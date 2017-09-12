₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by celebsnestblog: 3:09pm
Ace Nigerian comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi, has taken to his Instagram page to thank the Nigerian Police for arresting a lady who has been sending death threats to his entire family.
Okey Bakassi further disclosed that the lady identified as one Miss Favour, who has working to kidnap his younger sister’s son was traced to to the outskirts of Abuja.
Here’s what he wrote;
I'm happy to say that the Nigerian Police can deliver when they are determined to...
One Miss Favour, who has made it her job to trouble my entire family including my aged mother, by sending us death threats via texts and on Social media, was finally traced to the outskirts of Abuja and arrested.....justice can now be served. She and some people suspected to be working with her had planned to abduct my younger sister's son.
I've never met her before....Just went to see her at the Police station now. She claims it's the devil's work and wants forgiveness.
#thankstothepolice
#nigerianpolice
See more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/okey-bakassi-thanks-nigerian-police-arresting-lady-sending-death-threats-family/
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by GloriaNinja(f): 3:19pm
I HOPE NAIRALANDER TROLLS GET ARRESTED LIKE THIS.
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by Tamarapetty(f): 3:22pm
.
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by MhizzAJ(f): 3:26pm
Why do people keep blaming d devil for their stupid acts..trouble makers everywhere
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by fuckerstard: 3:35pm
Busted
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by lofty900(m): 3:37pm
all these allegations and no single pix of the so called lady. What happens if the woman is released tomorrow ? U will come back and wail. A man that is afraid of a woman, is dat one man ?
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by Felixalex(m): 4:54pm
Devil don suffer...
The way evil doers blame devil
And
The way APC blame their failures on PDP... I no know which one de more alarming
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by Unbreakable007: 4:54pm
Dz mumu above me
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by dakeskese(m): 4:54pm
C
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by anethcharly(m): 4:54pm
Ok....
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:55pm
okey bassi and his life,
should i fry breeze for this mumu story
should i come rejoice for this guy
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by Dahmayor(m): 4:55pm
She probably needed his money by all means
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by Felixalex(m): 4:55pm
Unbreakable007:
Which one?, u mean the one above me abi? Bcus d one directly above u is not mumu o
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by Unbreakable007: 4:55pm
Mumu don first me comment
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by rabonni(m): 4:55pm
Is okay with okay
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by Akinaukwa: 4:56pm
Devil takes a whole lots of the blame cos he has no advocator. She should be made to face the music if found guilty.
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by Unbreakable007: 4:58pm
Felixalex:
Yes, nt u felix
D mumu knw himself
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by sobastical(m): 4:59pm
GloriaNinja:
Examples like?
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by winkmart: 5:04pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lady Threatening Okey Bakassi's Family Arrested By Police In Lagos by Robisky001: 5:08pm
So no pictorial view to back up the arrest ermmh?
