The State Government has also issued a seven - day ultimatum to the operators to relocate to the designated inter - state motor parks at Ojodu Berger and Ojota, after which stiff sanctions would apply to defaulters .

Speaking after embarking on a joint inspection tour of ongoing construction of Modern Bus Terminal at Yaba and the beautification project at Jibowu , the State ’ s Commissioner for Information and Strategy , Mr Steve Ayorinde , said the decision of the government was in line with the determination of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode ’ s administration to free the city of avoidable nuisances and install sanity and civility in the environment .

He said the inspection was a follow-up to an earlier visit by the Governor to the area , adding that all the necessary quit notices have already been served on the affected operators .

He said : “ This is a follow- up on the visit of Governor Ambode to this axis last night and was very displeased with what he saw particularly in the manner with which long buses , inter -state buses are using the main town and what we have done so far is the initial announcement to say that henceforth , we will no longer allow inter - state buses to be along Ikorodu Road.

“ Henceforth, they will have to go to Ojota and Ojodu Berger which are the two designated inter - state motor parks . The ones that we have here in Jibowu will have to move and there is a 7 - day ultimatum for everyone of them beginning from the ones in this axis to move, ” Ayorinde said .

Speaking on the reason for the ban , the Commissioner said activities of the operators had not been tidy and decent despite repeated warnings , and that government could no longer sit and watch such to continue in the overall interest of the people.

very good......it will reduce traffic a lil bit along that axis.

Buhari will hv dis kind of vision to ask the soldiers to leave d east nd lie Muhammad will hv information on wht is going on over there bt if his Gej matter he will talk sharp sharp.

7 days ultimatum is not right at all. Give them enough time, e no easy to see land to operate 2 Likes

but ikorodu road is suppose to be a Federal road and not state road. i trust Lawyers to sue him soon. 4 Likes

SweetJoystick:

7 days ultimatum is not right at all. Give them enough time, e no easy to see land to operate they don't need more land to operate, d state has given them space already. they don't need more land to operate, d state has given them space already. 1 Like

erunz:

but ikorodu road is suppose to be a Federal road and not state road. i trust Lawyers to sue him soon.







Before the implementation of the BRT on Ikorodu Road, users of the road usually experience horrendous traffic gridlocks, caused by impatience and bad driving habits of drivers in Lagos. Ikorodu Road became counter-productive and the economy of Lagos State suffered tremendously for this. The Lagos State Government in ameliorating the situation sought the transfer of the road to it for the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit system. The Federal Government under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo promptly transferred the road to the Lagos State Government having been convinced of the benefits of implementing a BRT system on the road, one of the longest and busiest in the state.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2012/09/re-beyond-lagos-traffic-law/



First, educate yourself before commenting and sounding ignorant. First, educate yourself before commenting and sounding ignorant. 34 Likes

nice one

What of Kwara people wey dey load at Ijora even before Ambode was born now. Abi people loading Kaduna-Zaria-Kano at Oyingbo-Iddo. Make I no forget Maza-Maza; some laws need human face 9 Likes

..i wonda what they wanna achiev, first it was d clearing of vehicles under ikeja & ojuelegba bridges without providing an alternative, now they wanna chase away traveller @ ojuelegba, jibowu, yaba, ijora, etc. Have they provided spaces for all thoz vehicle operators?





How abt thoz @ mile2 & mazamaza?

Lalasticlala, come see one big python-o, dancing kpalongo! 1 Like

ikorodureporta:

..i wonda what they wanna achiev, first it was d clearing of vehicles under ikeja & ojuelegba bridges without providing an alternative, now they wanna chase away traveller @ ojuelegba, jibowu, yaba, ijora, etc. Have they provided spaces for all thoz vehicle operators?





How abt thoz @ mile2 & mazamaza? You guys are so against any new development. You guys are so against any new development. 11 Likes

bigass:



You guys are so against any new development. help me tell them o.....they want testimonies without tests.



lemme quickly check if u have a big a**, I like them biggy.

















disappointed. help me tell them o.....they want testimonies without tests.lemme quickly check if u have a big a**, I like them biggy.disappointed. 3 Likes

bigass:



You guys are so against any new development.



its gonna create more problem. They shld've organizd them in their locations, instead of bringing them together. Izit because they dnt use those vehicles? its gonna create more problem. They shld've organizd them in their locations, instead of bringing them together. Izit because they dnt use those vehicles? 1 Like 1 Share

Just wondering how this works with the number of interstate parks we have in Lagos.

davit:

Just wondering how this works with the number of interstate parks we have in Lagos. it's not gonna be every part of d state but on Ikorodu road alone. it's not gonna be every part of d state but on Ikorodu road alone. 1 Like

ikorodureporta:







its gonna create more problem. They shld've organizd them in their locations, instead of bringing them together. Izit because they dnt use those vehicles? what is ur point gangan? what is ur point gangan? 1 Like

Development is good, but it should have some human face!



Seven days is not good enough; too short!



Again, so if people want to travel interstate they have to come from their various distant homes to Ojota, right? How about creating clusters of interstate parks at at least four or five places?



Well, new ideas are not always the best. Existing protocols can be modified for better service.



I'm not the governor of Lagos, anyway. 4 Likes

Good move by the government

That is unconstitutional, but anyway, well it is Nigeria!

Banning is not the problem, will it work?

Correct one

Will this solve the problem?

It will increase traffic on Ikorodu road by taxi and city buses coming into the park to pickup passengers into the city.

It will generate more agbero and tribal wars 1 Like

kenonze:

Will this solve the problem?

It will increase traffic on Ikorodu road by taxi and city buses coming into the park to pickup passengers into the city.

It will generate more agbero and tribal wars see reasoning.....chaiii. see reasoning.....chaiii.

Does this affect the GIGM, Ifesinachi, Chisco, Efex, Crosscountry and others?

Wallade:

Does this affect the GIGM, Ifesinachi, Chisco, Efex, Crosscountry and others? I believe it'll affect them. I believe it'll affect them.