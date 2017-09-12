Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / No Good Job? –try These Top 7 Nigerian ICT Jobs With High Employment Rate (12853 Views)

Information Technology is an already booming field in Nigeria. Companies in Nigeria are looking for trained workers who understand the dynamics of new technologies. It is a fast growing market and one you should consider going into right now.



I will show you in this article the Top Nigerian ICT Jobs graduates should consider with their entry level salary scale.



What are the top Nigerian ICT jobs?



Network Engineer







Your job as a Network Engineer is to design, setup, and maintain telecommunication and computer networks. This is one of the most challenging and demanding jobs in ICT. Every company survives on Networks, and Networks Engineers are paid handsomely just to make sure the company’s network is always up.



In some cases, you are responsible for maintaining security, managing data storage and devising means of retrieving data in case of disaster.



Salary scale => 150,000 – 300,000 Naira Monthly (Entry level)



Entry Course; CompTIA N+, CCNA



Software Developer



The Software Development field still lags behind in Nigeria. Recent statistics show that Nigeria spends about 2billion Naira yearly importing software from countries like India. The Job market lies green and waiting to be exploited.







Everyone uses a software. It is what runs computers, smartphones, and tablets. Before usage, it needs to be created first. A software developer is a brain behind the code that runs websites, applications and games.



They are designed using script languages like PHP, Java, and Python. Other branches of software development include web designers and internet developers.



Salary Scale => 200,000 Naira – 400,000 Naira Monthly (Entry Level)



Entry Course; Web Design, Web Development, Basic Programming (Java, C++, C#, PHP)



Information Technology Consultant



This is among top Nigerian ICT Jobs. It entails developing systems and projects for clients. As an IT Consultant, you would use your experience to develop special codes and build their projects. This job is more of freelancing, per-job-basis.



Average Monthly Income => 150,000 – 500,000 Naira (Depends on experience and client base)



Entry Course; Depends on the chosen line of speciality.



System Analyst



Your job role as a system analyst is finding problems in a system and working with various codes. You would be required to find solutions to existing problems as a System Analyst. You would then take the data you have collected, then information systems to handle it. As a System Analyst, you need a mix of computer skills and business knowledge. This is because you have to identify the cost and additional requirements that go alongside your solution.



Monthly Income => 250,000 – 500,000 Naira (Entry Level)



Entry Course; Programming







Software Tester



Most large software companies hire specialists to test their new software before it hits the market. As a software tester, you stress the new software to the extreme, looking for ways it can fail and provide feedback to the company. What an interesting position, isn’t it?



The data provided helps programmers fix the problems, also reducing bugs in the final product.



The average salary of a software tester in Nigeria is => 150,000 – 200,000 Naira (Entry position)



Entry Course; Programming







Network Administrator



A Network Administrator is basically one who job is to support and maintain existing networks. You will have to troubleshoot your company’s internet and intranet communications while maintaining the server. You also work to protect the company from online threats. ICT jobs in this field are known as Information Security Analyst or Information Technology Specialist.



The average monthly salary is => 300,000 – 500,000 Naira (Entry Level Position)



Entry course; CCNA (Routing and Switching), CCNA Security+, CEH (Certified Ethical Hacking)







IT Support Engineer



An IT Support Engineer help to make sure that all ICT processes in a firm are running smoothly. This encompasses both the Hardware and Network aspect of Information Technology.



An IT Support Engineer helps to maintain, troubleshoot and repair the hardware, and network systems in any organization.



The average monthly salary in Nigeria is => 80,000 – 150,000 (Depending on the organization).



Entry Level Courses includes; CompTIA A+ (Hardware Engineering), CCNA (Routing and switching).







Now you have known top Nigerian ICT jobs, why don’t you take a chance and acquire one of the above skills? This will help improve your job prospect and uplift you in your present career.



Why can't we join the booming I.T field and earn a good living from it? Think about it!!! No matter your field... ICT will accept you.



I endorse this post. Any question regarding how to go about all the courses listed above, and with job placements, please ask me. We at IIHT will help you achieve that. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Good information. My workplace is similar to the environment in the first pix. Networking is sweet. pls can u recommend any training 4 me cos I really wish to know more abt ICT.tnks pls can u recommend any training 4 me cos I really wish to know more abt ICT.tnks

pls can u recommend any training 4 me cos I really wish to know more abt ICT.tnks

Your location determines the good training to take. (If you are interested in learning for money) Your location determines the good training to take. (If you are interested in learning for money)

pls can u recommend any training 4 me cos I really wish to know more abt ICT.tnks The writeup is detailed. For any field of interest, he has recommended appropriate entry level trainings. The writeup is detailed. For any field of interest, he has recommended appropriate entry level trainings. 1 Like

Biafranbushboy, aside being an expert troll online, I will also commend your intelligence!!



