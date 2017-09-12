



Okey Bakassi further disclosed that the lady identified as one Miss Favour, who has working to kidnap his younger sister’s son was traced to to the outskirts of Abuja.



Here’s what he wrote;

I'm happy to say that the Nigerian Police can deliver when they are determined to...



One Miss Favour, who has made it her job to trouble my entire family including my aged mother, by sending us death threats via texts and on Social media, was finally traced to the outskirts of Abuja and arrested.....justice can now be served. She and some people suspected to be working with her had planned to abduct my younger sister's son.



I've never met her before....Just went to see her at the Police station now. She claims it's the devil's work and wants forgiveness.



#thankstothepolice

#nigerianpolice



