RSVP(m): 9:39pm On Sep 10
And let's talk about d Gucci boi
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by daryoor(m): 9:53pm On Sep 10
I love u, i love your write up, you might be joking but you are very right. If u train the local dog it will be a threat to intruders, i laugh about the hustling for food traiy you mentioned, im sure oyinbo peopl will value or dogs better than us.
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by Pidgin2(f): 10:04pm On Sep 10
Our local dogs are the best, one thing I truly like them for is their health and cost effectiveness
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by KingOvoramwen1(m): 11:50pm On Sep 10
very sweet thread.... I love this
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by Sirambassador(m): 11:56pm On Sep 10
They are wastes...
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:04pm
ok
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by MrSnill: 5:05pm
Ekuke remains Ekuke.
Keep your reasons to yasef
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by Bibidear(f): 5:06pm
lafflaff123:lol,bad guy
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by HMZi(m): 5:06pm
LOCAL DOG...abegggiiii....them dey look fvvvvked all the time....
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by free2ryhme: 5:06pm
UrennaNkoli:
and they eat poo
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by AfizDeMedici(m): 5:07pm
Naija do not patronise their own, they like it foreign and exotic.
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by ITbomb(m): 5:07pm
Only good for meat
|Re: Five Reasons You Should Own A Nigerian Local Dog ''ekuke'' Over Foreign Breeds by cristianisraeli: 5:07pm
nice post..i actually had one back then and because of this post i will get another..but any 404 man way near my gate..cutlass go fall on you.lol
