|Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by ChangeIsCostant: 8:24pm
Nigerian billionaire and business tycoon Prince Arthur Eze, couldn't hold himself while his favorite song was played at his mansion in Anambra state.The business mogul danced joyfully as he was paid a visit by the Association of People Living with Sickle-Cell Disorder APLSCD at his palatable residence.
The billionaire who is the grand patron of the association - also donated some cash to help support the movement.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/prince-engr-arthur-eze-dancing-his-favorite-song-with-joy.html
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9OV7Fh0UDc
1 Share
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by MhizzAJ(f): 8:28pm
Why won't he dance when he's a billionaire
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Shelloween(m): 8:32pm
Aurthur 1 thousand. Eriwe agwu-agwu.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Shelloween(m): 8:34pm
MhizzAJ:how many times have you seen Dangote dance? Not all billonaires dance. Arthur is a lover of music. If you were close to him, you'd know know better.
7 Likes
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by meezynetwork(m): 8:34pm
Which yeye song
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by babyfaceafrica: 8:34pm
Lolz...seen
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Shelloween(m): 8:36pm
meezynetwork:na Java phone you dey use? Click on the video nah.
3 Likes
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by sarrki(m): 8:38pm
meezynetwork:
Python dance
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by adadike281(f): 8:44pm
flex your life my father coz a time will come when u will be walking with three legs and even food will be tasteless. so whoever God bless should enjoy it jare
3 Likes
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by GloriaNinja(f): 8:47pm
HE GAT NO WORRIED.
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by DonHummer(m): 9:20pm
Why him nogo dance, when alert don enter...
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Arry110: 9:21pm
Another Evans
SMH
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by MICHEALADEX(m): 9:21pm
ALBINOs everywhere...but he's a gentleman to the the core unlike that idiamin of dream team biafra
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by KayDEAN(m): 9:22pm
whats with u and that nnamdi kanu picture
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by pezeji(m): 9:22pm
a billion gini? bros dance well joor
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by EponOjuku: 9:23pm
This is the man that supplied used helicopters without rotors to the Nigerian military at x8 the price of new ones.
The helicopters eventually killed 2 pilots testing them.
Behind every successful ipod miscreant is a long list of crimes.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by MemphisRaynes: 9:23pm
See his boy Tony Nwoye behind playing sycophancy as expected.
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by HarunaWest(m): 9:24pm
MhizzAJ:so only billionaires dance??
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by paulooo3(m): 9:25pm
Arry110:He doesn't even know you.
1 Like
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by HarunaWest(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Abdulazeez007(m): 9:25pm
How is this news?
Mu mU post every wia
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Antoeni(m): 9:26pm
Money miss road
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Ezniteadin: 9:26pm
Billionaire indeed
Let him convert all his naira to Dollars and pounds sterling
Then you will realize it is not worth the title
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by con3man(f): 9:26pm
sarrki:
This guy u dey worry ooo
1 Like
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by paulooo3(m): 9:27pm
EponOjuku:you make no sense
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Antoeni(m): 9:28pm
Hope he is nothing supporting dis mumu Biafra cause
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by SirMazi: 9:28pm
Arry110:You're sick
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Wristler: 9:28pm
meezynetwork:
Arry110:Why evils.. ..Lotta negativity in the soul of Nigerians, yet we expect positive vibes?
sarrki:Lokatew
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by enemyofprogress: 9:30pm
See sycophants all around him
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by freedom96: 9:32pm
Woow
|Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by LesbianBoy(m): 9:33pm
MhizzAJ:
Na poor people dance pass
What Is Euro Exchange Rate In Black Market As Of Today / CBN: Flexible Forex Policy On Trial / UBA Minimum Account Balance Now N25,000
