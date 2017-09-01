







Nollywood veteran RichardMofeDamijo has announced his 1st TV series.



According to the actor, it took him almost five years of dreaming, strategizing and planning to make his dream of staring a TV series a reality series.



_ "It has been an uphill journey as I am as challenged if not even more so than most people who have taken up similar ventures," he wrote.



While RMD didn't reveal the title of the TV series, he announced that filmming started on Monday, September 11, 2017.



He announced this feat via his official Instagram page.



The veteran also acknowledged his wife Jumobi Mofe-Damijo and a few people who have been of support to him and his journey.



Talking about his fears, the veteran actor said, "I have learned to trust the Spirit of God and He helps me ride mine, master it and let it become an inspiration to do more." RMD and Sola Sobowale also star together in the anticipated sequel to "The Wedding Party"

He is one of the greatest Nollywood actors. One who has made an indelible mark on Nigerian cinema with an array of successful movies to his name.



These movies include "Diamond Ring," "The Wedding Party," "Out of Bounds," "Keeping Faith" and "Violated."



He also made a name for himself in the Television industry with "Checkmate," "Ripples" and "Hush."



The actor will next be seen in Tade Ogidan's "Gold Statue" and the anticipated sequel to the highest grossing Nollywood movie, "The Wedding Party 2."





