|Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by kidap: 10:06am
Popular Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi buried her father-in-law in Osun state over the weekend.
The event which held in Ilesha city yesterday was the talk of the town as Nollywood stars like Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola, Faithia Balogun, Mide Martins dressed in Aso Ebi.
The after party which held at Sam Beatz Hotel and Suites in Ilesha remained much talked about.
See first photos from the burial ceremony below.
http://news.nollyzone.com/mercy-aigbe-odunlade-adekolamide-martins-others-spotted-ilesha-kemi-afolabis-husbands-fathers-burial/
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by kidap: 10:08am
more photos........
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by Preca(f): 11:28am
I thought they will dress remorseful for the burial....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by sholatem(f): 12:03pm
Op,dis Kemi afolabi's husband's father is confusing, it's Kemi afolabi Father inlaw,abi no be so?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by maxiuc(m): 12:06pm
Look at what makeup have done to our women
If a beautiful woman will still go ahead and put on heavy makeups despite the natural beauty God created her with that's means women can't be satisfied
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by modelmike7(m): 12:07pm
Preca:
You are allowed to Keep thinking now, guess you've never heard of the word 'owanbe'
Pretty Ladies keep Slaying with the dead!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by Barselonia(m): 12:07pm
Olagbara
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by bannykel: 12:07pm
Nice one
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by SuperSuave(m): 12:07pm
pancake crew, foundation united, bleached mofos
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by Barselonia(m): 12:07pm
modelmike7:Tooor
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by officialJP(m): 12:08pm
i love Afonjaaaaas
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by emmasege: 12:09pm
When the make up becomes excessive, beauty turns to ugliness.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by zulex880: 12:10pm
Honestly nothing in this whole world can be compared to Dark Ladies.
Fair girls? Hell No
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by BoyHuncho(m): 12:11pm
officialJP:why not just say "yorubas" instead ?
If person yab ur tribe now u go dey cry say u want ur country
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by Lolaabokoku(f): 12:11pm
beautiful ones
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by Fresia01(f): 12:12pm
Beautiful ladies.. God bless the dead!! !
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by Celestyn8213: 12:14pm
These ones went for fashion show not burial.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by lotannad1: 12:16pm
na wa!!!!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by officialJP(m): 12:19pm
BoyHuncho:i don't hv tribe all i knw is that am a Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by fpeter(f): 12:19pm
Has Mercy Aigbe returned back to her husband ni?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by Originality007: 12:20pm
the make up make all of dem wowo
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by BoyHuncho(m): 12:21pm
officialJP:
Na only you be "Nigeria"
Baba I hail oo
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by Defaramade(m): 12:22pm
SuperSuave:Buahahaha
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola At Kemi Afolabi Father-In-Law Burial by Destined2win: 12:22pm
Battle of pancakes
