₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,095 members, 3,783,445 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 06:22 PM

Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) (2657 Views)

Akwa United Coach Attacked In Kano After Kano Pillars Lost (Photos) / Kano Pillars Signs Joseph Yobo / Any Hope For Basketball In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 5:29pm
Basketball Nigeria‏ @BballNaija
2017 Kwese PBL Champs, Kano Pillars, have arrived Malaysia for an invitational basketball tournament.

We wish them the best.







https://twitter.com/BballNaija/status/907236227644051456

Basketball Nigeria‏ @BballNaija
It is the 2017 Seri Mutiara Cup and will hold from 12-18 September 2017.

https://twitter.com/BballNaija/status/907239169499582464

Kano Pillars celebrating their victory in the Kwese Premier Basketball League.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6we75ggWjA
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 5:30pm
Seri Mutiara Champions Cup 2017

Justin Taguibao
September 6, 2017

NBL Asia (Malaysia) have released the schedules for the upcoming Seri Mutiara Cup tournament next week at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Popular local powerhouse team NS Matrix will serve as the host country’s representative in the annual basketball tournament that invites teams from all over the world.

Teams joining NS Matrix for the 2017 edition include defending champions Guangzhou-Foshan Longlions (Chinese Basketball Association), Beijing Fly Dragons (Chinese Basketball Association), LG Sakers (Korean Basketball League), Fubon Braves (SBL Taiwan), Kano Pillars (Nigerian Premier Basketball League), Link Tochigi Brex (Japan B.League), and KK Split (Croatian Premier League).

Not to be outdone by the relatively more prestigious Merlion Cup across the straits in Singapore, the Seri Mutiara Cup also boasts of high quality teams and plenty of familiar names to basketball fans. If they join their teams in the tourney, among the most notable ones are Stephon Marbury (Beijing), Samad Nikkhah Bahrami and Tyler Hansbrough (Guangzhou), Joe Lin (Fubon), Yuta Tabuse (Link Tochigi Brex).

As for the local Malaysian team NS Matrix, a source with knowledge of the situation revealed they might consider resting some players to prepare them for the domestic tournament Agong Cup later this year. Among names possibly sitting out are Teo Kok Hou, Ting Chun Hong, Kuek Tian Yuan, Ivan Yeo, and Wong Yi Hou from the national team and 2016 ASEAN Basketball League champions Westports Malaysia Dragons.

Schedule:

Tues, Sep 12
2:00 PM Kano Pillars vs Link Tochigi Brex
4:00 PM LG Sakers vs Beijing Fly Dragon
6:00 PM KK Split vs Guangzhou Longlions
8:00 PM Opening Ceremonies
9:00 PM NS Matrix vs Fubon Braves

Wed, Sep 13
2:00 PM Beijing Fly Dragon vs Kano Pillars
4:00 PM Fubon Braves vs KK Split
7:00 PM Guangzhou Longlions vs NS Matrix
9:00 PM Link Tochigi Brex vs LG Sakers

Thu, Sep 14
2:00 PM Fubon Braves vs Guangzhou Longlions
4:00 PM NS Matrix vs KK Split
7:00 PM Kano Pillars vs LG Sakers
9:00 PM Link Tochigi Brex vs Beijing Fly Dragon

Sat, Sep 16
2:00 PM [Relegation 7th/8th]
4:00 PM [Relegation 5th/6th]
7:00 PM [SEMI-FINAL 1]
9:00 PM [SEMI-FINAL 2]

Sun, Sep 17
1:00 PM [Relegation 3rd/4th]
3:00 PM [3-point shootout]
4:00 PM [FINAL]
5:45 PM Closing Ceremonies

Season pass tickets are available for RM100 for the first 300 clients and comes with full access to the entire tournament and will also entitle you to an official Seri Mutiara 2017 shirt. Regular day pass tickets are also available in advance for as low as RM10 for students and RM20 for adults through NBL Asia.
http://aseansports.com/abl/seri-mutiara-champions-cup-2017

Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Josephjnr(m): 5:31pm
Shebi na there Hushpuppi dey? Make em go visit our people there o.

2 Likes

Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Tolexander: 5:38pm
Though little is known about the Kwese sponsored NPL, All the best to Kano Pillars!

1 Like

Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by BlindAngel: 5:42pm
Hmmm
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 5:42pm
Tolexander:
Though little is known about the Kwese sponsored NPL, All the best to Kano Pillars!