Nice write up, Nice Article and it will be of immense help to people looking to take up a job in ICT. (I am so much loving it and thanks to you) 2 Likes 1 Share

Biafranbushboy, aside being an expert troll online, I will also commend your intelligence!!



Nice write up, Nice Article and it will be of immense help to people looking to take up a job in ICT. (I am so much loving it and thanks to you)

I endorse this post. Any question regarding how to go about all the courses listed above, and with job placements, please ask me. We at IIHT will help you achieve that. how can I go about base on ur post? how can I go about base on ur post?

Weldone op

Aside from special jobs, the administrative field is crowded and automation is taking over . Why can't we join the booming I.T field and earn a good living from it? Think about it!!! No matter your field... ICT will accept you. lalasticlala please check out this post for your perusal.



http://topwritersden.com/top-nigerian-ict-jobs/





Thanks for the post op. Though i study mass comm & currently on my nysc, i look forward to learning web design & web development after nysc. Thanks for the post op. Though i study mass comm & currently on my nysc, i look forward to learning web design & web development after nysc.

For me, be the best at what you do. Get to the peak of your career no matter what your career is.



Are you tired of sending CVs to companies without getting any positive responses? Tired of making series of HR mistakes? Help is here.



Join the world's smartest job network www. bejite.com today. Find jobs easily, recruit smartly using the advanced search engine, find, connect, contact, share, post, and chat with your favourite employers, job seekers, business mentors and partners. Sign up either as an employer or job seeker. Grow and expand your network through your connections.

Many are getting their dream jobs through bejite. You can be lucky. Sign up now. It is free!





Nice one Expert troll



meanwhile if you are in Lagos;



The issue of having an ICT knowledge can not be over flogged as IT/ICT is already taking over the whole world.

how can I go about base on ur post?







Your base determines the course you should learn Your base determines the course you should learn

The issue of having an ICT knowledge can not be over flogged as IT/ICT is already taking over the whole world.



Nice one Expert troll



meanwhile if you are in Lagos; book a seat to attend a two days FREE training on web designing/development



OR call 07034401770

Please I am interested in attending this program, can I call you? Please I am interested in attending this program, can I call you?

Biafranbushboy, aside being an expert troll online, I will also commend your intelligence!!



Nice write up, Nice Article and it will be of immense help to people looking to take up a job in ICT. (I am so much loving it and thanks to you) lmao... Na my man u dry stylishly yab like that? lmao... Na my man u dry stylishly yab like that?

lmao... Na my man u dry stylishly yab like that?

Your guy na wahala man... Your guy na wahala man...



I have a certificate in comptia N+ and I'm quite good at it.

Any entry level job? Please help Hi,I have a certificate in comptia N+ and I'm quite good at it.Any entry level job? Please help 1 Like





Hi,

I have a certificate in comptia N+ and I'm quite good at it.

Any entry level job? Please help

Please push up a bit to CCNA. Cisco is King. Please push up a bit to CCNA. Cisco is King. 2 Likes

Nice one BiafranBushBoy



lalasticlala... frontpage please

Dats more money

nice write up ...I have passion for ICT but I don't know or rather have any knowledge on it not even desktop publishing... I can't even manipulate Microsoft word. how or where can I start from ? thanks. 1 Like

Well, it's not as easy as it is been written, likewise the pay.

Nowadays most IT companies do not only rely on your certifications, they want it being practical, like ; what can you really do either in isolation or within a team.



I know lots of peeps here with certifications all over.. go to LinkedIn you will see them flocking around with certs without any experience.



I am a Senior network engineer, it took me years of practices: trial and error to get there. I have a Lab at home where i simulate network scenarios during my off days.



You need devoted time to become an IT professional and then you start seeing the money flowing like water.



As an IT consultant you can't earn lesser than 500K a month except you don't know what you are doing.



God bless!! 8 Likes

Most graduates are looking for where to lazy around by month's end dey receive alert shikenan 2 Likes

All the salaries you put up there are not right, not in Nigeria.



I can categorically tell you that the value system of employers is terrible, no matter the certifications you get. 2 Likes 1 Share

Your location determines the good training to take. (If you are interested in learning for money)



Who needs these local trainings when you can access Udemy.com cheaply.