The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Custom Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) who confirmed the seizure said that the weapons were fearfully concealed in a 1×20 ft container.



He said that the weapons were discovered by custom officers who were carrying out 100% examination of the container. The syndicate that specialises in smuggling weapons into the country was also nabbed.



The weapons were brought from Turkey and concealed inside a container which Bill of Laden indicated it was conveying wash hand basins.

Controller General of Customs, Col. Ahmeed Alli, disclosed that, already, a Customs officer suspected to have cut the seal of the container without following due process, as well as a clerk at the command had been arrested in connection with the discovery.





The pigs and idiots again 9 Likes 1 Share

Where are the last ones?



Have they been recycled? 4 Likes



It takes a well connected politician or top level Nigerian to ship in contraband thru d ports. Dey even do so without paying a dime and still get it cleared ASAP.





U actually make more sense wen u have nothing to say and simply post OK or SEEN than wen u actually comment. Let dem stop deceiving Nigerians and scaring Nigerians at d same time. They know who owns these things nd are always doing dis displays for a show off. D last ones dat were seized and displayed, didn't d same customs com out to tell us dey didn't know wen dey were released?? Some of u morons screaming Biafra and Ipobs are pretty much dumb.. So Biafrans or Ipobs like u term dem would risk importing weapons thru d wharf abi wen its easier and safer to smuggle dem thru land routes..It takes a well connected politician or top level Nigerian to ship in contraband thru d ports. Dey even do so without paying a dime and still get it cleared ASAP.U actually make more sense wen u have nothing to say and simply post OK or SEEN than wen u actually comment. 27 Likes 3 Shares

Who is the importer ?

HMM. may God help us.

De should share it among all d Youth in my state. 1 Like

This is serious...

Biafra 2 Likes

Lord keep us.. 1 Like

Maybe someday this country would explode.



Importing gun to kill humans?



By the way, it is high time the importer was brought to book and dealt with instead of letting this one slide just like the other one. 1 Like 1 Share

This is war...we are in war and we dnt know it

It's a serious issue o

this 2019 election will be bloody 2 Likes

Se name no dey d papers ni?



Who is the importer?

boys are warming up. Lol. We will simply leave this country for you guys. Election thingsboys are warming up. Lol. We will simply leave this country for you guys.

Jesu! Kile eleyi nitori Olorun Meanwhile hope this is not another media frenzy discovery? This is because despite the last similar high profile discovery,Nigeria have heard nothing thereafter."Bill of Laden" Hope It's not from the infamous Osama Weldone Customs. Jesu! Kile eleyi nitori OlorunMeanwhile hope this is not another media frenzy discovery? This is because despite the last similar high profile discovery,Nigeria have heard nothing thereafter."Bill of Laden"Hope It's not from the infamous OsamaWeldone Customs.

Im very sure nah biafra import them for their stupid security service.. 3 Likes

iPod in action. thanks God they arr sized before they get to those people that could use it to wage war in this country 2 Likes

I suspect Biafra People ooooo 2 Likes

I believe all this are just eye service to make us believe they are working

From Turkey!! NA them,IPODS have started oo.

No doubt on where the riffles are heading to.

We all know it is heading to cawnu's cowards... No doubt on where the riffles are heading to.We all know it is heading to cawnu's cowards... 4 Likes

De should share it among all d Youth in my state. for weytin na for weytin na

The work is being done.