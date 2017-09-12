Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) (4793 Views)

Kennedy Kenechukwu a Batch B Steam 1 2016 member who is serving in borno State with Federal Neuro Pshychiatric hospital died after a brief illness. R.I.P bro

Callmedondee:

Seun

The worst thing is dying in active service for a country like this. Rest in peace bro 8 Likes

Do corpers still serve in borno 4 Likes





I thought corp members are no longer posted to borno. 3 Likes



Sad

Eish... rip

As we are wishing him R.I.P, ask yourself, how ready are you to meet God, death does not knock, people die too often these days, dont let death meet you unprepared, repent of your sin, accept Jesus as you saviour today, it could be me or you tomorrow and after death is the JUDGEMENT 3 Likes 1 Share

Borno ke?

What "illness" killed him?

Rip

I NOTICED, CHANCES OF NYSC SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION IS 80%. 20% GOES TO EITHER AUTO CRASH, SICKNESS, ATTACKS. ETC





MAY GOD PROTECT US ALL.

AMEN 1 Like

R. I. P 1 Like

May his gentle soul rest in peace. He will be missed 1 Like

R.I. P





That's so sad, what could be the ailment, sickness issa bad thing!



wow that's nice sha.



wetin u find go dere

Disheartening, I feel for his loved ones.

probably their bad water and mosquitoes killed him



Rest in Peace Mr Kennedy

Rip dead



This will never be the portion of me and my fellow Corp members.

anthony533:

I thought corp members are no longer posted to borno.



Its voluntary. Nobody is posted to Borno who has not specifically requested for it. Im sure the late corper lived in maiiduguri and actually requested to serve close to home

paiz:

The worst thing is dying in active service for a country like this.

Rest in peace bro

My brother it's the worst thing OOO

Such a sad one... R.I.P

I don't know why death will spare those useless ipob miscreants only to take this promising Igbo man.

GoroTango:

Its voluntary. Nobody is posted to Borno who has not specifically requested for it. Im sure the late corper lived in maiiduguri and actually requested to serve close to home

No we are the 3rd to the last batch posted there. And after the batch A stream 1 they stop posting corpers here.

Cholera....

SCRAP. NYSC!!!! It has outlived its usefulness. Alternatively, make it optional. Let those who have time to waste undergo the service, let those who have better things to with their lives get on with it.



Youths, what you have as a NYSC today is a mockery of what it used to be. Accept that it is over. Let's bury it in peace. Thanks. 1 Like

slyd90:

probably their bad water and mosquitoes killed him



Rest in Peace Mr Kennedy

Stomach ulcer....

GoroTango:

Its voluntary. Nobody is posted to Borno who has not specifically requested for it. Im sure the late corper lived in maiiduguri and actually requested to serve close to home

True!! Some request their due to opportunities

Skul miners have poisoned him