₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,095 members, 3,783,445 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 06:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) (2657 Views)
Akwa United Coach Attacked In Kano After Kano Pillars Lost (Photos) / Kano Pillars Signs Joseph Yobo / Any Hope For Basketball In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 5:29pm
Basketball Nigeria @BballNaija
2017 Kwese PBL Champs, Kano Pillars, have arrived Malaysia for an invitational basketball tournament.
https://twitter.com/BballNaija/status/907236227644051456
Basketball Nigeria @BballNaija
It is the 2017 Seri Mutiara Cup and will hold from 12-18 September 2017.https://twitter.com/BballNaija/status/907239169499582464
Kano Pillars celebrating their victory in the Kwese Premier Basketball League.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6we75ggWjA
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 5:30pm
Seri Mutiara Champions Cup 2017http://aseansports.com/abl/seri-mutiara-champions-cup-2017
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Josephjnr(m): 5:31pm
Shebi na there Hushpuppi dey? Make em go visit our people there o.
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Tolexander: 5:38pm
Though little is known about the Kwese sponsored NPL, All the best to Kano Pillars!
1 Like
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by BlindAngel: 5:42pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 5:42pm
Tolexander:
It's shown live on DBN Television/Kwese Sports and it's quite interesting, even though some of my favourite teams were banned from this year's competition for creating an unauthorised league.
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:42pm
Ok
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 5:44pm
Okay
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Kingspin(m): 5:44pm
The bombing squad...
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Johngla(m): 5:46pm
Which one be D.Rice again small time we go see D.Maggi and D.Onion
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by chibike69: 5:46pm
our ballers
make una ball well well
we no want stories
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 5:48pm
So kano pillars get basket ball team, nice one
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by lawalosky: 5:48pm
see wewe lips
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by olamil34: 5:49pm
rember to f**k does girls
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by livinus06: 5:49pm
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 5:53pm
Wishing them success
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Oche211(m): 5:53pm
All the very best to kano pillars. Make us proud like D'Tigress.
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by RexEmmyGee: 5:53pm
After eating meat, he now left toothpick in his mouth
Nigerians will always be Nigerians.
Best of luck guys
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Pidginwhisper: 5:56pm
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by DangotePikin: 5:56pm
naptu2:please how many top basketball leagues do we have in Nigeria?
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Frenchfriez: 5:57pm
Tolexander:Baba that's cos you chose to know only little
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by DangotePikin: 5:57pm
naptu2:is fhis league recognised by the NBBF?
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Folumi12: 6:01pm
they wan go collect trashing
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by mansakhalifa(m): 6:07pm
RM? Malaysian Ringgits? If so then RM 10=850 naira. Quite affordable.
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 6:11pm
DangotePikin:
Just one, the Kwese Premier League (and its lower divisions) (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigerian_Premier_League_(basketball) ) . Winners of the Kwese Premier League play in the FIBA Africa Clubs Cup (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIBA_Africa_Clubs_Champions_Cup ).
However, in 2016 some of the most famous clubs created a new African league (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/African_Basketball_League ) . The clubs included Lagos Islanders (partly owned by Sound Sultan), Lagos Warriors (of the Dodan Warriors/Dodan Barracks Basketball programme) and Stallions (Union Bank). Clubs from Senegal, Ivory Coast and Gabon were also involved in the league.
They then sought permission from the Nigerian Basketball Federation to play in both their new league and the Nigerian league. The NBBF told them that they should have sought permission before creating the league. They said that they had the permission of FIBA Africa, but FIBA Africa wrote to the NBBF that they never gave permission for the new league to hold. Then the NBBF indefinitely suspended all the Nigerian teams that took part in the new league.
1 Like
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 6:15pm
DangotePikin:
One of the matches in the unauthorised league (at the Landmark Events Centre, Oniru, Lekki).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXWstRNOHus
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 6:17pm
DangotePikin:
The unauthorised league featured on CNN African Voices.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAPNKnTU-zI
|Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Jlow2: 6:20pm
i can see ochai omaga jos boy, go pillars.
(0) (Reply)
Updated: Euro 2012 Betting Predictions: Greece Vs Czech || Poland Vs russia / Secrets Revealed: How To Make Money From Sport Betting WITHOUT Betting! / I Wish I Was Like Him – Iniesta Writes On Mikel’s Move To China
Viewing this topic: Aspireahead(m), Philawole(m), SHIE13, onwuakpachris(m), RevT1, tobdee, lammie21(m), jayjayjones, Java001(m), DLuciano, winterfell007, Molake94(m), davefieldpop(m), mansakhalifa(m), enedoboy(m), princekalani, Thedrebaba, Folumi12, redvektor(m), Jlow2, madana(m), shoczy(m), beaversticks(m), alabig(m), Afritageglobal, arowstev2000, bashezz, moredollar(m), EmeeNaka, door2(m), Israeljones(m), greenya, everydayboy, StakerLives(m), Mystic216, kashala90(m), lordkay10(m), Elnida, adexuxin, saylawal2003, Jeze, Dollysmithsmart, dmola(m), Donaltus, Benite, naptu2, oladayo63(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15