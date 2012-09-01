₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by shervydman(m): 4:26pm On Sep 13
The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the restriction of the operation of inter- state buses and vehicles operating along Ikorodu Road from going beyond Ojodu Berger and Ojota Motor Parks .
The State Government has also issued a seven - day ultimatum to the operators to relocate to the designated inter - state motor parks at Ojodu Berger and Ojota, after which stiff sanctions would apply to defaulters .
Speaking after embarking on a joint inspection tour of ongoing construction of Modern Bus Terminal at Yaba and the beautification project at Jibowu , the State ’ s Commissioner for Information and Strategy , Mr Steve Ayorinde , said the decision of the government was in line with the determination of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode ’ s administration to free the city of avoidable nuisances and install sanity and civility in the environment .
He said the inspection was a follow-up to an earlier visit by the Governor to the area , adding that all the necessary quit notices have already been served on the affected operators .
He said : “ This is a follow- up on the visit of Governor Ambode to this axis last night and was very displeased with what he saw particularly in the manner with which long buses , inter -state buses are using the main town and what we have done so far is the initial announcement to say that henceforth , we will no longer allow inter - state buses to be along Ikorodu Road.
“ Henceforth, they will have to go to Ojota and Ojodu Berger which are the two designated inter - state motor parks . The ones that we have here in Jibowu will have to move and there is a 7 - day ultimatum for everyone of them beginning from the ones in this axis to move, ” Ayorinde said .
Speaking on the reason for the ban , the Commissioner said activities of the operators had not been tidy and decent despite repeated warnings , and that government could no longer sit and watch such to continue in the overall interest of the people.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by kingxsamz(m): 4:26pm On Sep 13
I want to sleep and this post is too long to read...
so I'm just gonna dedicate this ftc to the Stc below...
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by Truepee(m): 4:27pm On Sep 13
Ohkay..
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by shervydman(m): 4:31pm On Sep 13
very good......it will reduce traffic a lil bit along that axis.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by ojun50(m): 4:45pm On Sep 13
Buhari will hv dis kind of vision to ask the soldiers to leave d east nd lie Muhammad will hv information on wht is going on over there bt if his Gej matter he will talk sharp sharp.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by BlackDBagba: 4:54pm On Sep 13
Ok
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by SweetJoystick(m): 5:04pm On Sep 13
7 days ultimatum is not right at all. Give them enough time, e no easy to see land to operate
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by erunz(m): 5:08pm On Sep 13
but ikorodu road is suppose to be a Federal road and not state road. i trust Lawyers to sue him soon.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by shervydman(m): 5:11pm On Sep 13
SweetJoystick:they don't need more land to operate, d state has given them space already.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by deomelo: 5:27pm On Sep 13
erunz:
Before the implementation of the BRT on Ikorodu Road, users of the road usually experience horrendous traffic gridlocks, caused by impatience and bad driving habits of drivers in Lagos. Ikorodu Road became counter-productive and the economy of Lagos State suffered tremendously for this. The Lagos State Government in ameliorating the situation sought the transfer of the road to it for the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit system. The Federal Government under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo promptly transferred the road to the Lagos State Government having been convinced of the benefits of implementing a BRT system on the road, one of the longest and busiest in the state.
First, educate yourself before commenting and sounding ignorant.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by OlugbengaE: 7:04pm On Sep 13
nice one
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by Omooba77: 7:38pm On Sep 13
What of Kwara people wey dey load at Ijora even before Ambode was born now. Abi people loading Kaduna-Zaria-Kano at Oyingbo-Iddo. Make I no forget Maza-Maza; some laws need human face
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by ikorodureporta: 7:57pm On Sep 13
..i wonda what they wanna achiev, first it was d clearing of vehicles under ikeja & ojuelegba bridges without providing an alternative, now they wanna chase away traveller @ ojuelegba, jibowu, yaba, ijora, etc. Have they provided spaces for all thoz vehicle operators?
How abt thoz @ mile2 & mazamaza?
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by ikorodureporta: 8:03pm On Sep 13
Lalasticlala, come see one big python-o, dancing kpalongo!
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by bigass(f): 8:07pm On Sep 13
ikorodureporta:You guys are so against any new development.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by shervydman(m): 8:11pm On Sep 13
bigass:help me tell them o.....they want testimonies without tests.
lemme quickly check if u have a big a**, I like them biggy.
disappointed.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by ikorodureporta: 8:56pm On Sep 13
bigass:
its gonna create more problem. They shld've organizd them in their locations, instead of bringing them together. Izit because they dnt use those vehicles?
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by davit: 8:59pm On Sep 13
Just wondering how this works with the number of interstate parks we have in Lagos.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by shervydman(m): 9:03pm On Sep 13
davit:it's not gonna be every part of d state but on Ikorodu road alone.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by shervydman(m): 9:05pm On Sep 13
ikorodureporta:what is ur point gangan?
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by GreyLaw(m): 9:07pm On Sep 13
Development is good, but it should have some human face!
Seven days is not good enough; too short!
Again, so if people want to travel interstate they have to come from their various distant homes to Ojota, right? How about creating clusters of interstate parks at at least four or five places?
Well, new ideas are not always the best. Existing protocols can be modified for better service.
I'm not the governor of Lagos, anyway.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by kruzade22: 9:54pm On Sep 13
Good move by the government
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by BiggyBamBam: 9:55pm On Sep 13
That is unconstitutional, but anyway, well it is Nigeria!
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:55pm On Sep 13
Ok
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by Celestyn8213: 9:56pm On Sep 13
Banning is not the problem, will it work?
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by free2ryhme: 9:59pm On Sep 13
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by zoboking: 10:03pm On Sep 13
Correct one
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by kenonze(f): 10:04pm On Sep 13
Will this solve the problem?
It will increase traffic on Ikorodu road by taxi and city buses coming into the park to pickup passengers into the city.
It will generate more agbero and tribal wars
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by shervydman(m): 10:07pm On Sep 13
kenonze:see reasoning.....chaiii.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by Wallade(m): 10:08pm On Sep 13
Does this affect the GIGM, Ifesinachi, Chisco, Efex, Crosscountry and others?
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by shervydman(m): 10:10pm On Sep 13
Wallade:I believe it'll affect them.
|Re: Lagos Bans Interstate Vehicles along Ikorodu Road. by maxti: 10:15pm On Sep 13
deomelo:
Fact on point