It's shown live on DBN Television/Kwese Sports and it's quite interesting, even though some of my favourite teams were banned from this year's competition for creating an unauthorised league.
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:42pm
Ok
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 5:44pm
Okay
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Kingspin(m): 5:44pm
The bombing squad...
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Johngla(m): 5:46pm
Which one be D.Rice again small time we go see D.Maggi and D.Onion
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by chibike69: 5:46pm
our ballers

make una ball well well


we no want stories
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 5:48pm
So kano pillars get basket ball team, nice one
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by lawalosky: 5:48pm
see wewe lips
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by olamil34: 5:49pm
rember to f**k does girls grin
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by livinus06: 5:49pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 5:53pm
Wishing them success
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Oche211(m): 5:53pm
All the very best to kano pillars. Make us proud like D'Tigress.
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by RexEmmyGee: 5:53pm
After eating meat, he now left toothpick in his mouth

Nigerians will always be Nigerians.

Best of luck guys
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Pidginwhisper: 5:56pm
grin
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by DangotePikin: 5:56pm
naptu2:


It's shown live on DBN Television/Kwese Sports and it's quite interesting, even though some of my favourite teams were banned from this year's competition for creating an unauthorised league.
please how many top basketball leagues do we have in Nigeria?
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Frenchfriez: 5:57pm
Tolexander:
Though little is known about the Kwese sponsored NPL, All the best to Kano Pillars!
Baba that's cos you chose to know only little
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by DangotePikin: 5:57pm
naptu2:


It's shown live on DBN Television/Kwese Sports and it's quite interesting, even though some of my favourite teams were banned from this year's competition for creating an unauthorised league.
is fhis league recognised by the NBBF?
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Folumi12: 6:01pm
grin they wan go collect trashing
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by mansakhalifa(m): 6:07pm
RM? Malaysian Ringgits? If so then RM 10=850 naira. Quite affordable.
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 6:11pm
DangotePikin:
please how many top basketball leagues do we have in Nigeria?

Just one, the Kwese Premier League (and its lower divisions) (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigerian_Premier_League_(basketball) ) . Winners of the Kwese Premier League play in the FIBA Africa Clubs Cup (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIBA_Africa_Clubs_Champions_Cup ).

However, in 2016 some of the most famous clubs created a new African league (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/African_Basketball_League ) . The clubs included Lagos Islanders (partly owned by Sound Sultan), Lagos Warriors (of the Dodan Warriors/Dodan Barracks Basketball programme) and Stallions (Union Bank). Clubs from Senegal, Ivory Coast and Gabon were also involved in the league.

They then sought permission from the Nigerian Basketball Federation to play in both their new league and the Nigerian league. The NBBF told them that they should have sought permission before creating the league. They said that they had the permission of FIBA Africa, but FIBA Africa wrote to the NBBF that they never gave permission for the new league to hold. Then the NBBF indefinitely suspended all the Nigerian teams that took part in the new league.

1 Like

Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 6:15pm
DangotePikin:
please how many top basketball leagues do we have in Nigeria?

One of the matches in the unauthorised league (at the Landmark Events Centre, Oniru, Lekki).


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXWstRNOHus
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by naptu2: 6:17pm
DangotePikin:
please how many top basketball leagues do we have in Nigeria?

The unauthorised league featured on CNN African Voices.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAPNKnTU-zI
Re: Kano Pillars Arrive Malaysia For Basketball Tournament (photos) by Jlow2: 6:20pm
i can see ochai omaga jos boy, go pillars.

(0) (Reply)

Updated: Euro 2012 Betting Predictions: Greece Vs Czech || Poland Vs russia / Secrets Revealed: How To Make Money From Sport Betting WITHOUT Betting! / I Wish I Was Like Him – Iniesta Writes On Mikel’s Move To China

Viewing this topic: Aspireahead(m), Philawole(m), SHIE13, onwuakpachris(m), RevT1, tobdee, lammie21(m), jayjayjones, Java001(m), DLuciano, winterfell007, Molake94(m), davefieldpop(m), mansakhalifa(m), enedoboy(m), princekalani, Thedrebaba, Folumi12, redvektor(m), Jlow2, madana(m), shoczy(m), beaversticks(m), alabig(m), Afritageglobal, arowstev2000, bashezz, moredollar(m), EmeeNaka, door2(m), Israeljones(m), greenya, everydayboy, StakerLives(m), Mystic216, kashala90(m), lordkay10(m), Elnida, adexuxin, saylawal2003, Jeze, Dollysmithsmart, dmola(m), Donaltus, Benite, naptu2, oladayo63(m) and 41 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.