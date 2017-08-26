Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) (6771 Views)

Uche Jombo And Olusegun Obasanjo Pictured On A Plane Together / Skales And Olusegun Obasanjo Pictured On The Same Plane From Addis Ababa / Wizkid Sleeping On The Floor Of An Airplane (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nigerian Singer and Judge of the Voice Nigeria, Timi Dakolo who rose to fame after winning Idols West Africa in 2007 met with Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on board when he was travelling back to Nigeria.



The singer shared the photo on his IG page and captioned it;



"COMING HOME FOR A BIT.. ON THE SAME FLIGHT WITH BABA.. TWO TIME PRESIDENT OF OUR GREAT NATION PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO..."

Source: Nigerian Singer and Judge of the Voice Nigeria, Timi Dakolo who rose to fame after winning Idols West Africa in 2007 met with Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on board when he was travelling back to Nigeria.The singer shared the photo on his IG page and captioned it;Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/timi-dakolo-meets-former-president.html

So I shud fry water melon now abi 1 Like

















hilarious skit about economy



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=596cQMUeNdU&feature=youtu.be won tryhilarious skit about economy

Once you get money and you get level. You go places may body go fit stop you





You guys look alike..



Just like father and son You guys look alike..Just like father and son 8 Likes

Ebora owu

The best president we couldn't give a life presidency too.



I luv this man. God bless you sir. 8 Likes

First it was Uche jumbo then tonto dickey now timi dakolo......is baba always trailing Naija celeb or the celeb are ones trailing baba



I'm not understanding 1 Like

And Na news be this?

So na News be this

See Timi brown teeth

I guess both of them are on medical trip abroad

...

Baba shouldn't be using seat belts again na!!!

He should be preparing for take off to the other side...

Obasanjo no get private jet?





OBJ always having this 'innocent & harmless' looks.





Strongman Strongman

OBJ the rapist. See him face like adulterated catfish. 1 Like

...why is obj lookin so small there? ....& timi's recoverd frm d illuminati scare

I wish his song Great Nation can be adopted as the national anthem third stanza



Good famzinn 2 Likes

how this news



u wan me run helterskelter for this news abii

pyyxxaro:

So I shud fry water melon now abi Show us d one u snapped with small doctor.. Don't hate now haba... Show us d one u snapped with small doctor.. Don't hate now haba... 1 Like

Baba Iyabo the tourist

Baba Pls adjust your seat belt...

seems baba lives on air nowadays. Everybody is meeting him on the plane 1 Like

Factfinder1:

Obasanjo no get private jet? Baba dey economize, meanwhile who knows who is targeting his jet... Lol Baba dey economize, meanwhile who knows who is targeting his jet... Lol 2 Likes

Elnino4ladies:

See Timi brown teeth ur brain is a vestigeal organ nd i guess it shud b replace wit a pot of porridge.... ur brain is a vestigeal organ nd i guess it shud b replace wit a pot of porridge....

BornnAgainChild:

Baba Iyabo the tourist The tourist that brought about great development for Nigeria after the military rule... After him, there's been no president, the rest are just zombies soldier go soldier come.... The tourist that brought about great development for Nigeria after the military rule... After him, there's been no president, the rest are just zombies soldier go soldier come....

So why s he shining his goro teeth?

BornnAgainChild:

Baba Iyabo the tourist



see as obasanjo dey wear sit belt...him wan choke himself ni..