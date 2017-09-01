Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Folafoluwa Oginni Graduates From Heterfordshire University With 5.0 CGPA (10210 Views)

Nigerian, Folafoluwa Oginni breaks Heterfordshire University Record as she graduates with a perfect 5.0 GP







In 2013, 17-year old Folafoluwa Oginni emerged the overall best pupil in the May/June 2012 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) when she scored the highest grade (Grade 1) in all her eight subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.







Fast forward to 2017, Folafoluwa kept the flag flying by becoming the best graduating student from theUniversity of Heterfordshire after she finished her Law degree without getting a B throughout her stay.



She just graduated with a perfect score of 5.0 GP thereby setting a new record in the university and also becoming the first Nigerian Valedictorian in the University.











....



Wow



so you mean that girl above is just 21!!!



She looks 32 already, she should devote a little time to change her looks and learn how to dress better.





You can be smart and beautiful na. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Afonja is doing us proud.....the name, Folafoluwa is just too sweet

Beauty plus Brain....some people's academic ability is just out of this world 37 Likes 2 Shares

Are you telling me you can't see that so much conspicuous beauty in her,maybe you need to send me your best pic to compare or maybe nah jealousy deh worry you

Learn to appreciate Excellence when you see one.Thanks Are you telling me you can't see that so much conspicuous beauty in her,maybe you need to send me your best pic to compare or maybe nah jealousy deh worry youLearn to appreciate Excellence when you see one.Thanks 28 Likes 1 Share

Folafoluwa Oginni



I just knew It can only be a Yoruba born person.



They've been breaking Academic records everywhere, from Russia to Turkey to UK.



They too brainy! I just knew It can only be a Yoruba born person.They've been breaking Academic records everywhere, from Russia to Turkey to UK.They too brainy! 50 Likes 2 Shares

Good 1 Like

Yorùbás are the best, richest, most civilised, most intelligent, most cultured tribe in Africa.



Folafoluwa Oginni, thanks for doing us proud. You're a true Omoluabi. 54 Likes 6 Shares



Tribal sentiments done set be this We no go hear word for Yoruba people hand todayTribal sentiments done set be this 5 Likes 2 Shares

OK

I came to check name. Pls forgive me, people.



But I'm not disappointed. 13 Likes

Congrats to her.



Our Nigerian universities should take a cue from this. They think frustrating students into graduating with 3rd class is a true test of their standard.



That's why you see our graduates consoling themselves with statements like, 3rd Class from UI = 1st Class in CU.

Suffer done reset out brain. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Keep the flag flying dearie... the sky is just a foundation 2 Likes

First class Only in theory



Wake me up when Nigerians start making inventions and scientific discoveries, solving real life problem n building super big businesses 2 Likes

welcome back home and look for job welcome back home and look for job

Congrats to her



Anyone i see insulting Yoruba tribe again i will swear for that person 3 Likes

Congrat Dear 3 Likes

But Nigeria university are good in frustrating student

good 1 Like

Nigerians... Good people Great nation ! 2 Likes

Nice

Congrats to her.

La Girl La Very Intelligent. Wow congrats dear 2 Likes

Congrats!! Education is what we should all encourage 1 Like

congrats 1 Like

This is good. Wishing her all the very best in her career pursuit. Congratulations Folafoluwa!

nicc

We already know!!!!

