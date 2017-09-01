₦airaland Forum

Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by ChangeIsCostant: 8:24pm
Nigerian billionaire and business tycoon Prince Arthur Eze, couldn't hold himself while his favorite song was played at his mansion in Anambra state.The business mogul danced joyfully as he was paid a visit by the Association of People Living with Sickle-Cell Disorder APLSCD at his palatable residence.

The billionaire who is the grand patron of the association - also donated some cash to help support the movement.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/prince-engr-arthur-eze-dancing-his-favorite-song-with-joy.html

Watch Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9OV7Fh0UDc

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by MhizzAJ(f): 8:28pm
Why won't he dance when he's a billionaire

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Shelloween(m): 8:32pm
Aurthur 1 thousand. Eriwe agwu-agwu.

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Shelloween(m): 8:34pm
MhizzAJ:
Why won't he dance when he's a billionaire
how many times have you seen Dangote dance? Not all billonaires dance. Arthur is a lover of music. If you were close to him, you'd know know better.

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by meezynetwork(m): 8:34pm
Which yeye song
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by babyfaceafrica: 8:34pm
Lolz...seen
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Shelloween(m): 8:36pm
meezynetwork:
Which yeye song
na Java phone you dey use? Click on the video nah.

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by sarrki(m): 8:38pm
meezynetwork:
Which yeye song

Python dance

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by adadike281(f): 8:44pm
flex your life my father coz a time will come when u will be walking with three legs and even food will be tasteless. so whoever God bless should enjoy it jare

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by GloriaNinja(f): 8:47pm
HE GAT NO WORRIED.
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by DonHummer(m): 9:20pm
Why him nogo dance, when alert don enter... undecided
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Arry110: 9:21pm
Another Evans
SMH
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by MICHEALADEX(m): 9:21pm
ALBINOs everywhere...but he's a gentleman to the the core unlike that idiamin of dream team biafra

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by KayDEAN(m): 9:22pm
grin whats with u and that nnamdi kanu picture

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by pezeji(m): 9:22pm
a billion gini? bros dance well joor
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by EponOjuku: 9:23pm
This is the man that supplied used helicopters without rotors to the Nigerian military at x8 the price of new ones.

The helicopters eventually killed 2 pilots testing them.

Behind every successful ipod miscreant is a long list of crimes.

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by MemphisRaynes: 9:23pm
See his boy Tony Nwoye behind playing sycophancy as expected.
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by HarunaWest(m): 9:24pm
MhizzAJ:
Why won't he dance when he's a billionaire
so only billionaires dance?? undecided
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by paulooo3(m): 9:25pm
Arry110:
Another Evans SMH
He doesn't even know you.

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by HarunaWest(m): 9:25pm
MhizzAJ:
Why won't he dance when he's a billionaire
so only billionaires dance??
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Abdulazeez007(m): 9:25pm
How is this news?
Mu mU post every wia
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Antoeni(m): 9:26pm
Money miss road
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Ezniteadin: 9:26pm
Billionaire indeed

Let him convert all his naira to Dollars and pounds sterling

Then you will realize it is not worth the title
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by con3man(f): 9:26pm
sarrki:


Python dance

This guy u dey worry ooo grin

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by paulooo3(m): 9:27pm
EponOjuku:
This is the man that supplied used helicopters without rotors to the Nigerian military at x8 the price of new ones.

The helicopters eventually killed 2 pilots testing them.

Behind every successful ipod miscreant is a long list of crimes.
you make no sense

Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Antoeni(m): 9:28pm
Hope he is nothing supporting dis mumu Biafra cause
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by SirMazi: 9:28pm
Arry110:
Another Evans SMH
You're sick
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by Wristler: 9:28pm
meezynetwork:
Which yeye song
Arry110:
Another Evans
SMH
Why evils.. ..Lotta negativity in the soul of Nigerians, yet we expect positive vibes?

sarrki:


Python dance
Lokatew undecided undecided
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by enemyofprogress: 9:30pm
See sycophants all around him
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by freedom96: 9:32pm
Woow
Re: Aurthur Eze Dances To His Favourite Song At His Mansion. Photos/vide by LesbianBoy(m): 9:33pm
MhizzAJ:
Why won't he dance when he's a billionaire

Na poor people dance pass

