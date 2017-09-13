₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,390 members, 3,788,387 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 September 2017 at 08:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) (10606 Views)
Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) / Huge Python Killed At Ijebu Ode, Ogun State -photos / Huge Python Killed At Opebi, Ikeja (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by Kelliebright: 7:17pm On Sep 12
After murdering her n wanted to sell it for 15k, I come price d guy 10k n hin say I no get talk.... My fellowssssss MA so python cost? No no change affect d price new?
1 Share
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by Kelliebright: 7:18pm On Sep 12
D look at dat man's face wen he heard 15k...
12 Likes
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by lumide533(m): 7:18pm On Sep 12
Lala. Let's March to front page
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by Kelliebright: 7:19pm On Sep 12
Lalasticlala oyaooooooooooo fp
2 Likes
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 7:22pm On Sep 12
Was the python foolishly dancing the Python Dance?
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 7:22pm On Sep 12
Snake = Lala
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by heendrix(m): 7:24pm On Sep 12
anything n everything is eatable in Nigeria
lord save ur shidren from hunger
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by Crownadex(m): 7:26pm On Sep 12
Pls who need FUFU or EBA
?
E be like say soup don ready
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by xarookqh(m): 7:27pm On Sep 12
Lemme join this post on its inevitable journey to FP
See as the man wearing white shirt dey look the guy
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by potent5(m): 7:30pm On Sep 12
Murdered indeed.
Op, are you related to Lalasticlala? Your choice of the word 'murdered' instead of 'killed' shows you are related to him.
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by belloabd1914(m): 7:56pm On Sep 12
pythons barely make it to FP... like if u agree share if u disgree
2 Likes
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by Juniorbuba(m): 8:09pm On Sep 12
Lala oya show us ur handwork nah
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by free2ryhme: 7:46pm
Snake meat, expensive meat
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 7:47pm
Lala, let's Ride
4 Likes
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by drunkcow(m): 7:47pm
Why is erbody southing lala is it a new typa snake
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:49pm
15k? Na so e cost reach?
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by Emyres: 7:49pm
So will the NA Python dance in South East die.
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by oyeludef(m): 7:49pm
Is that the phyton dancing in South east?
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by netbeans1(m): 7:49pm
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 7:49pm
Chai!
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by chiiraq802(m): 7:50pm
Snake meat!!!!....#tufiakwa
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by netbeans1(m): 7:50pm
Nothing wey we no go see for naija
Tech lovers pls check my signature
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by navada99: 7:50pm
Harmless snake that feeds only on rodents.
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by michaelwilli(m): 7:51pm
Lala frozen foods
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 7:51pm
lala lala
5 Likes
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by Abbotp: 7:52pm
Na so...e wan hammer
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by RexEmmyGee: 7:52pm
You sure the thing no dy coma
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by samsam2019: 7:53pm
Is this what you call huge python?
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by ORACLE1975(m): 7:54pm
GOOD ONE
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) by smith666999(m): 7:55pm
na so snake dey cost big money?
my grandfather who is a hunter must hear this!
Rccg National Youth Convention: Glory Producers / Facebook Vs Nairaland: Which Is More Engaging And Addictive? / snazzydawn - About Me
Viewing this topic: Mekus6599(m), nairalady(f), dalemat, danniyal(m), kayzee2374, Jagabanj(f), dayla(m), engrjosefz, wasamtech, virusfebi, bigbasho, Ra88, Teewhy2, w1sEmAn, OmaniPadmeHum, Rekeb, kenechi072, chimey007, Emvin(m), Northmall(m), Ahadeyhola, periAdept, sniperr007, origima, Syphax(m), donsamsheg(m), tosynmich(m), society001(m), tobeson(m), chinedugreat(m), jstriker442(m), walekings08(m), Bullet01, Jbanny(m), Ebay14(m), Phonefanatic, Vehon, ogrin(m), spartanx(m), samwell00, mike96(m), Jasperro(m), yekparikpa(m), Shayolevels, aoelaw, abluck(m), nihil(m), Madametrendy(f), JackieMay(f), miki1(m), Emarc16(m), Gluckdude20(m), Stegomiah(f), opera1(m), Amiano(m), kaluxy007(m), sharpboyus(m), Canberra55, PhilAmadeus, Rastamann, Turboking(m), CHeapTins(m), LordIsaac(m), Jacktheripper, richybankx, juskin, Georgeisco2007, Joseankles, delugajackson(m), Jabioro, Megabros1, yusfaith78(m), Musampa73(m), wizzy11(m), gleaf, hassanyus581, tirigbosa, originally(m), swish9(m), VaVavoom1, martin1772(m), Longman6(m), ukoumoh(m), Kyase(m), Noblejay7, cathodekazim, chiefoboh1(m), voiceoftruthNG, randomme, nkwuocha, sundilazo(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), alaroyeibadan(m), wengerly(m), CHAIRMANMAO(m), Alhajipaulo(m), Babaflenjor, sen8or(m), Amisec, saintkeppy(m), Bakare19, Spuggie, ventoh, Samirana360(m), say4gunit(m), EkpoTony, simeonokah(m), TOLUY(m), moredollar(m), smilek(m), Anaskie(m), goryorhal(m), BiniShrine(m), alphabern(m), Odunharry(m), JonCina(m), Garbdun, GeeString, alakuko, erad(m), okomile, acesoul(m), Palado(m), Taiwojolly, AY121, solid3(m), doyouknowjohnny, raker300, able24(m), fraudbad, labrinthy, justineu(m), kayoxygen, gentlepraise and 193 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10