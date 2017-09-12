₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by BiafranBushBoy: 6:23am On Sep 13
Are you a graduate without Job, or someone looking to move into a more exciting field? I have listed the top 7 Nigerian ICT jobs that should be considered by everyone looking towards the IT sector. You can quickly take a look at where you can learn them by clicking The top Institutes that teach Information Technology Skills
Information Technology is an already booming field in Nigeria. Companies in Nigeria are looking for trained workers who understand the dynamics of new technologies. It is a fast growing market and one you should consider going into right now.
I will show you in this article the Top Nigerian ICT Jobs graduates should consider with their entry level salary scale.
What are the top Nigerian ICT jobs?
Network Engineer
Your job as a Network Engineer is to design, setup, and maintain telecommunication and computer networks. This is one of the most challenging and demanding jobs in ICT. Every company survives on Networks, and Networks Engineers are paid handsomely just to make sure the company’s network is always up.
In some cases, you are responsible for maintaining security, managing data storage and devising means of retrieving data in case of disaster.
Salary scale => 150,000 – 300,000 Naira Monthly (Entry level)
Entry Course; CompTIA N+, CCNA
Software Developer
The Software Development field still lags behind in Nigeria. Recent statistics show that Nigeria spends about 2billion Naira yearly importing software from countries like India. The Job market lies green and waiting to be exploited.
Everyone uses a software. It is what runs computers, smartphones, and tablets. Before usage, it needs to be created first. A software developer is a brain behind the code that runs websites, applications and games.
They are designed using script languages like PHP, Java, and Python. Other branches of software development include web designers and internet developers.
Salary Scale => 200,000 Naira – 400,000 Naira Monthly (Entry Level)
Entry Course; Web Design, Web Development, Basic Programming (Java, C++, C#, PHP)
Information Technology Consultant
This is among top Nigerian ICT Jobs. It entails developing systems and projects for clients. As an IT Consultant, you would use your experience to develop special codes and build their projects. This job is more of freelancing, per-job-basis.
Average Monthly Income => 150,000 – 500,000 Naira (Depends on experience and client base)
Entry Course; Depends on the chosen line of speciality.
System Analyst
Your job role as a system analyst is finding problems in a system and working with various codes. You would be required to find solutions to existing problems as a System Analyst. You would then take the data you have collected, then information systems to handle it. As a System Analyst, you need a mix of computer skills and business knowledge. This is because you have to identify the cost and additional requirements that go alongside your solution.
Monthly Income => 250,000 – 500,000 Naira (Entry Level)
Entry Course; Programming
Software Tester
Most large software companies hire specialists to test their new software before it hits the market. As a software tester, you stress the new software to the extreme, looking for ways it can fail and provide feedback to the company. What an interesting position, isn’t it?
The data provided helps programmers fix the problems, also reducing bugs in the final product.
The average salary of a software tester in Nigeria is => 150,000 – 200,000 Naira (Entry position)
Entry Course; Programming
Network Administrator
A Network Administrator is basically one who job is to support and maintain existing networks. You will have to troubleshoot your company’s internet and intranet communications while maintaining the server. You also work to protect the company from online threats. ICT jobs in this field are known as Information Security Analyst or Information Technology Specialist.
The average monthly salary is => 300,000 – 500,000 Naira (Entry Level Position)
Entry course; CCNA (Routing and Switching), CCNA Security+, CEH (Certified Ethical Hacking)
IT Support Engineer
An IT Support Engineer help to make sure that all ICT processes in a firm are running smoothly. This encompasses both the Hardware and Network aspect of Information Technology.
An IT Support Engineer helps to maintain, troubleshoot and repair the hardware, and network systems in any organization.
The average monthly salary in Nigeria is => 80,000 – 150,000 (Depending on the organization).
Entry Level Courses includes; CompTIA A+ (Hardware Engineering), CCNA (Routing and switching).
Now you have known top Nigerian ICT jobs, why don’t you take a chance and acquire one of the above skills? This will help improve your job prospect and uplift you in your present career.
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by BiafranBushBoy: 6:27am On Sep 13
Aside from special jobs, the administrative field is crowded and automation is taking over . Why can't we join the booming I.T field and earn a good living from it? Think about it!!! No matter your field... ICT will accept you. lalasticlala please check out this post for your perusal.
