₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,000 members, 3,783,068 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 03:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) (11852 Views)
Customs Seizes Smuggled Bentley, Bags Of Rice (Photos) / Customs Hands Over 661 Seized Pump Action Rifles To DSS / Police Intercepts Suspected Armed Robbers, Recovers 4 Pump Action Rifles(pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 2:12pm
Again, operatives of the Nigerian Custom Service, Tin-Can Island Command have impounded 1,100 pump action rifles. This bring to a total of about 2110 pump action rifles so far impounded in Lagos alone in the last seven months.
The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Custom Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) who confirmed the seizure said that the weapons were fearfully concealed in a 1×20 ft container.
He said that the weapons were discovered by custom officers who were carrying out 100% examination of the container. The syndicate that specialises in smuggling weapons into the country was also nabbed.
The weapons were brought from Turkey and concealed inside a container which Bill of Laden indicated it was conveying wash hand basins.
Controller General of Customs, Col. Ahmeed Alli, disclosed that, already, a Customs officer suspected to have cut the seal of the container without following due process, as well as a clerk at the command had been arrested in connection with the discovery.
More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/customs-uncovers-another-1100-pump.html?m=0
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:20pm
The pigs and idiots again
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by sukkot: 2:31pm
awon boys
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by MadeOfBlacc(m): 2:31pm
issokAY
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 2:31pm
Where are the last ones?
Have they been recycled?
4 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by Nbote(m): 2:31pm
Let dem stop deceiving Nigerians and scaring Nigerians at d same time. They know who owns these things nd are always doing dis displays for a show off. D last ones dat were seized and displayed, didn't d same customs com out to tell us dey didn't know wen dey were released?? Some of u morons screaming Biafra and Ipobs are pretty much dumb.. So Biafrans or Ipobs like u term dem would risk importing weapons thru d wharf abi wen its easier and safer to smuggle dem thru land routes..
It takes a well connected politician or top level Nigerian to ship in contraband thru d ports. Dey even do so without paying a dime and still get it cleared ASAP.
madridguy:
U actually make more sense wen u have nothing to say and simply post OK or SEEN than wen u actually comment.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by lawinart(m): 2:31pm
Who is the importer ?
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by IPOBrep: 2:31pm
na wa o
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 2:32pm
HMM. may God help us.
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by engrdosmen01(m): 2:32pm
De should share it among all d Youth in my state.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by Laredojohn(m): 2:32pm
This is serious...
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by TheAngry1: 2:32pm
Biafra
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by akinmusi(m): 2:32pm
Lord keep us..
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by royalamour(m): 2:32pm
Maybe someday this country would explode.
Importing gun to kill humans?
By the way, it is high time the importer was brought to book and dealt with instead of letting this one slide just like the other one.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by Articul8(m): 2:32pm
This is war...we are in war and we dnt know it
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by peddyholly: 2:32pm
It's a serious issue o
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by tommysparks: 2:32pm
this 2019 election will be bloody
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by dayleke(m): 2:32pm
Se name no dey d papers ni?
Who is the importer?
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by naijainform: 2:33pm
Gobe
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 2:33pm
Election things boys are warming up. Lol. We will simply leave this country for you guys.
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 2:33pm
Jesu! Kile eleyi nitori Olorun Meanwhile hope this is not another media frenzy discovery? This is because despite the last similar high profile discovery,Nigeria have heard nothing thereafter."Bill of Laden" Hope It's not from the infamous Osama Weldone Customs.
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by favourmic(m): 2:33pm
Im very sure nah biafra import them for their stupid security service..
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by obagangan: 2:33pm
iPod in action. thanks God they arr sized before they get to those people that could use it to wage war in this country
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by Busolami2015(f): 2:33pm
I suspect Biafra People ooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 2:34pm
I believe all this are just eye service to make us believe they are working
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by bpalace(m): 2:34pm
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by segunernes(m): 2:34pm
From Turkey!! NA them,IPODS have started oo.
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by HeroicMeastro: 2:35pm
itspzpics:No doubt on where the riffles are heading to.
We all know it is heading to cawnu's cowards...
4 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by inereunwa1(m): 2:35pm
engrdosmen01:for weytin na
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by Vendee: 2:35pm
The work is being done.
|Re: Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) by PointZerom: 2:35pm
The children of falling demon will not ask the customs why they never impounds DANGOTE trucks that always supplies rifles to Boko Haram and Herdsmen.
2 Likes
Navy Officer Murdered By His Jealous Brother In Lagos / University Professor Murdered In Maiduguri / Man Strangles 7-year-old Boy To Death In Lagos
Viewing this topic: Inspire01(m), Topnotch16, eventlamp, fotadmowmend(m), peaceway(m), perps24(f), Built2last, lawaldoski(m), Flintstone06(m), asphil(m), treads(m), Unekz(m), bmaks, wakabout(m), odalon, fbtowner(m), Badtman(m), DaudaAbu(m), TooNoisy(f), hijodedios, Manhood85(m), rill, Emvicprints1, carrydeygo(m), Immatex(m), Hidentity(m), shevy878, GLOBALINF(m), heatflux, saturnjay(m), pastqustsch, chybosaint(m), Ifiegboria(m), Owlumeday(m), bcomputer101(m), whaley(m), Temidayo9(m), swissobed, Mrreed(m), macb(m), willibounce1(m), Nobel2(m), Investnow2017, sundayslim(m), carls003, isyaku70(m), smilingface(m), Missensie, bigpicture001, mandon, ikanason(m), MrFinbarr(m), snassdala86(m), SirKriz(m), frankie2K(m), wizzyrich(m), RataNata(m), Gift10, vetrovialMan(m), engrken2(m), heykims(m), Sbone, Rexleo(m), ligeo(m), emmanude, richard69(m), obumsway(m), holytribe(m), Watchit1, goldfish27(m), lx3as, Allee90, Donopsiano, eGarage(m) and 165 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17