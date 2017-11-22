Smile on the outside.

Darkness overtakes my mind

Words of discouragement

Swarming through my head

What is my purpose?

Is it better to be dead?

Wishing for everlasting joy

My pain gone, evacuated

My soul clean, uncontaminated

My spirit follows, emulating it



Tears flooding my path

Unable to view my craft

My loneliness takes avail

Of my brain under a spell

Unable to function coherently

As my agony has reached severity

Trying to paddle out

But i forever drown

In my pool of distress

With no power to be oppressed.



If life is worth living

Then there's something I'm missing

Am i destined to be sad?

Craving to obtain something I'll never have?

Living a life of uncertainty

The smoke in my lungs, burning heat.

My heart pumping, irregularly

This pain is getting to the best of me.

My body shutting down unexpectedly

Life flashing right before my eyes.

Unable to say goodbye.