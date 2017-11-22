₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Goodbye. by Safiaa(f): 1:38pm On Sep 11
Smile on the outside.
Darkness overtakes my mind
Words of discouragement
Swarming through my head
What is my purpose?
Is it better to be dead?
Wishing for everlasting joy
My pain gone, evacuated
My soul clean, uncontaminated
My spirit follows, emulating it
Tears flooding my path
Unable to view my craft
My loneliness takes avail
Of my brain under a spell
Unable to function coherently
As my agony has reached severity
Trying to paddle out
But i forever drown
In my pool of distress
With no power to be oppressed.
If life is worth living
Then there's something I'm missing
Am i destined to be sad?
Craving to obtain something I'll never have?
Living a life of uncertainty
The smoke in my lungs, burning heat.
My heart pumping, irregularly
This pain is getting to the best of me.
My body shutting down unexpectedly
Life flashing right before my eyes.
Unable to say goodbye.
|Re: Goodbye. by Nobody: 2:08pm On Sep 11
|Re: Goodbye. by TarOrfeek: 2:22pm On Sep 11
Basic, Ordinary, Bland. Safia has reached only the starting point of creativity.
|Re: Goodbye. by Safiaa(f): 4:26pm On Sep 11
TarOrfeek:loool im not a poet. My first ever poem. I did well. Thanks.
|Re: Goodbye. by Nobody: 6:11pm On Sep 11
This is a message, someone is in love and broken I love love
|Re: Goodbye. by NwaAmaikpe: 8:25am
|Re: Goodbye. by gethope: 8:25am
|Re: Goodbye. by tosyne2much(m): 8:25am
Not bad sha
|Re: Goodbye. by kay29000(m): 8:25am
Nice. Great art comes from great pain.
|Re: Goodbye. by b0rn2fuck(m): 8:25am
|Re: Goodbye. by frustratedrat(m): 8:27am
|Re: Goodbye. by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:28am
|Re: Goodbye. by JERRYABC2: 8:28am
Nice one
|Re: Goodbye. by kay29000(m): 8:29am
b0rn2fuck:
Lol! Abi o. That's life for you.
1 Like
|Re: Goodbye. by joviegghead(m): 8:32am
Not bad. Thumbs up
|Re: Goodbye. by BTT(m): 8:32am
There's one fine thread by Safiaa, the op, that I would plead the mods bring forward. It is a video on social experiments on Koreans and Nigerian music. I learnt a lot the day I watched it.
|Re: Goodbye. by DaddyKross: 8:32am
NwaAmaikpe:
Əwu, wetin you wan talk ?
Nice one by you, Op.