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by lofty900(m): 6:42am On Sep 13
these are the kind of post that should grace frontpage nt busty lady show off booobs in see through dress bla bla bla
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by obyrich(m): 7:12am On Sep 13
Good information. My workplace is similar to the environment in the first pix. Networking is sweet.
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by iihtlagos: 8:21am On Sep 13
I endorse this post. Any question regarding how to go about all the courses listed above, and with job placements, please ask me. We at IIHT will help you achieve that.
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by youngsahito(m): 8:22am On Sep 13
obyrich:pls can u recommend any training 4 me cos I really wish to know more abt ICT.tnks
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by Fela40: 8:27am On Sep 13
youngsahito:
Your location determines the good training to take. (If you are interested in learning for money)
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by obyrich(m): 8:28am On Sep 13
youngsahito:The writeup is detailed. For any field of interest, he has recommended appropriate entry level trainings.
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by Fela40: 8:29am On Sep 13
Biafranbushboy, aside being an expert troll online, I will also commend your intelligence!!
Nice write up, Nice Article and it will be of immense help to people looking to take up a job in ICT. (I am so much loving it and thanks to you)
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by BiafranBushBoy: 8:44am On Sep 13
Fela40:
SMH
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by youngsahito(m): 9:03am On Sep 13
iihtlagos:how can I go about base on ur post?
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by itiswellandwell: 9:08am On Sep 13
Weldone op
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by Celsony: 9:37am On Sep 13
BiafranBushBoy:
Thanks for the post op. Though i study mass comm & currently on my nysc, i look forward to learning web design & web development after nysc.
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by Smartjob1(f): 9:42am On Sep 13
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by purityval(m): 9:45am On Sep 13
The issue of having an ICT knowledge can not be over flogged as IT/ICT is already taking over the whole world.
Nice one Expert troll
meanwhile if you are in Lagos; book a seat to attend a two days FREE training on web designing/development
OR call 07034401770
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by iihtlagos: 9:47am On Sep 13
youngsahito:
Your base determines the course you should learn
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by Keeppushing: 10:30am On Sep 13
purityval:
Please I am interested in attending this program, can I call you?
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by dingbang(m): 10:59am On Sep 13
Fela40:lmao... Na my man u dry stylishly yab like that?
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by Fela40: 11:10am On Sep 13
dingbang:
Your guy na wahala man...
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by thousandreason(f): 11:30am On Sep 13
Hi,
I have a certificate in comptia N+ and I'm quite good at it.
Any entry level job? Please help
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by BiafranBushBoy: 5:17pm On Sep 13
thousandreason:
Please push up a bit to CCNA. Cisco is King.
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by Manweysabi(m): 6:54pm On Sep 13
Nice one BiafranBushBoy
lalasticlala... frontpage please
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by thousandreason(f): 8:25pm On Sep 13
Dats more money
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by Otunbalai(m): 8:47pm On Sep 13
nice write up ...I have passion for ICT but I don't know or rather have any knowledge on it not even desktop publishing... I can't even manipulate Microsoft word. how or where can I start from ? thanks.
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by niggi4life(m): 9:15pm On Sep 13
Well, it's not as easy as it is been written, likewise the pay.
Nowadays most IT companies do not only rely on your certifications, they want it being practical, like ; what can you really do either in isolation or within a team.
I know lots of peeps here with certifications all over.. go to LinkedIn you will see them flocking around with certs without any experience.
I am a Senior network engineer, it took me years of practices: trial and error to get there. I have a Lab at home where i simulate network scenarios during my off days.
You need devoted time to become an IT professional and then you start seeing the money flowing like water.
As an IT consultant you can't earn lesser than 500K a month except you don't know what you are doing.
God bless!!
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by meelerh(f): 9:15pm On Sep 13
Most graduates are looking for where to lazy around by month's end dey receive alert shikenan
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by GlorifiedTunde(m): 9:18pm On Sep 13
All the salaries you put up there are not right, not in Nigeria.
I can categorically tell you that the value system of employers is terrible, no matter the certifications you get.
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by teamf: 9:18pm On Sep 13
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by flimzy24: 9:20pm On Sep 13
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by Softhands(m): 9:21pm On Sep 13
Who needs these local trainings when you can access Udemy.com cheaply.
Fela40:
|Re: No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate by olamil34: 9:22pm On Sep 13
the reason why ict jobs are well paying jobs is becuse they are bleeping difficult and slow to learn
1 Like
