Here are some reasons why you should own an ekuke over that caucasian , pitbull , samoyed or GSD you so much crave for



1. Immunity and disease resistance



Have you ever seen an ekuke being dewormed or vaccinated at birth? Fact is no and never. Why ? Well thats because these breeds are so much immune to so many diseases affecting canines. You'll see them in gutters and dump yards yet, dem go still dey healthy . But with that boarboel of yours, you'll always be scared of pavo virus and the rest hoping your 150k + doesn't go with the wind. You can't even let your dogs out anyhow but with an ekuke, you don't need to be worried.



2. Feeding



Some people spend 10k+ every month just to feed their GSD. Some spend 15k+ just to feed their caucasian. With your local breed, why should you spend that much when all you have to do is feed it the remains of last night's food. They'll eat anything, they don't complain. Give them eba, they'll eat. If you want to treat them well, give them spoilt beans, they'll love you for ever.



3. Cost

To get a very pure boarboel from S.A, ready your 200k+ , same goes for caucasian and about 150k+ for a good GSD but with your 1k, you can get your local dog. Some even goes for as low as 500 naira. So come to think of it, why spend that much on just a dog that can die at any time.



4. Security

Some say these breeds are not security conscious but thats a fat lie. If you want to mess with them visit them at night when they are most active. (Which thief or burglar operates during the day tho). They are naturally sight hounds and speed hounds (hunters use them to catch meat and their success rate is 90%). They'll alert you way before any intruder gets in. Moreover, why spend 100 thousand naira or more on a foreign breed when you can get 100 ekukes to guard your home (who born any thief well when you have hundreds of dogs waiting in line to have a taste of your juicy flesh) . Afterall, there's strength in numbers they say



5. Longevity

We all know about our local breeds we find around. Call it basenji, call it indian pariah call it ekuke, call it meat 404 call it stray dogs, call it poo eaters but truth is, these breeds need more care and need not to be treated like a pack of poo





Ps-The dog had an unusual appetite for licking engine oil and destroying slippers and shoes........ Op i agree with your points except "No.4", we had an Ekuke' many years ago and when armed robbers visited, the dog did not make a single sound and we didnt see the dog for 'two days'Ps-The dog had an unusual appetite for licking engine oil and destroying slippers and shoes........ 73 Likes 2 Shares

And they taste good too.



Especially with fresh palmwine. 24 Likes 2 Shares

E get one ekuke for ma area,this thing specializes in eating poo from baby diapers near the dustbin.the dog will open the diapers carefully like a pro and then consume the poo,you will not even see any trace left.



The dog just died recently,ithink its as a result of eating too much infested poo.........say no to ekuke the poo chopper.



;DE 16 Likes

youngreva:

I love my nigerian ekuke







pls move to fp seriously, sometimes in the 90's , our landlady used to have one. That dog really terrorized me and it was very alert. If you train them to what you want them to be, you'll be astonished. seriously, sometimes in the 90's , our landlady used to have one. That dog really terrorized me and it was very alert. If you train them to what you want them to be, you'll be astonished. 7 Likes

The are not big and presentable 1 Like

soberdrunk:

A whole 2 days? A whole 2 days? 6 Likes

lafflaff123:

And they taste good too.



Especially with fresh palmwine. and what makes you think that caucasian of yours isn't tastier ? Only that someone won't be foolish enough to eat a meat worth over a hundred and fifty thousand naira in one sitting . Ekuke isn't expensive thats why people are eating it. and what makes you think that caucasian of yours isn't tastier ? Only that someone won't be foolish enough to eat a meat worth over a hundred and fifty thousand naira in one sitting . Ekuke isn't expensive thats why people are eating it. 17 Likes 2 Shares

soberdrunk:

Who should come and die, biko? Who should come and die, biko? 70 Likes 8 Shares

soberdrunk:

Ps-The dog had an unusual appetite for licking engine oil and destroying slippers and shoes........ who wan die who wan die 1 Like

UrennaNkoli:



and what makes you think that caucasian of yours isn't tastier ? Only that someone won't be foolish enough to eat a meat worth over a hundred and fifty thousand naira in one sitting . Ekuke isn't expensive thats why people are eating it.

No not true.



The other one has too much chemicals via injections in them. No not true.The other one has too much chemicals via injections in them. 6 Likes

soberdrunk:

Ps-The dog had an unusual appetite for licking engine oil and destroying slippers and shoes........ used to have an ekuke close to my house that hides behind the owner and be barking. Na dog suppose dey protect owner but na this ekuke go dey seek for protection instead



Also noticed many of them na for night when everywhere don dark dem dey get power. When dem know u no fit see them stone dem go con dey bark from one angle. . u sef fear go con catch you small used to have an ekuke close to my house that hides behind the owner and be barking. Na dog suppose dey protect owner but na this ekuke go dey seek for protection insteadAlso noticed many of them na for night when everywhere don dark dem dey get power. When dem know u no fit see them stone dem go con dey bark from one angle.. u sef fear go con catch you small 19 Likes 1 Share

The only reason why i love this breed is dat they are very nutritious when consumed 4 Likes



Omoh see Hushekuke thread Omoh see Hushekuke thread 4 Likes





I love my ekukes any day anytime. Very funny but true article.I love my ekukes any day anytime.

Where can I get one @ #500

youngreva:

;DE





all dogs eat poo. Opportunity is the difference. Foreign dogs are confined and lack that opportunity. all dogs eat poo. Opportunity is the difference. Foreign dogs are confined and lack that opportunity. 27 Likes 2 Shares

And let's talk about d Gucci boi

I love u, i love your write up, you might be joking but you are very right. If u train the local dog it will be a threat to intruders, i laugh about the hustling for food traiy you mentioned, im sure oyinbo peopl will value or dogs better than us. 1 Like

Our local dogs are the best, one thing I truly like them for is their health and cost effectiveness 1 Like

very sweet thread.... I love this very sweet thread.... I love this

They are wastes...

ok

Ekuke remains Ekuke.



Keep your reasons to yasef 2 Likes

lafflaff123:

And they taste good too.

Especially with fresh palmwine. lol,bad guy lol,bad guy

LOCAL DOG...abegggiiii....them dey look fvvvvked all the time....

UrennaNkoli:

and they eat poo and they eat poo 3 Likes

Naija do not patronise their own, they like it foreign and exotic. 6 Likes

Only good for meat