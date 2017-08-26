₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:29am
Nigerian Singer and Judge of the Voice Nigeria, Timi Dakolo who rose to fame after winning Idols West Africa in 2007 met with Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on board when he was travelling back to Nigeria.
The singer shared the photo on his IG page and captioned it;
"COMING HOME FOR A BIT.. ON THE SAME FLIGHT WITH BABA.. TWO TIME PRESIDENT OF OUR GREAT NATION PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO..."
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/timi-dakolo-meets-former-president.html
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 5:34am
So I shud fry water melon now abi
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:56am
won try
hilarious skit about economy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=596cQMUeNdU&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by baski92(m): 6:01am
Once you get money and you get level. You go places may body go fit stop you
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Zeze06(m): 6:12am
You guys look alike..
Just like father and son
8 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by tyson98: 6:19am
Ebora owu
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Nutase(f): 6:57am
The best president we couldn't give a life presidency too.
I luv this man. God bless you sir.
8 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by ItchingPreek(m): 7:08am
First it was Uche jumbo then tonto dickey now timi dakolo......is baba always trailing Naija celeb or the celeb are ones trailing baba
I'm not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:43am
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by veekid(m): 10:45am
And Na news be this?
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by heryurh(m): 10:45am
So na News be this
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 10:45am
See Timi brown teeth
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by homeboy205: 10:45am
I guess both of them are on medical trip abroad
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by dakeskese(m): 10:46am
...
Baba shouldn't be using seat belts again na!!!
He should be preparing for take off to the other side...
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 10:46am
Obasanjo no get private jet?
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:46am
OBJ always having this 'innocent & harmless' looks.
Strongman
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by PointZerom: 10:47am
OBJ the rapist. See him face like adulterated catfish.
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by ikorodureporta: 10:47am
...why is obj lookin so small there? ....& timi's recoverd frm d illuminati scare
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Adebola02(m): 10:47am
I wish his song Great Nation can be adopted as the national anthem third stanza
Good famzinn
2 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:48am
how this news
u wan me run helterskelter for this news abii
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 10:48am
pyyxxaro:Show us d one u snapped with small doctor.. Don't hate now haba...
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:48am
Baba Iyabo the tourist
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by rovher(m): 10:48am
Baba Pls adjust your seat belt...
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Towncrier247: 10:49am
seems baba lives on air nowadays. Everybody is meeting him on the plane
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 10:49am
Factfinder1:Baba dey economize, meanwhile who knows who is targeting his jet... Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Papacypaul(m): 10:49am
Elnino4ladies:ur brain is a vestigeal organ nd i guess it shud b replace wit a pot of porridge....
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 10:50am
BornnAgainChild:The tourist that brought about great development for Nigeria after the military rule... After him, there's been no president, the rest are just zombies soldier go soldier come....
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Sholaco: 10:50am
So why s he shining his goro teeth?
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:52am
BornnAgainChild:
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by jendhorlee(m): 10:52am
see as obasanjo dey wear sit belt...him wan choke himself ni..
|Re: Timi Dakolo And Olusegun Obasanjo Meet On Airplane (Photo) by Gboyeboy(m): 10:55am
Am I the only one noticing baba's belt?
