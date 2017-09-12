₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Callmedondee: 10:32am
Kennedy Kenechukwu a Batch B Steam 1 2016 member who is serving in borno State with Federal Neuro Pshychiatric hospital died after a brief illness. R.I.P bro
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Callmedondee: 10:35am
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by paiz(m): 10:38am
The worst thing is dying in active service for a country like this. Rest in peace bro
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Nutase(f): 11:00am
Do corpers still serve in borno
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by anthony533(m): 11:50am
I thought corp members are no longer posted to borno.
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 1:02pm
A disease has killed him.
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Narldon(f): 1:02pm
Sad
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by djWALE(m): 1:03pm
Eish... rip
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Suspect33(m): 1:03pm
As we are wishing him R.I.P, ask yourself, how ready are you to meet God, death does not knock, people die too often these days, dont let death meet you unprepared, repent of your sin, accept Jesus as you saviour today, it could be me or you tomorrow and after death is the JUDGEMENT
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Emperor119(m): 1:03pm
Borno ke?
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by flyca: 1:04pm
What "illness" killed him?
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Jugujaga: 1:04pm
Rip
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 1:04pm
I NOTICED, CHANCES OF NYSC SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION IS 80%. 20% GOES TO EITHER AUTO CRASH, SICKNESS, ATTACKS. ETC
MAY GOD PROTECT US ALL.
AMEN
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by ibroh22(m): 1:04pm
R. I. P
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by GoroTango: 1:04pm
May his gentle soul rest in peace. He will be missed
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Daslim180(m): 1:04pm
R.I. P
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Mista27: 1:05pm
That's so sad, what could be the ailment, sickness issa bad thing!
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Ihateafonja: 1:05pm
wetin u find go dere
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Pavore9: 1:06pm
Disheartening, I feel for his loved ones.
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by slyd90(m): 1:06pm
probably their bad water and mosquitoes killed him
Rest in Peace Mr Kennedy
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Henitan24(f): 1:07pm
Rip dead
This will never be the portion of me and my fellow Corp members.
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by GoroTango: 1:07pm
anthony533:Its voluntary. Nobody is posted to Borno who has not specifically requested for it. Im sure the late corper lived in maiiduguri and actually requested to serve close to home
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 1:11pm
paiz:
My brother it's the worst thing OOO
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by kennyclassic: 1:11pm
Such a sad one... R.I.P
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 1:11pm
I don't know why death will spare those useless ipob miscreants only to take this promising Igbo man.
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Callmedondee: 1:13pm
GoroTango:
No we are the 3rd to the last batch posted there. And after the batch A stream 1 they stop posting corpers here.
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by airminem(f): 1:13pm
Cholera....
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by NaijaNaWaa: 1:14pm
SCRAP. NYSC!!!! It has outlived its usefulness. Alternatively, make it optional. Let those who have time to waste undergo the service, let those who have better things to with their lives get on with it.
Youths, what you have as a NYSC today is a mockery of what it used to be. Accept that it is over. Let's bury it in peace. Thanks.
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Callmedondee: 1:15pm
slyd90:
Stomach ulcer....
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by meelerh(f): 1:15pm
GoroTango:
True!! Some request their due to opportunities
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by Emy4u(m): 1:17pm
Skul miners have poisoned him
|Re: Kennedy Kenechukwu, Borno Corper Dies (Photos) by MTKbudapest(m): 1:18pm
Bro why na? Why did you die in active service for a country like nigeria? But shaa may your gentle soul RIP.
