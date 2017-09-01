₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,079 members, 3,787,192 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 September 2017 at 11:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series (2344 Views)
Richard Mofe-Damijo Goes Bike Riding. Fans Go Gaga (Photos) / Toyin Aimakhu Kisses Richard Mofe-Damijo In Cute Selfie / Richard Mofe-Damijo With His Beautiful Daughters (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by itspzpics(m): 6:20am
After approximately 5 years of dreaming, strategizing and planning, #RMD is finally filming his 1st TV series.
Nollywood veteran RichardMofeDamijo has announced his 1st TV series.
According to the actor, it took him almost five years of dreaming, strategizing and planning to make his dream of staring a TV series a reality series.
_ "It has been an uphill journey as I am as challenged if not even more so than most people who have taken up similar ventures," he wrote.
While RMD didn't reveal the title of the TV series, he announced that filmming started on Monday, September 11, 2017.
He announced this feat via his official Instagram page.
The veteran also acknowledged his wife Jumobi Mofe-Damijo and a few people who have been of support to him and his journey.
Talking about his fears, the veteran actor said, "I have learned to trust the Spirit of God and He helps me ride mine, master it and let it become an inspiration to do more." RMD and Sola Sobowale also star together in the anticipated sequel to "The Wedding Party"
He is one of the greatest Nollywood actors. One who has made an indelible mark on Nigerian cinema with an array of successful movies to his name.
These movies include "Diamond Ring," "The Wedding Party," "Out of Bounds," "Keeping Faith" and "Violated."
He also made a name for himself in the Television industry with "Checkmate," "Ripples" and "Hush."
The actor will next be seen in Tade Ogidan's "Gold Statue" and the anticipated sequel to the highest grossing Nollywood movie, "The Wedding Party 2."
More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/richard-mofe-damijo-is-producing-his.html?m=0
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by comradespade(m): 6:22am
FTC
I'm dedicating it to the soldiers in front of k***'s house, more grease to ur trigger
T.v series? ...papa has forgotten that this is nollywood
People go watch am
I went to girlfriend's house and cracked a joke, the boy under her bed laughed
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by Nogodye(m): 6:22am
A Welcome development.RMD...Living legend.
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by veekid(m): 10:50am
Looking out for it
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by heryurh(m): 10:50am
Good for him..
Don't let ur series be like "Jenifa's dairy" wey don dey DRY
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by MrRhymes101(m): 10:51am
is it OK to call him a legend?? this man don try Na... wedding MC
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by nduboss(m): 10:51am
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by Crossguy: 10:51am
WHAT IS THIS
heryurh:
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:52am
Ona kan o wo ja
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by miarhpe: 10:52am
nice one from the veteran
To think that one now has to reconfirm pocket contents after a hug? Hmmmm Lagos na wa
#Pyongyang and POTUS
#the storm is coming
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:52am
Nice one
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:53am
what da big deal with this mumu sef
rmd here rmd there
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by Hotzone: 10:53am
Good way to gone
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by roqrules04(m): 10:53am
Na TV series everybody they do now.. shey normal movie no dey pay again ni
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by Hotzone: 10:53am
Good way to go
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by bishungclement: 10:53am
this man gat alot of ideas. wish him the best
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by dakeskese(m): 10:53am
...
Good.
Abeg, Niger or Libya, where make sense to emigrate to?
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by heryurh(m): 10:56am
Crossguy:V for Virgin
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:56am
This is a welcome development. It promises to be an interesting and exciting one. Kudos
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by MangoTea(f): 10:59am
Good development
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by Rextayne: 11:02am
more grease to your elbow sir.
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Is Producing His 1st TV Series by isahsalee: 11:14am
Long over due, better be late than never.
(0) (Reply)
Dine With Ini Edo For 1 Million Naira For 50 Minutes / Obj May Die In Prison-prophet / Dr Nelson Mandela Turns 92
Viewing this topic: networkguru, HolyHero, judeogbami, ibbold(m), kratika(f), KangOh(m), uyiekpenm(m), walex25(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), Akinkunmhi, adekhingz(m), UnknownT, Ebhod20(m), ICHOSGUY(m), opeyemiieblog(m), rdchk, TEEKAY2000, Afonjashapmouth, Holanid(f), SHEYOR(m), AmiJoy(f), verygudbadguy(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7