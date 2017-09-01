₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,095 members, 3,783,447 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 06:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA (10210 Views)
Daniel Nkemelu Graduates With 7.0 CGPA From University Of Ibadan (Pic) / Taiwo Bankole & Oyindamola Omotuyi Graduate With 5.0 CGPA In UNILAG (Pics) / Dada-Ayodele UNILAG's First Graduate With 5.0 CGPA (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 3:41pm
Nigerian, Folafoluwa Oginni breaks Heterfordshire University Record as she graduates with a perfect 5.0 GP
In 2013, 17-year old Folafoluwa Oginni emerged the overall best pupil in the May/June 2012 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) when she scored the highest grade (Grade 1) in all her eight subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.
Fast forward to 2017, Folafoluwa kept the flag flying by becoming the best graduating student from theUniversity of Heterfordshire after she finished her Law degree without getting a B throughout her stay.
She just graduated with a perfect score of 5.0 GP thereby setting a new record in the university and also becoming the first Nigerian Valedictorian in the University.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/nigerian-folafoluwa-oginni-breaks.html
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Evaberry(f): 3:47pm
....
Wow
so you mean that girl above is just 21!!!
She looks 32 already, she should devote a little time to change her looks and learn how to dress better.
You can be smart and beautiful na.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by DRPAIT123(m): 4:00pm
Afonja is doing us proud.....the name, Folafoluwa is just too sweet
Beauty plus Brain....some people's academic ability is just out of this world
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by DRPAIT123(m): 4:08pm
Evaberry:Are you telling me you can't see that so much conspicuous beauty in her,maybe you need to send me your best pic to compare or maybe nah jealousy deh worry you
Learn to appreciate Excellence when you see one.Thanks
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by scholes0(m): 5:11pm
Folafoluwa Oginni
I just knew It can only be a Yoruba born person.
They've been breaking Academic records everywhere, from Russia to Turkey to UK.
They too brainy!
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:11pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by neoOduduwa: 5:11pm
Yorùbás are the best, richest, most civilised, most intelligent, most cultured tribe in Africa.
Folafoluwa Oginni, thanks for doing us proud. You're a true Omoluabi.
54 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by maberry(m): 5:11pm
We no go hear word for Yoruba people hand today
Tribal sentiments done set be this
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by mostyg(m): 5:11pm
OK
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by peterswagg(m): 5:12pm
Evaberry:see them..bad belle
you can be yan yan yan yan yan.....post your picture,lets see the smatness and beauty inyou
[/quote]
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by goldenarrow: 5:12pm
I came to check name. Pls forgive me, people.
But I'm not disappointed.
13 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by pocohantas(f): 5:12pm
Congrats to her.
Our Nigerian universities should take a cue from this. They think frustrating students into graduating with 3rd class is a true test of their standard.
That's why you see our graduates consoling themselves with statements like, 3rd Class from UI = 1st Class in CU.
Suffer done reset out brain.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by cutemorgan(m): 5:12pm
Keep the flag flying dearie... the sky is just a foundation
2 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by jaychubi: 5:13pm
First class Only in theory
Wake me up when Nigerians start making inventions and scientific discoveries, solving real life problem n building super big businesses
2 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by free2ryhme: 5:13pm
CEOYOMZZYBLOG:
welcome back home and look for job
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by tgmservice: 5:13pm
Congrats to her
Anyone i see insulting Yoruba tribe again i will swear for that person
3 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by miarhpe: 5:13pm
free2ryhme:
People like these that quote long epistles, Una get conscience so? after reading the background story, you quote it again with one short comment.
Jesus is coming soon oh
5 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Gidson05(m): 5:13pm
Congrat Dear
3 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by thundafire: 5:13pm
But Nigeria university are good in frustrating student
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by paymentvoucher(m): 5:13pm
good
1 Like
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by abiodunalasa: 5:13pm
Nigerians... Good people Great nation !
2 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by donbrowser(m): 5:13pm
Nice
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Moreoffaith(m): 5:13pm
Congrats to her.
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Evablizin(f): 5:13pm
La Girl La Very Intelligent. Wow congrats dear
2 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by meelerh(f): 5:13pm
Congrats!! Education is what we should all encourage
1 Like
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Sniper12: 5:14pm
Evaberry:for a lady to be trolling , she is either jobless,ugly or bitter
12 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by bannykel: 5:14pm
congrats
1 Like
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:14pm
This is good. Wishing her all the very best in her career pursuit. Congratulations Folafoluwa!
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by jdstunt(m): 5:14pm
nicc
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Giddiebabalaw(m): 5:14pm
We already know!!!!
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Toks2008(m): 5:14pm
Evaberry:
If she is not the way she is how easy do you think it will be for her to make that record?
Nearly all geeks are like that and I won't be surprised if she is still a virgin cos her brain no go get space for any other thing.
5 Likes
|Re: Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA by Defaramade(m): 5:14pm
scholes0:Na so
3 Likes
When Will Nabteb 2013/2014 May/june Result Will Be Out ˚☺k˚˚ >̴̴̴̴̴͡.̮ơ̴͡ / Uniben 2012/2013 Post-utme Form Is Out!!!!! Click For Details / 100 Level Covenant University Student Expelled For sex
Viewing this topic: amjoseph19, desire44, willimof, Johnayoola(m), unclesamtech(m), Sirtford, Odisco2(m), kponkedenge(m), IKEGOD21(m), jherrysleek, jaszplus12(m), ChristineC, Revelation4(m), Sard(m), nejifresh(m), mohammadyusuf66(m), 4Play(m), 9jvirgin(m), walex25(m), DonBenny77(m), xwolverine, Olafisoyem, niri(m), reeny99, primewaste(m), popsyleo1, aklas87, chibykeanthony(m), Parablesonmarble, Joyintwos(m), sallyopy(f), holuwashaun(m), Olajidekale, ademich411, natureem, yemiosinbajo, Mightyguy(m), brightly(f), nawtibownie(f), marumaru, Fundmanager, cmt1(m), solreb, Flawlessangel(m), Nzeokafor(m), Agbaletu, Moso(m), ubox, quality01, phenomenal625, ursullalinda, fineroad, MrPdtech, Yakzo(m), HaneefahRN(f), generationz(f), Teebrainy(m), Onlywoman92, oluwadiyar, victorDanladi, anunimus(m), scholes0(m), phemocheee(m), Hectarus, Johnnyessence, edu77, Soji123(m), gcey2k(m), sexybbstar(f), ColdHeatt, dagama49, Sundouglas, uzedo1(m), Danladi7, lekzwyc(m), Adfolak(m), Makins2rue, Sugar6(f), Nobleking2000(m), princesweetman2(m), ambassador9, ikpiiwara(m), bys, blaise00700, Maxcole, tobbie247(m), harhdaypehjuh(f), ODVanguard, Truepee(m), beautydutch(f), saintol, personal59(m), EstherNdidi11, Scarcitato(m), DonAustyne(m), Burna07, hinograce, mpianya39(m), Dollysmithsmart, AO2(m), Parable007, Ololade1999, ibadanfinest(m), nainaa(f), KingsJohnson(m) and 120 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10